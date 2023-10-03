RefiJet Auto Refinance Review
An auto refinance loan may save you money by lowering your interest rate. Aside from that, some borrowers use refinancing to modify their auto loan terms or buy out a lease.
You can get an auto refinance loan directly from one of the best auto refinance companies, or you can use a marketplace like RefiJet, which works with a network of lenders to match you with a loan that suits your needs.
In the review below, we cover RefiJet’s pros and cons, refinance offerings, accessibility, customer satisfaction and more.
RefiJet auto refinance pros and cons
- Offers extended service contracts and GAP coverage
- Provides personalized assistance throughout the process
- Available in all 50 states
- Pre-qualification uses a soft credit check
- No online application
- Not a direct lender
Pros explained
Offers extended service contracts and GAP coverage
In addition to auto refinance options, RefiJet offers extended service contracts and GAP coverage you can add to your loan. Extended service contracts help cover the costs of repairs, and GAP coverage ensures you aren't stuck with a loan balance if your vehicle is totaled.
Provides personalized assistance throughout the process
RefiJet doesn't rely on online applications to facilitate auto refinancing — instead, every customer partners with a "loan concierge" who assists them through the refinancing process.
Available nationwide
RefiJet is available to residents of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. You can start your auto refinance application as long as you live in the U.S. and meet its eligibility requirements. You'll need to show proof of income, a valid vehicle registration and other documents.
Pre-qualification uses a soft credit check
When you explore your auto refinancing opportunities through RefiJet, you won't need to worry about a hard credit pull. RefiJet uses a soft credit check to pre-qualify you for loans, which does not impact your credit score. If you decide to proceed with the loan, your lender will do a hard credit inquiry to complete the process.
Cons explained
No online application
The biggest drawback to RefiJet is that you can’t complete your application online. You can start the process with RefiJet by filling out its online contact form, but you'll need to speak to a representative to complete your application.
Not a direct lender
While it’s helpful that RefiJet works with many lenders to offer customers a variety of options, RefiJet doesn’t fund loans. Your loan experience may vary based on the lender you choose through RefiJet.
RefiJet auto refinance offerings
The primary reason many people refinance their car loans is to save money. You may be eligible for a better interest rate or want to extend your loan to lower your monthly payment. Refinancing your auto loan with RefiJet may help you with the following changes to your loan:
- Lower your monthly payment
- Extend your auto loan repayment term
- Add or remove a co-borrower
- Reduce your interest rate
RefiJet advertises that its customers who refinanced for the purpose of saving money have saved an average of $150 per month. You can fill out RefiJet’s pre-qualification form to view your refinancing options. Since the company works with a network of financial institutions, you can receive multiple quotes to find the best option for you.
Eligibility requirements for RefiJet’s loans include the following:
- Must be employed or have verifiable income
- Must have made your recent car loan payments on time
- Vehicle must be 10 years old or newer with full coverage car insurance
- Must have a valid car registration and driver’s license
In addition to traditional auto refinance loans, RefiJet offers other refinancing options and additional benefits you can add to your loan.
Lease buyout
If you’re leasing your car but want to purchase it instead of turning it in for a new lease, RefiJet’s lease buyout may be a good option. Lease contracts usually have a provision that includes a balloon payment, which you must pay to keep the car. With RefiJet, you can arrange a lease buyout loan, which pays off the lease balance and sets you up on a monthly payment schedule, so you don't need to come up with the entire balance at once.
Cash-out auto refinance
You may have equity in your car if its value is higher than the amount you owe. RefiJet offers cash-out refinancing so you can access the equity if you need the funds. You will get a new loan through RefiJet that replaces your current one and a check for the money you are borrowing from your equity. The new loan amount will equal the total amount you owe on your original loan plus the funds you receive.
Extended service contracts (ESC)
RefiJet offers extended service contracts ESC that customers can bundle into their refinanced auto loans. Your extended service contract will help cover certain repairs, such as engine problems and electronics issues. It can also cover lodging and towing expenses if your car problems develop when you're away from home. The contracts are similar to your car’s manufacturer’s warranty but may replace it once it expires.
Guaranteed asset protection (GAP)
If your car is totaled while you still owe money on your loan, you may still be responsible for the remaining balance your insurance company doesn't pay off. This can happen if you own a newer car and its value at the time of the accident is less than what you owe. RefiJet offers GAP coverage to add to your refinance loan. It helps cover the difference between your loan balance and the amount covered by insurance.
RefiJet auto refinance pricing
If you decide to refinance your vehicle through RefiJet, keep in mind that the company charges a processing fee for its services.
Other fees vary depending on the lender and your new loan amount. Typical refinance fees include early loan termination, prepayment penalties, transaction costs, late payment, registration and title transfer expenses.
RefiJet auto refinance financial stability
RefiJet launched in October 2016 and works with various lenders and credit unions. RefiJet doesn't underwrite loans. It acts as a middleman, using its technology to connect financial institutions with customers who need auto refinance products.
RefiJet earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 ranking list in 2021 and 2022 as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies based on revenue growth over three years.
RefiJet auto refinance accessibility
Availability
RefiJet products are available across the entire United States. The lenders available to you may vary based on where you live.
Contact information
RefiJet customer service is available by phone and email. You can reach the appropriate department depending on your inquiry at the following numbers and email addresses:
- New and existing loan applications: 800-260-5355 or contact@refijet.com
- Loan documents questions: 888-954-6460 or loancoordinators@refijet.com
- GAP and ESC questions: 888-613-9161 or qc@refijet.com
- Title questions: 888-952-9506 or titling@refijet.com
User experience
RefiJet offers an extensive website with helpful information about the refinancing process. However, you can’t get a loan online — you'll need to speak to a representative on the phone. You can request a consultation by submitting your personal information, and a customer representative will reach out to you, or you can call customer service directly.
Spanish-speaking consumers can also access a Spanish version of the company's website.
RefiJet auto refinance customer satisfaction
RefiJet is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating. Clients generally note positive experiences with RefiJet across customer review sites, many saying they could save money by lowering their interest rates on their existing loans. Many negative reviews touch on communication issues and being persuaded to purchase the add-on options, like the extended service contract and GAP coverage.
RefiJet auto refinance FAQ
Is RefiJet legit?
Is RefiJet a good company?
What happens when you refinance an auto loan?
Refinancing an auto loan usually starts with your initial pre-qualification application, which asks for your personal details and information about your vehicle. Once qualified, you may be required to submit documents to complete the process, such as your current vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Your lender will inform you of the steps to finalize your refinanced auto loan.
How we evaluated RefiJet auto refinance
To evaluate RefiJet auto refinance, we considered the following elements:
- Service offerings: We assessed the variety of service options available from RefiJet.
- Customer service availability: We determined how easy it is to contact RefiJet customer service representatives.
- Ease of completing the refinance application: We looked into RefiJet’s auto refinance application process, including what documents and information are needed to complete it.
- Customer reviews: We analyzed reviews provided by RefiJet customers across various third-party websites.
Summary of Money's RefiJet auto refinance review
RefiJet offers a variety of auto refinancing options by connecting customers with lenders that may offer you a more favorable auto loan. The company also provides services you can add to your loan for an extra cost, including GAP coverage and extended service contracts.
RefiJet's services are available nationwide. Unfortunately, you can't complete the application process entirely online. You must speak to a representative who can help answer questions and talk you through the tasks you must complete to secure your new financing.
You can pre-qualify for a loan to see what options are available to you. Since RefiJet uses a soft credit check, you don't need to worry about any impact on your credit score if you decide not to move forward.