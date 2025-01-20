4 Ways to Sell Your Home for More Money in 2025

Homeowners who want to sell their home for the best possible price this year will have to do a little more work to woo buyers in this challenging market.

High mortgage rates and home prices have kept many buyers on the sidelines over the past two years, but that pattern is expected to change in 2025. Rates are forecast to lower slowly, and home prices are expected to increase at a much slower rate than the double-digit pace seen during the height of the pandemic. Instead, housing experts predict that the new year will be a more balanced market, with sellers having to be more flexible around prices and concessions in order to complete a sale.

“A market where you list a home and you get six offers [is] not the reality right now,” Emily Duke, owner and managing broker at LUX Denver ERA Powered, says.

As the seller, your goal is to make your home stand out to potential buyers by presenting it in its best light, highlighting its charms and minimizing its flaws. These tips can help you get the best possible outcome if you plan on selling your house this year.

Maximize your home’s curb appeal

You’ve probably heard of curb appeal, which plays an important role in selling your home. You want prospective buyers to fall in love with your home the moment they lay eyes on it. If they can easily envision themselves living there as soon as they pull up to the front door, you can put them in a purchasing frame of mind even before they walk inside.

Your home’s exterior — both the building and the property — is the first thing prospective buyers and anyone passing by the house will notice. “It sets the tone for the rest of the home,” says Viviane Giraldi, an agent with Coldwell Banker Warburg in New York City.

Enhancing curb appeal could be as easy as planting new flowers and shrubbery or adding pavers to your front walk. A fresh coat of paint, a complete landscape remodel or adding new doors and windows can also improve your home’s look, although these upgrades will stretch your budget.

The effort could be worth it, however. Research has shown that adding curb appeal can increase a home’s sales price by 5% to 7%. For example, sprucing up your lawn costs a few hundred dollars but could generate up to $1,000 in resale value.

Spruce up your home’s interior

The inside of your home is just as important as the outside. A fresh coat of paint is one of the fastest, cheapest ways to update a room or give it a new look. If your furniture is worn, outdated or has already been moved out of the space, staging the property will help buyers see the home’s potential. Staging costs can run between $300 and $600 per month, per room, but Girardi says many sellers find it money well-spent. Professional staging could increase your home’s asking price by as much as 20%, she says.

Decluttering is another way to improve your home’s appeal, especially if you have years of accumulated tchotchkes or knickknacks. Organize and store excess furniture and keepsakes to give buyers a clean space. Robert Washington, a broker at Savvy Buyers Realty in St. Petersburg, Florida, also recommends removing items that could be considered strange or quirky.

“Furniture and family photos are fine, but potential buyers can be turned off by things like porcelain clown collections,” he says.

Take care of major repairs and routine maintenance

During the pandemic, inventory was so low and demand so high that many buyers — against the advice of real estate pros — opted to forego home inspections to make their offers more appealing. That’s no longer the case, which means sellers need to put in their due diligence before prospective buyers notice things like a loose railing or a drip in the kitchen sink.

Have your home inspected before putting it on the market, and take care of any major repairs the inspection report flags. Most buyers look for homes that are move-in ready or don’t need much renovation. It’s especially important to take care of any repairs the HVAC, plumbing or electrical systems may require. If addressing these problems isn’t within your budget, be prepared to offer concessions or negotiate on price.

According to Jeremy Smith, real estate advisor at Engel & Volkers Atlanta, prepping your home also entails addressing any deferred maintenance projects, such as damaged decking, leaky faucets or broken fixtures. Consider updating your flooring to give your home a clean and cohesive look. If a full replacement isn’t possible, steam clean carpets or replace only worn-out areas.

“Addressing these eyesores ensures buyers see your home in its best light,” Smith says. After all, you don’t want a prospective buyer overlooking your home’s lovely view because they’re worried about tripping on a loose board on the deck.

Price it right

It's normal to want to maximize your home's profit, but don’t go overboard. “Pricing at the highest possible number will not always net sellers the most money,” Duke cautions.

Duke says the current market requires more collaboration and strategic planning between agent and seller to succeed. Overpricing your property could cause it to spend more time on the market than comparable properties. Worst-case scenario, you could have to reduce the price if buyers shy away from a large number, or if it languishes on the market for an extended period. An experienced seller’s agent can give you insights into local market conditions, including how competitive the market is and how much comparable homes in the area are worth.

Strategic pricing based on local trends attracts more buyers to your listing. The more people see your home, the higher the probability of getting an offer. If your home is in top condition, well-staged and move-in ready, you might even field multiple offers that eventually lead to an offer above your asking price.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Renovate and renew your home with the power of a Home Equity Loan Work with a licensed Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) representative in your state today. Apply Now