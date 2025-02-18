Why So Many Homes Today Are Being Sold to Cash Buyers

The percentage of homebuyers who purchased with cash dropped last year, but is still well above pre-pandemic norms.

Just under one-third (32.6%) of homes sold in the U.S. last year were bought in cash, according to an analysis by Redfin. While this is lower than the roughly 35% of cash home sales that took place in 2023 and on par with the percentage of cash sales in 2022, it’s considerably above the approximately 26% recorded at the beginning of 2020.

A considerable body of research finds that would-be homebuyers who have to borrow money are at a disadvantage — even when rates are more attractive than they are today. Many sellers prefer the certainty of a buyer who comes with cash in hand, rather than accepting an offer contingent on the buyer’s ability to secure mortgage financing.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Because Everyone Wants The Best Interest Rate — Get Yours State AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY New Loan Type Not sure which loan type to choose? Go with a 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan, 90%+ of Americans do. 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed FHA Loan 30 Year Fixed Veteran (VA) Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 10/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 5/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan Loan Amount You can enter the mortgage loan amount, or the total home price if you have a downpayment. $ Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today! View Rates Estimated interest rate* 7.01% Money’s methodology: *Based on an the U.S. average rate for consumers with an Exceptional Fico score (780+) getting a conventional loan, no points, and a 20% down payment. Actual rates may vary. Click "View Rates" to contact Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) for a more accurate quote.

Although frustrated home shoppers across the country have found themselves outbid by cash buyers due to a combination of constrained supply and booming demand, researchers have found that sellers are willing to accept less for their homes if a buyer offers cash. A 2021 study from the University of California San Diego found that cash buyers pay between 6% and 17% less, depending on the strength of the local current housing market and the buyer’s credit profile.

The bad news for buyers today, especially first-time homebuyers, is that the historically high share of cash buyers is likely to persist through 2025, according to Redfin economic research lead Chen Zhao.

“It really feels right now like the 2025 housing market will look a lot like the 2024 housing market,” she predicts. “It feels like overall housing transactions will stay very close to the same volume. Because of that, the all-cash share would probably stay pretty similar.”

Zhao says the increase in cash sales between 2020 and 2023 was driven by a combination of factors. Initially, investors piled into a hot housing market, seeking homes to rent or flip, while the post-pandemic housing migration gave homeowners moving from high- to lower-cost housing markets the buying power to purchase their new homes with cash.

When the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in 2022 to try to rein in runaway inflation, the fallout hit ordinary families — already struggling with home affordability as prices notched record after record — faster and harder than investors. “The main thing that drives the share of homes that are purchased with all cash is mortgage rates,” Zhao says.

While higher borrowing costs also have dampened investors’ appetite over the past couple of years, she says, the plunge in homebuying activity overall has been so sharp that it has led to cash sales comprising a greater share proportionately.

When the Fed began a rapid series of rate hikes, bringing its benchmark fed funds rate from near zero to an effective rate of 5.33% over the course of 16 months, economists, executives and ordinary Americans braced for a recession.

To the surprise of many, that didn’t happen. “The Fed's rate hikes have not put us into a recession, and that’s highly unusual,” Zhao says. “A lot of it is because the economy is less interest rate-sensitive than it was in the past,” she adds, in part because so many homeowners took advantage of the plunge in mortgage rates in 2020 to buy or refinance homes, contributing to the “lock-in effect” that has acted as a brake on housing market activity.

“The lock-in effect is fading, but it's fading at a slow pace,” Zhao says.

On the flip side, inflation has been higher for longer than many predicted: A look at Fed officials’ evolving views in the projections the central bank publishes four times a year shows that the persistence of inflation caught even the experts by surprise. With this scenario in place, economists now take an increasingly dim view of any rate cuts this calendar year. Unfortunately for would-be homebuyers, this means cash buyers are likely to have outsized influence on the housing market for the foreseeable future.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your home with more convenience and less hassle View Rates A streamlined loan application that can be completed entirely online Get pre-approved in minutes

Receive custom mortgage solutions based on your credit and finances

Automatically share information about your income and assets

Customize loan terms and costs to fit your budget A+ BBB Rating, 206k+ Positive Reviews View Rates A BBB Rating, 311k+ Positive Reviews

Get a Complimentary Pre-approval – fast!

Online Mortgage Application and Live Agents Available

Down Payment and First-Time Homebuyer Programs View Rates Get rates & pre-qualified in minutes Low Rates: Quick Quote and Approval

Rate Lock Protection. Lock Now Before Rates Go Up

Pre-Approval Letter with Rate Lock Protection

Over $100 Billion Funded. 21 Years in Business View Rates Home Equity Line of Credit Competitive fixed intro rate for 12-months

Quick access to funds

Easy online application process

Consolidate debt or renovate your home View Rates Custom rate quote in minutes - no credit impact Discounts available for Wells Fargo customers

As low as 3% down on a fixed-rate mortgage

Exclusive customer real estate tool

First-time homebuyer programs

More from Money:

Will 2025 Finally Be a Buyer's Market in Housing?

The Typical First Time Homebuyer is Now Almost 40. What Happened?

7 Things Getting More Expensive in 2025