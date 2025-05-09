One Simple Trick Helps Your Home Sell Faster

Looking to sell your home faster? Home staging might be your secret weapon.

A new report finds that roughly half of staged properties — meaning ones that have been furnished and decorated to show off their best features — spend less time on the market than the typical home. About 30% of the time, staged homes sell for more money, as well.

According to the National Association of Realtors' 2025 Profile of Home Staging, released Tuesday, 30% of real estate agents representing sellers reported that staged homes sold slightly faster, while 19% reported “significantly” faster sales of staged homes.

The ubiquity of home-decor and renovation reality shows clearly plays a role in driving homebuyer expectations. Nearly half of the buyers’ agents NAR surveyed said buyers expect homes to look the way they do on TV. A mere 12% of agents said that staging had no impact on buyers’ behavior.

Staging a home is an effective sales tactic because it allows a prospective buyer to more easily imagine their own family living there.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Because Everyone Wants The Best Interest Rate — Get Yours State AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY New Loan Type Not sure which loan type to choose? Go with a 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan, 90%+ of Americans do. 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed FHA Loan 30 Year Fixed Veteran (VA) Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 10/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 5/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan Loan Amount You can enter the mortgage loan amount, or the total home price if you have a downpayment. $ Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today! View Rates Estimated interest rate* 7.01% Money’s methodology: *Based on the U.S. average rate for consumers with an Exceptional Fico score (780+) getting a conventional loan, no points, and a 20% down payment. Actual rates may vary. Click "View Rates" to contact Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) for a more accurate quote.

How much does home staging cost?

Costs to stage a home vary based on the location and how all-out you want to go. Generally, the cost includes the consulting fees the seller or their agent pays the staging professionals and the monthly cost to rent furniture and decor.

Better Homes & Gardens reported last year that a home stager in Bismarck, North Dakota, quoted a range of $600 to $1,800 per month to stage a home, while a New York City-based stager said the cost to stage a two-bedroom apartment could cost anywhere from $9,000 to $16,000 a month.

If you want to stage your entire home, prepare to pay up: According to the Real Estate Staging Association, a trade group, the average price to stage an entire home in 2024 was $7,351. This figure reflects homes that had an average of eight rooms staged. When the trade association surveyed members, it found that staging costs start at $600.

That’s similar to the NAR report’s findings. At the median, staging a home costs $1,500 when a professional staging company is used. The median cost when agents do the staging themselves is $500.

This certainly isn’t pocket change, but an investment in staging your home before you sell could pay off in a big way. According to the RESA, occupied homes (as opposed to vacant properties) that were staged sold for an average of almost $70,000 above their listing prices.

The National Association of Realtors also documented a bump in the sales prices of staged homes, albeit a more modest one. It found that 35% of buyers’ agents reported an increase in the dollar value of staged homes versus comparable homes that weren't staged. About half of those agents said the value increases were small — up to 5% — but nearly 1 in 5 agents reported that home values appreciated by 6% or more after being staged.

To put that in perspective, the nationwide median sale price of a home in March was $407,300. So even a 1% increase in price comes out to an additional $4,073, and a 5% jump means an extra $20,365 in sellers’ pockets.

If you’re on a tight budget, you still have options. For starters, it’s a good idea to declutter and pack away tchotchkes and collectibles, Robert Washington, a broker at Savvy Buyers Realty in St. Petersburg, Florida, told Money earlier this year.

“Furniture and family photos are fine, but potential buyers can be turned off by things like porcelain clown collections,” he said.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you don’t need to give your entire house a makeover. Living rooms are far and away the most popular rooms to stage, with 91% of sellers' agents who stage doing so. The runner-up was the primary bedroom, which 83% said they stage. Those areas were followed by dining rooms and kitchens. Least popular? Kids’ rooms and guest bedrooms.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your home with more convenience and less hassle View Rates A streamlined loan application that can be completed entirely online Get pre-approved in minutes

Receive custom mortgage solutions based on your credit and finances

Automatically share information about your income and assets

Customize loan terms and costs to fit your budget A+ BBB Rating, 206k+ Positive Reviews View Rates A BBB Rating, 311k+ Positive Reviews

Get a Complimentary Pre-approval – fast!

Online Mortgage Application and Live Agents Available

Down Payment and First-Time Homebuyer Programs View Rates Get rates & pre-qualified in minutes Low Rates: Quick Quote and Approval

Rate Lock Protection. Lock Now Before Rates Go Up

Pre-Approval Letter with Rate Lock Protection

Over $100 Billion Funded. 21 Years in Business View Rates Shop for your mortgage and save thousands Compare multiple offers from top lenders

Get market-beating rates, save up to $28,000

No hard credit checks and sales pressure

It's complete free - no cost to you, ever NMLS #1450805 © RateGravity Inc. DBA Own Up

More from Money:

5 Affordable Ways to Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal Before You Sell

4 Ways to Sell Your Home for More Money in 2025

Home Sellers: If You're Only Going to Stage One Room, Make It This One