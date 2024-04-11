Home Buying

How Much House Can I Afford?
Homes Worth $1 Million or More Are Now the Standard in 550 Cities
To Afford a Down Payment, Young Homebuyers Often Need 'a Pot of Family Money'
What Is PMI? Everything You Need to Know About Private Mortgage Insurance
Down Payment Assistance: These States Will Give You Money to Buy a House
Massive Realtor Lawsuit Settlement Will Change How Homes Are Bought and Sold
You Can Still Find Homes Under $350,000 in These 10 Cities
Here's How the White House Plans to Bridge the Racial Homeownership Gap
The Income Needed to Buy a Typical Home Has Soared 80% Since 2020
Here’s the ‘Magic' Mortgage Rate That’ll Nudge Many People Into Buying Homes
Here's Where Mortgage Rates and Home Prices Are Heading, According to Zillow and Redfin
10 Cities Where Gen Zers Have the Best Shot at Buying Homes in 2024
Here’s How Far Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2024
Homebuying Guide: 5 Expert Tips for Buying a Home This Winter
Top 10 Big Cities With the Most Affordable Home Prices Right Now
Home Sales Rise as More Sellers Cut Prices and Grant Concessions to Buyers
4 Reasons It's Actually a Good Time to Buy a House (for Some People)
The Share of Homes for Sale With Price Drops Hits a Record High
Housing Market Analysis: These Cities Have the Highest (and Lowest) Down Payments
Buyers Are Backing out of Home Purchases at an Incredibly High Rate
Home Sales Slump to Slowest Pace Since the Great Recession as Costs Spike
Only 16% of Americans Say It's a Good Time to Buy a House
14 Cities Where Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices
Home Sellers Are Cutting Prices as Buyer Competition Drops ‘Remarkably Fast’