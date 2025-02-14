Nobody Is Buying Homes Right Now

Homeowners who locked in ultra-low mortgage rates during the pandemic are finally ready to sell. But given staggering home prices and interest rates, Americans aren’t really in the mood to buy right now.

Pending home sales in January hit the lowest level on record at the real estate firm Redfin, aside from a one-month dip in April 2020 when pandemic-era lockdowns ground the economy to a halt. (Redfin’s data dates back to 2012.) This drop in sales activity is in spite of a wave of new home listings, although supply is still far below pre-pandemic norms.

Redfin experts say this trend shows that homeowners who bought their homes or refinanced their mortgages during the pandemic — when rates were at an abnormally low 3% to 4% — are at last starting to sell. This so-called “lock-in” effect, which for years has contributed to a limited supply of homes on the market and elevated prices, is starting to fade.

“I’m seeing a lot more inventory hit the market than I have in past years, but it’s not nearly enough,” Charles Wheeler, a Redfin real estate agent in San Diego, said in the report.

Why homes aren’t selling right now

Normally, when a glut of houses come onto the market, that would be great news for would-be homebuyers.

With mortgage rates lingering around 7% and the typical sales price clocking in over $418,000, homebuyers just aren’t feeling all that excited. That one-two punch is keeping many buyers on the side lines. As a result, homes are sitting on the market for nearly two months, according to Redfin, notching a five-year high.

Of course, the colder months are usually slow to begin with for the housing market. But this January was particularly sluggish, with many buyers seemingly getting cold feet and backing out. Redfin estimates about 41,000 home-purchase agreements fell through last month. That equates to over 14% of all sales contracts — making for the worst January since 2017.

Still, for homebuyers willing to brave the housing market, some deals are out there.

“Buyers should know that they have a bit more negotiating power because there are more homes hitting the market,” Wheeler said.

Separate data from Zillow backs Wheeler up. Last month, the firm said, buyers had more negotiating power than in any January over the past five years.

And sellers seem more than willing to budge on price. According to Zillow, 23% of sellers slashed their asking prices last month, the highest level on record for January since the firm began tracking that rate in 2018.

Some more good news: The share of homes with price cuts is much higher in certain markets, including some popular ones.

For now, price cuts are most common in Phoenix (33.5%); Tampa, Florida (32.4%); Jacksonville, Florida (30.8%); Orlando, Florida (29.1%) and Dallas (28.7%).

