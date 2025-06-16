We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Housing

Homeowners Are Now 43 Times Wealthier Than Renters

By: Adam Hardy
Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
Adam Hardy
Lead data journalist | Joined October 2021
Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Jun 16, 2025 11:41 a.m. EDT 4 min read
Photo collage of a man resting on a lawn chair in-front of a house
Money; Getty Images

The wealth gap between homeowners and renters in the U.S. has never been wider.

The typical homeowner now has a net worth that's 43 times greater than that of the average renter, according to an analysis of federal data by the National Association of Realtors. Net worth is a measure of total wealth that looks at the value of assets (such as homes) and liabilities (such as debts).

In 2025, the net worth of homeowners is $430,000 on average, compared to the $10,000 net worth of renters. Since before the pandemic, the net worths of both homeowners and renters have seen considerable gains. But as the net worths of both groups have grown, so has the wealth gap.

Comparing 2019 to today, renters have grown their wealth by 37%, while homeowners got about 46% wealthier. Zooming into 2022 tells a different story. Between then and now, renters' wealth has actually shrunk by 3.8% — down from $10,400 — while the net worth of homeowners grew 8.5% — up from $396,200.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Because Everyone Wants The Best Interest Rate — Get Yours
State
New Loan Type
i
Loan Amount
i
$

Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today!

View Rates
Estimated interest rate*
7.01%
Money’s methodology:
*Based on the U.S. average rate for consumers with an Exceptional Fico score (780+) getting a conventional loan, no points, and a 20% down payment. Actual rates may vary. Click "View Rates" to contact Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) for a more accurate quote.

What’s behind the widening wealth gap?

One reason why homeowners are so much wealthier than renters is due to the arithmetic. Since net worth considers the value of not only how much you earn but also the value of what you own, homes play an outsized role in computing the wealth of the typical American.

And lately, home values have been soaring.

"Many homeowners have been able to ride the wave of home price appreciation over the last five years, which has added to the homeowner net worth substantially," Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst for Realtor.com, said in the analysis last week. "Rapid price appreciation also gave existing homeowners the opportunity to cash in on home equity and level up into a larger or more desirable home."

Renters, on the other hand, largely got hit with higher rents.

A 2023 study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia suggests that rising rents push renters further into debt and delinquency because more of their earnings are going toward basic living expenses, making other purchases likelier to go on credit cards. And debt loads negatively affect one’s net worth, which is consistent with the 3.8% decline in wealth for renters since 2022.

Turbocharged by the pandemic, the housing affordability crisis is worsening America's wealth gap by keeping people stuck as renters. Data from the New York Federal Reserve shows that 71.5% of renters would prefer to own a home. (Less than 15% preferred renting.) But renters are faced with a litany of barriers: rent increases that keep them from saving, home price growth that is far outpacing wage growth, and mortgage rates that have been flirting with 7% since late 2022.

These issues are weighing heavily on renters, dashing many of their hopes of ever being able to own a home.

For a decade, the NY Fed has been asking renters about their probability of owning a home "at some point in the future." The latest reading, from February, is the lowest on record. The typical renter pegged their chances of the American Dream coming true at just 33.9%.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Buy your home with more convenience and less hassle

View Rates

A streamlined loan application that can be completed entirely online

  • Get pre-approved in minutes
  • Receive custom mortgage solutions based on your credit and finances
  • Automatically share information about your income and assets
  • Customize loan terms and costs to fit your budget

A+ BBB Rating, 206k+ Positive Reviews

View Rates
  • A BBB Rating, 311k+ Positive Reviews
  • Get a Complimentary Pre-approval – fast!
  • Online Mortgage Application and Live Agents Available
  • Down Payment and First-Time Homebuyer Programs

View Rates

Quick, Free Pre-Approval Process

  • Receive a Free Rate Lock for 60 Days*
  • Offer Competitive Rates and Fees
  • Explore a Wide Range of Mortgage Loans
  • Easy and Secure Online Application

View Rates

Shop for your mortgage and save thousands

  • Compare multiple offers from top lenders
  • Get market-beating rates, save up to $28,000
  • No hard credit checks and sales pressure
  • It's complete free - no cost to you, ever

NMLS #1450805 © RateGravity Inc. DBA Own Up

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025

How I Bought a Home With Zero Down Payment and Scored a 4.75% Rate

The Salary Needed to Afford a Home Has Spiked 70% Since 2019

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Imagine finally owning your dream home — Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) can help!
View Rates