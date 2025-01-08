7 Things Getting More Expensive in 2025

Inflation isn't nearly the problem it was a year or two ago, but consumers will still have to brace for some ballooning bills this year.

The overall annual inflation rate sits at 2.7% as of the most recent consumer price index (CPI) report. That's only slightly higher than the long-term target of 2%. However, if you're buying plane tickets, home insurance or certain grocery items, you could be facing much steeper price increases.

Prices on those goods and services are likely to climb regardless of what the incoming Trump administration does with regards to tariffs, which forecasts predict could separately cause price hikes on everything from automobiles to kitchen appliances.

Here are seven things that are getting more expensive in 2025 — even if there aren't major changes to trade policy:

Coffee

Do you run on coffee? If so, we've got bad news: Prices surged in November and December following drought conditions in Brazil, the largest exporter of coffee. Futures prices for Arabica beans, which are grown in Central and South America, reached a record high last month.

The recent drought, which was followed by heavy rain in the affected region of Brazil, is the latest in a line of climate issues that have led to higher prices, along with increased global demand.

Eggs

The cost of eggs has increased more than any other item in the past year — jumping an eye-popping 37.5%, according to CPI data. In California, the average price of a carton of eggs increased to $9 in December, with the worsening bird flu outbreak largely to blame.

Anyone who's gone to the egg section in a grocery story recently can see the problem is ongoing, and an additional double-digit increase in egg prices could come in 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Prices won't steady until supply is fixed, but officials say production likely won't recover until the second half of the year.

Meat

Beef prices soared to record highs in the fall and remain just below those levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Cattle prices have increased due to lower supply: In fact, inventory hasn't been this low in decades.

The USDA's food price outlook forecasts inflation of 3.8% in 2025 for the beef and veal index. According to the department's outlook, cattle prices will continue rising in 2025 because of low production.

Grocery shoppers are also seeing rising prices for pork items, according to CPI data. Ham prices increased 3.9% from October to November while pork chop prices went up 3.6%.

Travel

Airline ticket prices are difficult to forecast due to volatile factors like the cost of fuel, but some experts think more expensive fares are coming in 2025.

Fight deal site Going.com projects "somewhat higher fares a year from now" citing "airlines slowing flight capacity and budget airlines struggling." The American Express Global Travel Group forecasts a 2.8% increase in prices for economy flights within North America, mentioning "ongoing labor disputes and pilot shortages" in a November report.

Rolex watches

Rolex raised its suggested prices by an average of nearly 5% for 2025 and some Rolex watches, like the Daytona in yellow gold, had price increases of up to 14%.

It's not just Rolex: Watch prices have risen across the board in the past year, with the CPI showing a 7.4% increase from November 2023 to November 2024. Record-high gold prices are one of the reasons consumers are seeing more expensive retail prices.

The used luxury watch market, however, has gone the opposite direction, with one index showing that prices are down 5.6% in the past year.

Streaming services

Prices for some major streaming services will increase in 2025. One example: The base cost for YouTubeTV's digital TV streaming will go up from $72.99 per month to $82.99 per month on Jan. 15. Wall Street analysts are also predicting a possible Netflix price increase later this year.

Home insurance

The cost of home insurance will likely increase again in 2025, but there is a silver lining: Premiums aren't expected to rise as much as they did the past two years, according to Matic, an insurance firm. The average cost of a new policy is $1,861, up from $1,469 in the first half of 2023.

