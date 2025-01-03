We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Personal Finance
  2. News

In a Break With Tradition, the USPS Isn't Hiking Stamp Prices This Month

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter at Money who frequently writes about news and trends related to car buying, auto insurance and gas prices.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Jan 03, 2025 4 min read
USPS package and stamped envelope with dollar signs on them
Money; Getty Images

After five straight semiannual price hikes, the U.S. Postal Service is finally holding stamp prices steady this January.

For more than 15 years, the USPS has been losing money even though it’s supposed to sustain itself financially without taxpayer funds. To offset inflation and limit the agency's losses, officials have recently enacted a series of aggressive price hikes that have left Americans grumbling.

The most recent stamp price change, in July, lifted the cost of a "Forever" stamp to 73 cents. The price is now 33% higher than it was in 2021, when stamps cost 55 cents.

The Postal Service broke with tradition when it announced last fall that there would not be another price increase to kick off 2025. The agency said its prior adjustments had boosted revenue and expressed hope that cooling inflation would help stabilize costs.

"Our strategies are working, and projected inflation is declining,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a September news release. "Therefore, we will wait until at least July before proposing any increases for market dominant services."

Despite DeJoy's upbeat tone about improving conditions, the Postal Service lost $9.5 billion in fiscal year 2024 and said it expects to lose money again in 2025.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
If you owe over $10,000 in debt, a Debt Relief Program may be able to help get you back on your feet more quickly.
Select your state to begin applying for Accredited's debt relief program.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

Stamp prices remain flat, shipping costs could rise

The size of the last stamp price change likely factored into the decision to hold off on increases in January amid criticism about the mounting cost of postage. The cost of a "Forever" stamp went up 5 cents in July, which tied a 2019 hike as the largest stamp price increase ever. (These stamps cover the postage to mail a 1-ounce letter within the U.S., regardless of any future price increases.)

But the break from price increases will likely be short-lived. In a September filing, the Postal Service said it expects to return to a twice-a-year cadence of price increases in 2026 and 2027.

While stamp prices are remaining flat for now, the Postal Service is pushing to increase shipping costs on Jan. 19.

If the Postal Regulatory Commission approves proposed changes, shipping prices will rise 3.2% for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express services and 3.9% for USPS Ground Advantage services. High-volume shippers who use Parcel Select services would also see a 9.2% increase.

Why are shipping costs going up if stamp prices are not? In a November release, the Postal Service explained that stamp prices are mainly based on the consumer price index, a measure of inflation, while other shipping prices "are primarily adjusted according to market conditions."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Click below to begin applying to a Debt Relief program

VISIT SITE

Recommended for debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • More than $18 billion in debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

VISIT SITE

Free consultation, 100% Confidential

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up
  • Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau
  • AFCC Accredited
  • Resolving debt since 2009

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no risk consultation
  • Significantly reduce your debt
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months!
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

More from Money:

Stamp Prices Are About to Go up (Again)

The IRS Is Sending Out $2.4 Billion in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks

New Medicare Rules Will Make Prescription Drugs a Lot Cheaper in 2025

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $25,000 or more, Freedom Debt Relief can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started