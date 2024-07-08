We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Personal Finance
  2. News

Stamp Prices Are About to Go up (Again)

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined July 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: Jul 08, 2024 3 min read
Illustration featuring a postage stamp that endlessly rises in price
Rangely Garcia for Money

The cost of a standard postage stamp will increase from 68 cents to 73 cents when a new pricing scale goes into effect next week.

This will be the sixth time the U.S. Postal Service has raised stamp prices in the last three years. The new cost of mailing a letter will be 33% higher compared to July 2021, when the price of a standard “Forever” stamp was 55 cents.

The USPS has been updating its prices on a twice-per-year schedule as it tries to grow revenue. The 5-cent increase is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, which means Saturday, July 13, is the last day to buy stamps for 68 cents. Yet another stamp price hike will likely come in January.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
If you owe over $10,000 in debt, a Debt Relief Program may be able to help get you back on your feet more quickly.
Select your state to begin applying for Accredited's debt relief program.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

The agency says these frequent price increases are necessary, citing inflation in recent years and “the effects of a previously defective pricing model.”

For more than 15 years, the USPS has been losing money even though it’s supposed to sustain itself financially without taxpayer funds.

Stamp price hike: New USPS rates for sending mail

In an address last month at the National Postal Forum, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said it’s his priority to “fix the broken business model.”

Despite recent price increases, the agency reported a loss of $1.5 billion for the most recent three-month period (January to March) and a $2.1 billion loss the quarter before. Higher stamp prices are part of the plan to address the USPS's issues.

“As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan,” officials said in April, announcing the stamp price increase. “USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world.”

Forever stamps can be used for sending all regular-letter mail weighing less than 1 ounce, and they remain valid indefinitely. That means you could stock up on stamps before the price increase and save some money.

Alongside the stamp price change, the USPS is also adjusting prices for many other mailing services on July 14. Here's what to expect:

  • The price of a Forever stamp will increase from 68 cents to 73 cents.
  • The price of a domestic postcard will increase from 53 cents to 56 cents.
  • The price of mailing an international letter will increase from $1.55 to $1.65.
  • Metered mail postage will rise from 64 cents to 69 cents.

Overall, the price increases for mailing services will average about 7.8%.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Free, personalized evaluation

VISIT SITE

Recommended for unsecured debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • More than $18 billion in debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

Fast and easy application process

VISIT SITE

Our #1 Choice: Free consultation, 100% Confidential

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up
  • Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau
  • AFCC Accredited
  • Resolving debt since 2009

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no risk consultation
  • Significantly reduce your debt
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months!
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

30+ years experience in financial services

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

Consolidation Loans Up to $100,000

VISIT SITE

Tailored for consumers with debt exceeding $10,000

  • Get a free quote
  • Flexible repayment terms with your budget in mind
  • Reviewing offers won't impact credit
  • Easy pre-approval process with instant decision
  • Trusted partner in debt solutions since 2020

More from Money:

Best Credit Cards of July 2024

Why States With No Income Tax Aren't as Affordable as They Seem

5 Tips to Lower Your Car Payment as Average Costs Reach a Record High

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $10,000 or more, Accredited can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started