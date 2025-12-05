Stop Overpaying: 10 Senior Discounts You Probably Missed

Popular retailers like Walgreens and Michaels often offer senior discounts, but many people don’t take advantage of those deals. Familiarizing yourself with these discounts can help you save significantly, including at stores you may already visit.

Read on for some of the companies and organizations offering seniors the best deals.

10 overlooked senior discounts

Many large companies and organizations that you likely already shop with use senior discounts to attract customers. Here are some of the top senior discounts at the time of writing, though you'll want to check and make sure they’re still available:

Kohl’s – 15% off Wednesdays (in-store) for ages 60+ Walgreens – 20% off on the first Tuesday of each month for ages 55+ Marriott Hotels – 15% off senior rate for ages 62+ Amtrak – 10% off nationwide routes for ages 65+ Verizon – loyalty plans with discounts for Florida residents age 55+ Outback Steakhouse – 10% off dining for AARP members Michaels – 10% off for ages 55+ Choice Hotels – 10% off rooms for ages 60+ or AARP members National Parks – lifetime senior pass for $80 for ages 62+ LensCrafters – 20% off select frames and 50% off lenses for AARP members

Combine discounts

You can save a lot of money with senior discounts, but combining them with other perks can offer even more savings. For instance, many companies that offer senior discounts also provide loyalty programs that can trim your bill.

A good cash back credit card can also boost your discounts. Some cash back credit cards come with various perks, such as discounts for their members.

Regional bonus opportunities

Many global brands offer discounts for seniors, but you might find great deals in your own backyard. Grocery and restaurant chains often offer senior discounts, in addition to deals for all shoppers.

It’s a good idea to ask the cashier about discounts, in case they know of any current or upcoming promotions.

If you’re looking for restaurant discounts, it may be worth downloading a dining rewards program application, such as Neighborhood Nosh. This app lets you find restaurants that are offering deals, and receive cash back for leaving reviews.

How to find more discounts

Some senior discounts are easy to find, while others require asking the right person. There are several ways you can find senior discounts and special deals:

Ask about deals at the store

Sign up for AARP or another membership organization for seniors

Check receipt footnotes

Search for “senior discount” on Google alongside the name of a store

Often, just taking a few extra minutes to do some research can save you money. And that’s money you can then add to your savings accounts, use to cover other expenses or invest to grow your retirement savings.