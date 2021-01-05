Today's Best Mortgage and Refinance Rates: January 5, 2021 | Rates Start the Year Lower

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
Home prices continued growth in November with the cost of more affordable homes increasing more than higher-priced homes. Mortgage rates, meanwhile, continued their downward trend in the new year.
Today’s Mortgage Rates
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 2.973% on Monday — down from 3.026% on Thursday. (Lenders did not release new rates on Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.)
Money’s mortgage rates include the data from over 8,000 lenders across the United States and are updated daily. These rates include discount points and represent what a borrower with a 20% down payment and a 700 credit score — roughly the national average FICO score — would have been offered.
|Mortgage Rates for January 5, 2021
|Loan type
|Average Rate
|30-Year Fixed Loan
|2.973%
|15-Year Fixed Loan
|2.242%
|30-Year FHA Loan
|2.991%
|30-Year VA Loan
|3.046%
|30-Year Jumbo Loan
|3.573%
Source: Money | Date: Jan. 4, 2021 | Rates assume a credit score of 700
Freddie Mac’s widely quoted Primary Mortgage Market Survey put rates at 2.67% with 0.7 points paid for the week ending December 31. That’s 0.01 percentage points above the prior week’s historic low. Rates set new record lows 16 times in 2020. The mortgage purchaser’s weekly survey reflects borrowers who put 20% down on conforming loans and have excellent credit.
How do I get the best mortgage rates?
Mortgage rates vary from state-to-state. On Monday, borrowers in Illinois were quoted the lowest mortgage rates — at 2.946%. People looking for mortgages in Arizona saw the highest average rate at 3.164%.
Nationwide, borrowers with the highest credit scores, 740 and above, were quoted rates averaging 2.823%, while those with credit of 620 or below were shown rates of 4.433%.
You may be able to negotiate a better rate if you shop around or if you have other accounts with the lender. (Money’s picks for the best mortgage lenders are here.) Currently, some lenders are hiking up advertised rates to keep demand in check, so you may be offered a lower rate if you reach out directly.
Today’s Mortgage Refinance Rates
Money’s survey also shows that the offered rate for a 30-year refinance for someone with a 740 credit score was 3.053% on Monday. In January 2020, the average mortgage rate (including fees) was around 3.8%.
|Refinance Rates for January 5, 2021
|Loan type
|Average Rate
|30-Year Fixed Loan
|3.053%
|15-Year Fixed Loan
|2.535%
|30-Year FHA Loan
|3.377%
|30-Year VA Loan
|3.355%
|30-Year Jumbo Loan
|3.49%
Source: Money | Date: Jan. 4, 2021 | Rates assume a credit score of 740
What else is happening in the housing market today?
Home prices were up 8.2% year-over-year in November, according to CoreLogic’s Home Price Index. That’s the fastest annual price appreciation since March 2014. Prices were also up 1.1% from October.
“The housing market performed remarkably well in 2020 despite the volatile economic state,” said Frank Martell, CEO of CoreLogic. “While we can expect to see lingering effects of COVID-19 resurgences and subsequent shutdowns in the early months of 2021, vaccine distributions and stimulus actions should revitalize economic activity and keep home purchase demand and home price growth strong.”
However, climbing prices are leading to affordability challenges for lower-income and first-time home buyers. As a result, CoreLogic expects buyer demand to start to slow down in 2021, leading to a deceleration in price growth. The data analytics company expects price growth to decline from an average of 7.5% during the first half of 2021 to about 2.5% by November.
The data from the HPI indicates that the more affordably priced homes are experiencing higher price growth than more expensive properties. According to CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft, the strong demand for starter homes is caused by a large number of Millennial and Generation X homebuyers entering the market.
“Lower-priced home values increased about one and a half times faster than higher-priced home values in November, as first-time buyers tend to seek out homes within the lower price ranges,” said Nothaft
Mortgage Prediction of the Week
Expert views on what comes next.
Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda Home, a housing market research firm, on how the economy will influence mortgage rates in 2021:
For more read: 2021 Real Estate Predictions: How Vaccines, President Biden and More Could Shape Housing Trends
