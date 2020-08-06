5 critical action steps every first-time homebuyer must know
arrow
David Bach’s
arrow First-Time Homebuyer Challenge
Get Access Now Learn More

Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Advertiser Disclosure

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.

Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.

Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.

Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.

Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.

To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.

Here Are Today's Best Mortgage & Refinance Rates for August 6, 2020

By Leslie Cook
August 6, 2020

Homeowners are taking advantage of record low interest rates as the housing market shows signs of recovering from the early pandemic lockdowns.

According to Realtor.com’s Weekly Recovery Report, the housing market continues to see improvements in the pace of sales, buyer demand and home prices, although inventory is still tight.

The index, which sets 100 as its pre-COVID baseline, reached a mark of 103.8 for the week ending August 1, an increase of 0.1 point from last week. The report shows that homes are selling four days faster than in 2019 as high demand, low mortgage rates, and a limited supply increase competition among buyers. New listings are down 11% year-over-year, while total housing stock is still down by more than 30%.

“Real estate activity in the U.S. has regained its strength and continues on an upward trajectory as we enter the middle of the summer,” said Javier Vivas, Realtor.com’s director of economic research. “The housing market will need to remain above pre-COVID levels for at least another ten weeks to make up for the lost activity in the second quarter of the year.”

The West region continues to lead the way with a mark of 110.5, followed by the Northeast with 108.2. The South and the Midwest are inching closer to the baseline at 99.5 and 98.8 respectively.

Ads by Ad Practitioners
What are current mortgage & refinance rates?
Find your actual rate at a top mortgage lender in your area - click your state to get started and see your rate today.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates
ADVERTISEMENT

x

What are people paying for mortgages right now?

Borrowers with 700 credit scores were charged an average of 3.583% to secure a 30-year fixed-rate purchase mortgage on Tuesday, according to Money’s survey of over 8,000 mortgage lenders across the country. The average rate for a 30-year refinance was 4.42%.

Average Refinance Rates Today

A homeowner with excellent credit who qualifies for the lowest rates as reported by Freddie Mac can save a significant amount of money when refinancing. A year ago the average mortgage rate was 3.60%. A homeowner with a $250,000 mortgage balance paying 3.60% on a 30-year loan could cut their monthly payment from $1,137 to $1,038 by financing at today’s lower rates. (It is important to consider closing fees and that refinancing could reset the clock on your mortgage, meaning you will have to make payments longer.)

What should house hunters be watching next?

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the July jobs report. It is expected that the report will show that the labor market—though still severely challenged—is improving, although at a slower pace than in May and June when a total of 7.5 million jobs were added to the economy. Experts are predicting that 1.3 million jobs were added in July, bringing the unemployment rate down to 10.6% from June’s 11.1%. The unemployment rate reached a high of 14.7% in April.

What are today’s advertised rates?

Of course, mortgage rates vary widely by location and personal factors like the size of your down payment and your credit score. Here are today’s advertised mortgage rates at some of the mortgage industry’s largest lenders. (All rates are APRs. The rates you see may be different.)

JP Morgan Chase

Based in New York, JP Morgan Chase has nearly 5,000 U.S. branches.

Mortgage rates advertised for August 6:

30-year fixed: 2.845%

15-year-fixed: 2.507%

5-year ARM: 2.662%

(Rates based on New York City zip code 10006.)

Ads by Ad Practitioners
ADVERTISEMENT

Wells Fargo

Based in San Francisco, Wells Fargo has more than 7,000 locations.

Mortgage rates advertised for August 6:

30-year fixed: 3.102%

15-year-fixed: 2.792%

5-year ARM: 2.827%

Quicken

Quicken, a non-bank lender based in Detroit, is the nation’s largest mortgage lender by dollar origination volume.

Mortgage rates advertised for August 6:

30-year fixed: 3.225%

15-year-fixed: 2.852%

(Quicken doesn’t advertise a five-year adjustable rate.)

Ads by Ad Practitioners
ADVERTISEMENT

Bottom Line:

Everything You Need to Know About Mortgage Rates in 2020

Mortgage Rates Are at Record Lows. But What Does It Take to Actually Qualify for a 3% Loan?

Mortgage Rates Drop to 2.88%—The Lowest Ever Price for a 30-Year Home Loan

You May Like

FEATURED
Homebuying Preparation
David Bach’s
First-Time Homebuyer Challenge
Check It Out
Hosted by: 10x New York Times Bestselling Author David Bach

Read More

FEATURED
Homebuying Preparation
David Bach’s
First-Time Homebuyer Challenge
Check It Out
Hosted by: 10x New York Times Bestselling Author David Bach
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of Money
SUBSCRIBE