Daily Mortgage Rates Drop | November 2, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is down to 3.477% today. That's a 0.056 percentage point decline from Monday. The 30-year refinance rate is also lower today at 3.549%.

Rates remain historically low. Well-qualified borrowers can get attractive rates for a home purchase loan or a mortgage refinance.

The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.477%.

The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.574%.

The latest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.937%.

The latest rate on a 7/1 ARM is 3.391%.

The latest rate on a 10/1 ARM is 3.757%.

Money's daily mortgage rates reflect what a borrower with a 20% down payment and a 700 credit score — roughly the national average score — might pay if he or she applied for a home loan right now. Each day's rates are based on the average rate 8,000 lenders offered to applicants the previous business day. Freddie Mac's weekly rates will generally be lower, since they measure rates offered to borrowers with higher credit scores.

Current mortgage rates: 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

The 30-year rate is 3.466%.

That's a one-day decrease of 0.056 percentage points.

The 30-year fixed- rate mortgage is the most common home loan in America. Borrowers like the predictability of a fixed-rate and that the decades-long payback period results in more affordable monthly payments. However, the long payback usually means a higher interest rate and paying more for the loan in the overtime.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Average Mortgage Rates Loan Type Oct 28 Last Week Change 15 Year Fixed Conventional 2.57% 2.58% 0.01% 30 Year Fixed Conventional 3.47% 3.54% 0.07% 7/1 ARM Rate 3.42% 3.07% 0.35% 10/1 ARM Rate 3.6% 4.01% 0.41% Your actual rate may vary Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans. Click below to get started and see your rate today. View Rates for November 02, 2021

Current mortgage rates: 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

The 15-year rate is 2.605%.

That's a one-day decrease of 0.031 percentage points.

If you can afford to spend more each month, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage offers many of the same benefits of a 30-year loan but with lower interest rates and a much shorter term. The monthly payments, however, will be higher than on a 30-year mortgage of the same size, which makes it less popular.

Current mortgage rates: 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rates

The latest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.937%.

The latest rate on a 7/1 ARM is 3.391%.

The latest rate on a 10/1 ARM is 3.757%.

Low introductory rates can make adjustable-rate mortgages attractive, especially if you don't plan to stay in you home for very long. ARMs start with a fixed-rate period, once that period ends the interest rate adjusts to market conditions on a regular basis — often jumping much higher. For instance, a 5/1 ARM will have a fixed rate for five years before it starts to reset annually.

Current mortgage rates: VA, FHA and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

The rate on a 30-year FHA mortgage is 3.229%.

The rate on a 30-year VA mortgage is 3.297%.

The rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.681%.

Current mortgage refinance rates

The average rates for 30-year loans, 15- year loans and ARMs are:

The refinance rate on a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.549%.

The refinance rate on a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.685%.

The refinance rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.516%.

The refinance rate on a 7/1 ARM is 3.657%.

The refinance rate on a 10/1 ARM is 3.681%.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Average Mortgage Refinance Rates Loan Type Oct 28 Last Week Change 15 Year Fixed Conventional 2.67% 2.69% 0.02% 30 Year Fixed Conventional 3.62% 3.66% 0.04% 7/1 ARM Rate 3.69% 3.89% 0.2% 10/1 ARM Rate 4.04% 4.18% 0.14% Your actual rate may vary Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans. Click below to get started and see your rate today. View Rates for November 02, 2021

Where are mortgage rates heading this year?

Mortgage rates sank through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher.

In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended higher through the month and into February.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2021, but modestly. Factors that could influence rates include how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and when lawmakers can agree on another economic relief package. More vaccinations and stimulus from the government could lead to improved economic conditions, which would boost rates.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise this year, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance a mortgage.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting.

The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting. The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates. The broader economy. Unemployment rates and changes in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, which means how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also. take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Find out when rates drop! Money.com will text you when rates drop & provide tips on how to react By clicking "Sign up for text alerts", I authorize Money to send me an alert no more than once per week with an update on mortgage rates. I also authorize Money, its service providers, and its partners to contact me at this number via phone and text (SMS) using automated dialing technology for marketing purposes, even if it is on a Do Not Call list. Up to 10 marketing messages per month. No purchase required. Msg/data rates may apply. I agree to Money’s Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign up for text alerts Thank You for Signing Up You'll now start to receive timely tips on Mortgage Rates. ...

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the most recent business day rates are available for. Today, we are showing rates for Thursday, October 28, 2021. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

More from Money: