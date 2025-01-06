A Video Doorbell Could Deter Crime — and Save You Money on Insurance

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

A video doorbell can do more than just alert you of your latest delivery; if you have one, you may be less at risk of becoming a victim. And, if you are targeted, it could help you get justice.

That was the case for a homeowner in Connecticut. A man posed as a deliveryman and, when the homeowner answered the door, the imposter pulled out a gun and tried to force his way into the home.

But, thanks to the homeowner's video doorbell, the police had footage of the suspect. Based on the images the police released, they were able to identify the suspected robber. He was charged with multiple crimes, including home invasion.

Here's what you need to know about the effectiveness of video doorbells — and how they can affect your insurance rates.

Video Doorbells and Their Impact on Crime

Video doorbells are deceptively simple. These devices connect to the homeowner's internet network, and automatically record activity at the front door. The homeowner can see who visited their home and, if there is any suspicious activity, access it to share with law enforcement.

While video doorbell companies often boast about the use of these devices to deter crime, the actual evidence is mixed.

Some police departments report significant drops in crime rates after residents install video doorbells. In fact, some police departments have partnered with video doorbell companies to provide residents with free video doorbells.

In the past, footage from video doorbells has been used to identify and prosecute suspects. But whether they deter crime from occurring is less certain.

One of the most detailed studies found that video surveillance significantly deters crime when it's active, meaning a human representative is actively monitoring crime and can take action in the moment. However, unless the homeowner is reviewing the feed live, most video doorbells are passive, and any crimes they capture may not be evident until later, or at all. That makes these tools less effective at actually deterring crime.

Adding a video doorbell to your home can't hurt, but you should temper your expectations that it will limit crimes from occurring. However, having video footage may help you after a crime occurs; police can use the footage to identify the suspect and press charges.

How Much a Video Doorbell Might Cut Your Insurance Rate

Despite the mixed evidence about the effectiveness of video doorbells, some insurance companies do offer discounts for homeowners or renters’ policies for the devices.

Typically, discounts aren't available for simply having a video doorbell. However, if you pair the video doorbell with a security system that includes monitoring by a third-party, you could qualify for a more substantial discount.

If you have a video doorbell combined with monitoring, you could receive a deduction of 5% to 15% of your premiums. According to PolicyGenius, homeowners pay an average of $1,754 for coverage, so a security system could allow the typical homeowner to save $90 to $265 per year. That could be more than enough to cover the cost of the subscription service (of $3 a month and up) that is usually required in order to be able to view the doorbell’s footage after the fact.

The discount is relatively modest, but installing a video doorbell could also have an indirect effect on your rates. A video doorbell and a security system could deter crime from occurring. If you are less likely to become a victim, you're also less likely to file a claim, so you may have lower rates.

Choosing a Video Doorbell

A video doorbell could deter crime, but it can have other uses, too. You can get notifications of any deliveries or visitors you receive. If you're away from home, they may allow you to check on your home. Many systems are also tied to more comprehensive home security systems, thus allowing you to monitor your home for fire, smoke or storm damage. The ability to view your home while traveling can provide you with peace of mind.

When shopping for a new video doorbell, consider the following characteristics:

Visibility and location: Video doorbells should be prominently placed, and paired with signage so that people are aware the cameras exist and they are being recorded.

Motion detection: The best video doorbells have motion detection, even in the dark or low light. You can usually set motion zones, so you only receive notifications if someone walks onto your property.

Monitoring: For maximum efficiency, and to ensure you qualify for the highest discounts, pair the video doorbell with a more comprehensive security system that involves third-party monitoring.

Storage: Choose a video doorbell that provides reliable data storage and easy video retrieval via a cloud storage system.

Compatibility: If you have other smart home devices, such as sprinklers or other cameras, make sure the video doorbell is compatible.

A video doorbell that optimizes all of the above factors could (like most of our picks for the best video doorbells) cost you several hundred dollars, plus subscription fees to record and store video of upwards of $5 a month. But some well-regarded video doorbells cost far less to buy and to run. For example, models in Amazon’s Blink line of video doorbells start as low as $30 or so, plus just $3 a month. Their resolution is adequate, according to some expert reviews, and they offer compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa voice control, which allows you to answer videobell calls with Alexa-enabled devices.

Should I Buy a Video Doorbell?

A video doorbell can be a smart investment. It may help deter crime from occurring, but it adds another layer to your home's security. When paired with other measures, such as a security system, third-party monitoring, deadbolts and keyed window locks, you can protect your home, family and belongings. And you could potentially qualify for homeowner or renter insurance discounts.