7 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of February 2024
Protect your home with Money’s top picks for homeowner’s insurance. Discover the best homeowner’s insurance companies and understand the ins and outs of homeowners insurance — what it is and how it works — ensuring you make informed decisions about safeguarding your home.
Amica Homeowners Insurance Review: Best Customer Service
AIG Homeowners Insurance Review: Best for High-Value Homes
Erie Homeowners Insurance Review: Best for Customizing Policies
Lemonade Homeowners Insurance Review: Best Online Company
Hippo Homeowners Insurance Review
Allstate Homeowners Insurance Review
USAA Homeowners Insurance Review
Lemonade: Home Insurance Review 2021
Americans With Bad Credit Pay 35% More for Home Insurance
Here Are the 10 Most Expensive States for Home Insurance
How to Find Affordable Homeowners Insurance in 2024
Customer Satisfaction With Home Insurance Is Falling, and Not Only Because of High Prices
As Home Insurance Costs Soar, 6 Million Owners Decide to Skip Coverage Altogether
How High Could Home Insurance Rates Jump This Year? Here's What Experts Predict
What Are Insurance Riders?
Home Insurance Prices Are Soaring — Especially in These 5 States
Home Insurance Costs for Beach Houses Could Soon Double in This State
More People Are Skipping Home Insurance to Save Money — and It Could Backfire
Home Insurers Are Leaving States and Hiking Prices — Here's How to Cope
6 Easy Ways to Save Money on Your Home Insurance This Year
What Is Homeowners Insurance and How Does It Work?
8 Best Home and Auto Insurance Bundles
Bad Dogs: These Breeds Are the Worst for Your Home Insurance Policy
Climate Change Just Caused the Biggest Home Insurer in This State to Stop Accepting Applications
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Water Damage?
Here's How Much Your Home Insurance Will Rise This Year, According to a New Forecast
