Home Insurance Prices Are Soaring — Especially in These 5 States

Home insurance prices are soaring in 2023, and homeowners in states prone to natural disasters have been hit the hardest.

Nationally, average home insurance costs were up 21% from May 2022 to May 2023, according to a new report from Policygenius, an insurance marketplace. That jump is on top of a 12% home insurance premium increase the company reported for the year before.

No state has had it worse than Florida, where the average price of home insurance increased 68% in two years — nearly double the nationwide average of 35%.

Home insurance has always been expensive in Florida given the risk of hurricanes and flooding. But prices have risen sharply since 2021 due to recent storms, high costs for insurers related to roof litigation and mounting concern about climate change, according to the report. Nine Florida property insurance companies have gone out of business since January 2021, and other home insurers are abandoning the state because it's too costly to offer policies, making matters worse for homeowners seeking coverage.

States that are prone wildfires and tornadoes also ranked near the top for the largest average premium increases in the past two years.

Where home insurance prices are rising fastest

Here are the top five states where home insurance got more expensive from May 2021 to May 2023.

Florida: 68% ($1,127 to $1,896) New Mexico: 47% ($855 to $1,255) Colorado: 46% ($1,390 to $2,031) Idaho: 46% ($552 to $804) Texas: 46% ($1,471 to $2,141)

The Policygenius report cites “record-high insurance industry losses, more severe climate disasters, prolonged wildfire seasons, and higher construction prices” as some of the reasons for higher home insurance premiums.

Some of the states where home insurance costs are soaring were affected by recent natural disasters like Florida (Hurricane Ian). Also, New Mexico and Colorado both recently had the most destructive wildfires in their histories.

Wildfire risk isn’t just making it more expensive to get insurance in affected states, but it’s also making it harder for some people to find coverage at all as insurers are reportedly reducing exposure in certain areas.

“While most home insurance providers have raised premiums or reduced coverage in high-risk areas to remain profitable, others have gone out of business completely due to the turbulent market,” the report said.

If you think you’re overpaying for home insurance, it’s smart to shop around — comparing quotes from multiple companies. You can consider opting for a higher deductible, which will lower your premium, among several other strategies for saving money on home insurance.

Newsletter Daily Money Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance. By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up

More from Money:

7 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of September 2023

Home Insurers Are Leaving States and Hiking Prices — Here's How to Cope

6 Easy Ways to Save Money on Your Home Insurance This Year