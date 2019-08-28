Walmart's Hot Toy List Is Here and OMG It's Not Even Labor Day

The calendar might not have even reached Labor Day yet. But Walmart thinks you should start knocking off your Christmas shopping list.

This week, Walmart revealed its annual list of “top rated” holiday toys. We looked over the entire list, and what it shows reflects a number of trends and themes that have driven the toy market over the past few years: Collectibles and “blind box” toys, video games and consoles, hoverboards, super hero and licensed character toys, interactive and animatronic toys, and (sorry, parents) “poop” and slime kits.

Here are the hottest toys that caught our eyes on this year's list from Walmart, including their current prices. In the months ahead, we’ll be watching Walmart as well as other retailers (such as Amazon) for sales on these and other popular holiday toys — so you'll know when the best toy deals pop up. In cases where Walmart has already knocked down the list price, we've noted that next to the items below.

We will add, however, that a lot of the best holiday toys tend to sell out well before Christmas. Remember the mad dash for Scruff-a-Luvs last year, and for Fingerlings the year before that? Scruff-a-Luv's are on Walmart's list again this year, along with some other repeat favorites like L.O.L. Surprise! and Xbox bundles. So if your kid is already begging for one of these, you might be better off buying it now and hiding it rather than bidding with other frantic folks on eBay or paying through the nose to Amazon third-party sellers.

