Gold IRA Kit: Where to Get One for Free

The strong performance of gold in 2024 and so far this year has everyone looking to add a little glitter to their portfolios. As of January 29, gold's price is over $2,759.30 per troy ounce, good for a gain of more than 35% over the past year and hovering around its all-time high.

That gain over the past year has outperformed the stock market by more than 12%. For investors looking to gain exposure to the precious metal as a means of diversifying their portfolios, investing in a gold individual retirement account (IRA) can be appealing. But, gold IRAs are quite different from traditional or Roth IRAs, and the process of opening one can be overwhelming.

To help investors new to this asset class make the adjustment, some gold dealers and gold IRA providers offer specialized gold IRA kits. These kits contain comprehensive guides and resources, and may include other perks like account credits or discounts on storage.

Here's what you need to know about gold IRA kits, and where you can get one for free.

What is a gold IRA kit?

Unlike employer-sponsored retirement plans and traditional or Roth IRAs, which only permit you to invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs, a gold IRA is a type of self-directed retirement account — or SDIRA — that allows you to invest in gold, other precious metals and alternative assets like real estate.

Gold IRA kits are packages of materials offered by some gold IRA companies. These kits are designed as starter guides for new gold investors. Although the specifics of each kit will vary by company, gold IRA kits usually include the following:

Details on gold IRAs: Gold IRA kits will include in-depth information on gold IRAs, how they work, how they differ from traditional or Roth IRAs, details about secure gold storage and insuring your precious metals as well as the pros and cons of investing in gold.

Information on IRA transfers: If you're planning on opening a gold IRA by transferring an existing IRA or converting a 401(k) into an SDIRA, the gold IRA kit will have step-by-step instructions on how to do so.

Latest trends: Gold IRA kits will usually include the latest information about the gold and precious metals industry, including updated pricing information, historical data on gold's performance and expert analysis.

Other perks: With some companies, gold IRA kits will also include other benefits. For example, you may be eligible for free silver if you rollover another IRA, or you may be eligible for discounted or free storage at a gold depository.

Kits can come in many forms, including hard copies that you receive in the mail, videos or online or mobile-friendly guides.

Popular gold IRA kits

There are numerous companies offering precious metal IRAs and gold IRA kits, but these are some of the leading options available now:

American Hartford Gold

Since 2015, American Hartford has been a leading precious metals dealer. The Los Angeles-based company offers a free gold IRA kit to new investors, and the kit is robust.

When you sign up for the gold IRA kit with American Hartford Gold, you can enjoy benefits like free account setup, free insured shipping, free storage for up to five years and educational materials. Plus, you could be eligible to receive up to $15,000 in free silver after making qualifying purchases to fund a new gold IRA.

Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group has been in operation since 2003. The Iowa-based company offers a variety of precious metals and is a leading gold IRA provider.

Birch Gold Group's gold IRA kit is a 24-page document outlining information on gold IRAs, the precious metals industry and details on complying with the IRS. Plus, if you invest $50,000 or more in a gold IRA with the company, you can qualify for free precious metals; depending on how much you invest or rollover, you may be eligible for up to $10,000 of free gold.

Priority Gold

Priority Gold is a gold IRA provider and precious metals dealer located in Texas. With its gold IRA kit and wealth preservation guide, you can get detailed information on the gold industry and step-by-step tips for setting up a new account.

When you open a new Priority Gold IRA and meet certain rollover requirements, you can qualify for up to $5,000 in free precious metals. Additionally, Priority Gold offers other perks, such as free shipping and storage for some customers.

Opening a gold IRA

If you're new to the precious metals industry and want to open a gold IRA, follow these steps:

Choose a gold IRA company : Many companies offer gold IRAs, but they differ in terms of fees, available precious metals and customer service. You can check out our picks for the best gold IRA companies to get started.

Decide how to find your IRA: Typically, you can rollover an existing IRA or 401(k). Or, you may invest new cash by transferring funds from your bank. However, be aware that gold IRAs are subject to the same contribution limits as other IRAs. As of 2025, the contribution limit is $7,000 (or $8,000 if you're age 50 or older).

Choose your investments: With a gold IRA, you can only invest in gold coins and bars that meet IRS purity standards. Potential options include American Eagle bullion and proof coins, Canadian Maple Leaf coins and U.S. Buffalo bullion coins.

Diversify your investments : While gold may be a worthwhile addition to your portfolio, experts recommend limiting your gold to a percentage of your portfolio. Most experts agree that alternative investments, including gold, should make up no more than 5–10% of your overall portfolio to ensure that you're properly diversified.

To learn more, read Money’s guides to the best gold IRA companies and the best online gold dealers.

