Stock Market Outlook Plunges as Investors' Tariff Fears Grow

By: Jordan Chussler
Jordan Chussler
Jordan Chussler
Editor, Investing | Joined June 2023
Jordan is an investment editor who specializes in traditional equities, gold and other precious metals, retirement savings and income investing. He combines his personal and professional interests in finance and education to help readers increase their financial literacy and make better investment choices.
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Published: Feb 28, 2025 4 min read

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on February 24, 2025 in New York City.
Getty Images

Investors are feeling overwhelmingly negative about the current state and future direction of the stock market.

According to the American Association of Individual Investors' weekly Sentiment Survey for the week ending Feb. 26, 60.6% of respondents reported a bearish outlook. For context, that is the highest bearish reading since the survey registered 60.81% on Sept. 29, 2022, at the tail end of the last bear market.

"The surge in bearish sentiment has been even more dramatic than the collapse in bullish sentiment," Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a message to subscribers, indicating that the jump in bearishness was the largest weekly increase since August 2019.

Meanwhile, CNN's Fear & Greed Index is currently registering "Extreme Fear." The jump in negative perception is permeating all corners of the market and coincides with the current pullback that has seen the S&P 500 lose 4.13% since hitting its all-time high last week.

