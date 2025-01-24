We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Family Finance

Saving Money Is Great — but Don't Forget to Enjoy It, Too

By: Jack Heintzelman
Jack Heintzelman
Jack Heintzelman is a Certified Financial Planner based in Boston, MA who specializes in serving generational business owners and high-income earners in life sciences and technology. He’s written for CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance and InvestmentNews, and currently serves on the Financial Planning Association’s Board of Directors and its New England NexGen committee.
See full bio
Editor: Paul Reynolds
Paul Reynolds, expert in Areas of expertise: insurance, credit cards, telecom services and billing, and Senior Editor, Special Projects at Money
Paul Reynolds
Senior Editor, Special Projects | Joined April 2020
Paul Reynolds is the Special Projects Editor at Money.com, with responsibilities that have included launching franchises in best autos and best airlines. Prior to his current role, he joined Money in 2020 as its insurance editor, overseeing life and auto insurance content as well as the site’s coverage of policies for pets, autos, businesses, travel and more.
See full bio
Published: Jan 24, 2025 5 min read
Generated image of a piggy bank being opened yo reveal it's savings have been converted into many items
Money

So much financial advice – rightly – counsels on how best to build wealth, maximize savings and manage assets prudently. But this piece urges you to celebrate this year by considering doing just the opposite – loosening up your pursestrings to fulfill cherished projects.

As a financial planner, I see many clients who diligently do all the right things to create financial security. But when it’s finally time to spend their hard-earned money on something meaningful, like a family trip, private school or long-desired purchase, they can’t quite bring themselves to take the plunge.

Imagine, for example, my client who saved diligently for a vacation, only to become hesitant to spend the money when the time came, for fear the reason was too frivolous. Or, worse, another who had saved for years to send their child to private school, a dream of theirs, but came to see every tuition check they wrote as a financial indulgence, compared with sending their child to a public school.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Get more from your Checking Account with cashback rewards from Discover®
A cashback-enabled checking account not only provides the convenience of managing your finances seamlessly but also rewards you with cash incentives for everyday transactions, putting money back in your pocket. Click on your state to learn more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
See Details

Our reluctance to spend, even to achieve cherished goals, often stems from a lingering fear that we don’t yet have quite enough money, or from an attachment to wealth as something that should be further grown more than enjoyed.

But what’s the point of saving if you never actually enjoy what you’ve built? More than that, clinging on to what you have can overlook the reality that spending – even in seemingly frivolous ways – is often a way to achieve your goals, not a hindrance to doing so.

Seeing spending as an investment

At its core, reframing your relationship with money is about seeing spending as a valuable part of life’s investments, rather than simply as an expense.

Once you make this and other such shifts, big purchases feel less like debits and more like credits. Obviously, sometimes you need to coach yourself – or be coached – to achieve that perspective.

Take my reluctant vacationers. I managed to persuade them to follow through on their plans by encouraging them to view the trip as an investment in their own well-being. Taking time off, recharging themselves and having new experiences, I successfully argued, would positively impact their performance at work and their overall life satisfaction.

The challenge of spending comfortably on “frivolous” goals can be compounded by non-financial obstacles—like a lack of time to plan, or even to find resources who can help you do so.

For example, as they contemplated their dream trip, my vacationing clients felt overwhelmed by the logistics. They had pets, a busy schedule, and no clear plan. I helped them to create actionable steps to solving their concerns – by taking some simple steps to identifying pet boarding services, creating a process to narrow down the list of potential destinations, and more.

Once those obstacles had solutions, the vacation became a real possibility, and the financial planning felt rewarding.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Enjoy the convenience of banking while earning money on your regular purchases
Experience the dual advantage of effortless money management and financial perks with a checking account offering cashback from Discover®. Click below to learn more.
See Details

Three tips to follow

It may seem odd for a financial planner to urge you to spend. But here are three tips I often dispense to my clients, along with more on why I do so.

Select a goal

Pick one meaningful financial goal—whether it’s education, a home, or a big trip—and write down why it’s important to you. List the potential “returns” – personal satisfaction, perhaps, or family enrichment or well-being – to remind yourself it’s more than just an expense.

Set a “Spending Comfort Zone”

Establish a comfortable spending range for this goal to give yourself peace of mind. Define a maximum expenditure that feels both manageable with your finances and sufficient to reach the goal. This step makes it easier to relax about the spending itself, knowing you’ve followed a process to ensure it won’t – well. it shouldn’t anyway – derail other financial priorities you have.

Take One Action Toward a Goal Today

Choose one goal-related task unrelated to money to take action on, such as researching the destination of the vacation or booking a preliminary meeting with an educational advisor. This step breaks down obstacles and, with any luck, will allow you to feel more confident that the non-financial aspects of the project are achievable.

Remember: Financial success is not just about accumulating savings; it’s about creating a life that reflects your values and dreams. These small steps can help you shift to embracing the dream goals and projects you’ve worked so hard to achieve.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Get the most out of your Checking Account today

See Offer

Earn up to 3.80% APY with direct deposit or $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits during the 30-day evaluation period. 

  • No account fees. No overdraft fees. No minimum balance fees. No monthly fees.

  • Up to $300 Cash Bonus with Direct Deposit

  • Get paid up to two days early.

  • Up to $2M of Additional FDIC Insurance

See Offer

Fund Now & Earn 1% Cash Back (on up to $3k in Monthly Debit Purchases¹)

  • No Monthly Fees & No Min. Balance Required

  • Early Pay: Get Paid up to 2 days Early with Direct Deposit²

  • Access to 60,000+ Fee-Free ATMs

  • Fee-free Overdraft Protection³

See Offer

Earn $100 with Direct Deposit¹

  • Get Paid 2 Days Early with Direct Deposit Set Up²
  • No Monthly Fees & No Min. Balance Required 
  • 60k+ Fee-free ATMs³ at Walgreens®, 7-Eleven®, CVS® & more
  • No Fees for Foreign Transactions & Transfers

See Offer

Bank of America Advantage Banking

  • Up to $750 bonus offer - click See Offer to learn more
  • Easy, anytime access to thousands of financial centers and ATMs 
  • 24/7 security - includes fraud monitoring, secure sign-in, card locking features, and more
  • Digital Banking - pay using a variety of methods
  • Bank of America, N.A. Member FDIC

See Offer

Up to 2% cash back on purchases1

  • Rewards checking accounts provided by Cross River Bank
  • No monthly account fees
  • Get paid up to 2 days early
  • FDIC insured

1. Terms Apply

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Start earning cashback from your Checking Account with Discover® today
See Details