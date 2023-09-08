Zander Insurance Identity Theft Protection Review

In addition to financial losses, identity fraud can result in damage to your reputation or even crimes being committed in your name. As our lives and activities increasingly transition into the online sphere, protecting your personal information and preventing identity theft have become more important than ever. This is where services like Zander Insurance's identity theft protection come into play.

Whether you're still trying to figure out what identity theft is or already searching for the best identity theft protection services, there are many different factors to consider when selecting a provider. In this comprehensive Zander identity theft insurance review, we'll cover the company's features, cost, user experience, customer satisfaction, accessibility and financial stability to help you decide if Zander Insurance is the right choice for you.

Zander Insurance truly stands out among the competition for its exceptionally affordable prices. With its basic plan coming in at just $6.75 per month for individuals and $12.90 for families, Zander Insurance provides significant savings for those looking to protect their identity without breaking the bank. Even the company's advanced Elite Cyber Bundle beats out some of the cheapest plans offered by leading identity theft protection providers. From there, we consider the security features and unique plan bundles it offers.

Zander Insurance Identity Theft Protection pros and cons

Pros Competitively priced plans

VPN and antivirus included in Elite Cyber Bundle

Offers title fraud protection Cons No credit monitoring

No social media monitoring

No free trial

Pros explained

Competitively priced plans

Zander Insurance offers some of the most competitively priced plans in the identity theft protection industry, with its basic plan starting at just $6.75 per month for individuals and $12.90 for families. These prices are significantly lower than those offered by almost any other identity theft protection provider in the market and can be even lower if paid annually, making them an attractive option for those on a budget.

VPN and antivirus included in Elite Cyber Bundle

The Elite Cyber Bundle from Zander Insurance is the company’s most comprehensive offering and includes both a VPN and antivirus software. This is a great added bonus for those looking to protect their data and online activities from malicious actors while also getting identity theft protection.

Offers title fraud protection

One of the unique features offered by Zander Insurance is its home title fraud protection, which is designed to detect and notify customers of any fraudulent activity involving the titles of their homes. This is a hard-to-find feature in the identity theft protection industry, and the company states that its team will work diligently to restore any damage done by title fraud up to $1,000,000 in stolen funds and expenses.

Cons explained

No credit monitoring

One of the major drawbacks of Zander Insurance’s identity theft protection is that it doesn't offer a credit monitoring feature, which is a key component of most other identity theft protection plans. This means it won't monitor customers' credit scores or alert them of any suspicious activity. The company stands firm on this decision stating that customers can receive free credit reports from all three major bureaus each week (through the end of 2023) and that it can help with clearing credit issues for free.

No social media monitoring

While many other identity theft protection plans offer social media monitoring, Zander Insurance doesn't include this feature in either of its plans. This means that it won't monitor customers' social media accounts for any privacy risks, reputational risks or suspicious activity.

No free trial

Unlike some of its competitors, Zander Insurance doesn't offer a free trial period for either of its identity theft protection plans. As customers can't test the service before they commit to purchasing it, we recommend thoroughly researching the service to determine if it will cater to your specific needs.

Zander identity theft insurance plans

Zander Insurance offers two different identity theft insurance plans: the Essential Plan and the Elite Cyber Bundle. Each plan offers several identity theft protection services, such as data breach updates, Social Security number monitoring and personal information dark web monitoring. The Elite Cyber Bundle comes with a few additional features, such as a VPN and financial account monitoring.

These plans come as either individual or family protection, with the latter coming with higher coverage limits and covering two adults as well as up to 10 dependents residing in the primary member’s household. The benefits of Zander's identity theft insurance plans are available to customers from when the first premium is paid until they request termination or have a denied payment. Its identity fraud reimbursement pays policyholders for qualified expense reimbursement, checking and savings account cash recovery, investment and health savings accounts recovery, and cash recovery (not available to residents of New York or Texas).

The following section examines each plan’s features in more detail.

Essential Plan

The Essential Plan is Zander Insurance's basic identity theft plan, offering the following features:

ID Theft: Restoration services for a variety of identity theft events, including medical ID theft, Social Security fraud, benefits and employment fraud, criminal activity, financial identity theft and tax identity fraud. Customers who have purchased the family plan also benefit from restoration services for child identity theft.

Home title fraud: Protection against fraudulent changes to your property ownership, including legal costs incurred in the restoration process.

Unlimited recovery services: There is no time limit or company expenditure limit, aside from the $1 million customer reimbursement limit, when it comes to restoration services.

Stolen funds and expense reimbursement: If your identity is stolen, you have funds stolen from your accounts and you incur expenses such as legal fees or lost wages, Zander Insurance will reimburse you up to $1 million.

Personal information dark web monitoring: Zander Insurance performs daily automated scans of the dark web to detect if any of your personal information is being traded, bought or sold.

Social Security number monitoring: Zander Insurance provides continuous monitoring to detect any suspicious or new activity tied to your Social Security number.

Change of Address monitoring: Zander Insurance will monitor any changes to the mailing address associated with your name, alerting you if someone attempts to change it.

Data breach updates: Keep up-to-date with the latest data breach announcements and find out if you have been affected.

Lost wallet service: Receive assistance in canceling and replacing lost or stolen credit cards and other important documents from your wallet.

24/7/365 customer and recovery services: Zander Insurance provides round-the-clock customer support and recovery services.

Aside from these features, Zander Insurance provides additional benefits for those who sign up for the family plan. These additional benefits include:

Protection for any two adults: The family plan covers a primary member and one additional adult. This could be their spouse, partner, relative, or any other adult in their household.

Children covered for free: Up to 10 minors are eligible for free coverage under the family plan. In some cases, adult dependents living outside the house are also eligible for coverage if they are under the age of 26, aren't married and are attending college or a university.

$2 million for stolen funds and expenses: The family plan provides up to $1 million of coverage for each adult and related expenses (a total plan limit of $2 million).

Elite Cyber Bundle

The Elite Cyber Bundle includes all of the benefits of the Essential Plan plus a few additional protection features, such as:

UltraVPN: This virtual private network (VPN) helps protect against data theft and phishing attacks by encrypting your internet connection. It's available for up to 10 simultaneous device connections.

UltraAV: This anti-virus software provides comprehensive protection from viruses, malware and other online threats. It's available for up to 10 devices.

Experian CreditLock: This exclusive feature helps you quickly lock and unlock your Experian credit report with a single click. Locking your Experian credit report will stop any hard credit inquiries and keep new accounts from being opened without your authorization.

Account takeover monitoring: This service will alert you if any changes are made to your bank accounts or if any new users are added.

New account monitoring: This feature will alert you if your personal information has been used to open new financial accounts.

The Elite Cyber Bundle family plan includes all of the additional features in the Essential family plan and support for up to 20 devices for its UltraVPN and UltraAV antivirus service.

Zander identity theft insurance pricing

Zander Insurance has some of the most affordably priced identity theft protection plans in the industry. The following table breaks down the costs for their Essential and Elite Cyber Bundle plans.

Plan Individual plan Family plan Essential $6.75 per month ($75 if billed annually) $12.90 per month ($145 if billed annually) Elite Cyber Bundle $9.99 per month ($110 if billed annually) $19.49 per month ($215 if billed annually)

Zander identity theft insurance financial stability

None of the three major business credit rating agencies (Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's) have issued an opinion on the financial stability of Zander Insurance. This makes it difficult to accurately assess Zander Insurance's financial stability.

However, the company's policies are underwritten by Assurant, a global provider of risk management solutions. Assurant has received an A (excellent) rating from AM Best, a Baa2 rating from Moody's and a BBB rating from Standard & Poor's. These ratings suggest that Zander Insurance's policies are backed by a financially sound company that is likely to remain stable for the foreseeable future.

Zander identity theft insurance accessibility

Availability

Zander Insurance's identity theft protection is available to all American citizens over the age of 18 as well as to dependents (up to the age of 26) of policyholders.

Contact information

Customers can contact Zander Insurance customer service by phone at (800) 356-4282, email at zanderidt@zanderins.com or mail at:

Zander Identity Theft Solutions

6213 Charlotte Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

You can also fill the company’s contact form on their website.

User experience

The website is easy to navigate and provides detailed information about the identity protection services offered. Customers can easily purchase coverage, browse educational guides on identity theft and read through a comprehensive FAQ section that details all of the features and benefits of Zander identity theft insurance. The company also has a mobile app, which provides access to account information on the go.

If you find that you still have questions after reading through Zander's educational materials, be sure to read through our guides on how to check for identity theft and how to protect yourself from identity theft.

Zander identity theft insurance customer satisfaction

There aren't many Zander identity theft insurance reviews available online, making it difficult to assess overall satisfaction levels. However, the company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains an A+ rating from the organization. Zander Insurance currently has a 2.8 out of 5-star customer rating on its BBB profile, although many of these reviews are for the company's insurance products rather than its identity theft protection services. Positive reviews for Zander Insurance's identity theft service praise the easy onboarding process and responsive customer service team, while negative reviews mention problems with double billing and difficulties canceling the service.

Zander identity theft insurance FAQ Is Zander identity theft insurance worth it? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Zander insurance for identity theft is worth it for those who are concerned about becoming victims of identity theft. It's also a good option for those looking for budget-friendly coverage. Does Zander protect against title theft? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Zander identity theft insurance does protect its customers against title theft. If someone tries to change the ownership of your property, you will be alerted and covered should you incur in legal costs to recover the title. How does Zander identity theft protection work? chevron-down chevron-up Zander identity theft protection works by providing monitoring and alerting services that help customers stay informed of any suspicious activity involving their personal information. If a customer's identity is stolen, Zander will assist with restoring their identity and reimburse them for up to $1 million in stolen funds or expenses related to the identity theft.

How we evaluated Zander identity theft insurance

In order to evaluate Zander identity theft insurance, we looked at several factors ranging from the features offered to customer satisfaction and pricing. The following are the most important criteria that we considered:

Coverage: We reviewed the coverage offered by Zander identity theft insurance to ensure it is extensive and comprehensive.

Ease of use: We looked at how easy it is for customers to purchase and use their identity theft insurance.

Affordability: We looked at how affordable Zander identity theft insurance is compared to other similar services.

Features: We reviewed the various features offered by Zander identity theft insurance, such as its UltraVPN, home title fraud protection and dark web monitoring.

Customer satisfaction: We looked at customer reviews to get an idea of how satisfied customers are with Zander's service.

Summary of Money's Zander identity theft insurance review

After carefully evaluating the features, customer service, and pricing of Zander Insurance Identity Theft Protection, we've determined that it is a strong choice for individuals looking for an affordable way to protect themselves from identity theft. Although the company doesn't provide all of the bells and whistles of more expensive identity theft solutions (e.g., credit monitoring and social media monitoring), it does offer a decent selection of protection at a near-unbeatable price. Furthermore, the addition of the relatively hard-to-find home title fraud protection helps separate Zander Identity Theft Insurance from competing services.