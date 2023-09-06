Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance Review
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers a lineup of eight different travel insurance plans that suit a variety of needs (and budgets). It’s also got a stellar reputation among travelers, who praise the company’s quick and easy claims process.
Read on to learn about the company's various travel insurance products, and how it stacks up against its competitors.
Best travel insurance for quick claims processing
One of the factors to consider when searching for the best travel insurance is how quickly you’ll be able to get the money you're owed if you have to make a claim. Berkshire Hathaway says it pays out claims five times faster than the industry average, and there are ample online reviews substantiating that. and holds many positive customer reviews to back up this statement. In many cases, claims for flight-related inconveniences can be filed online with just a few pieces of information.
Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance pros and cons
- Fast claims processing
- Wide variety of plans
- Offers baggage loss coverage of up to $2,500
- Low medical coverage limits
- Limited coverage with basic plan
- Limited "cancel for any reason" coverage
Pros explained
Fast claims processing
Berkshire Hathaway’s lightning-fast claims processing is what draws in the bulk of its customers. For many claims, the process takes just a few mouse clicks.
Wide variety of plans
Berkshire Hathaway offers eight different plans to choose from, so most travelers can find coverage to suit their needs.
Offers baggage loss coverage of up to $2,500
Berkshire’s LuxuryCare plan, a baggage loss add-on, offers a higher level of coverage compared to similar policies at other insurers.
Cons explained
Low medical coverage limits
Berkshire Hathaway’s medical coverage limit ranges from $15,000 to $100,000 per person, which is relatively low compared to other providers.
Limited coverage with basic plan
The company's most basic plan, ExactCare Value, doesn't offer coverage for accidental death and dismemberment or missed flight connections. This could be an issue for travelers seeking comprehensive coverage on a basic plan.
Limited ‘cancel for any reason’ coverage
Berkshire Hathaway offers a cancel for any reason (CFAR) upgrade to its luxury plan, but coverage is limited to a maximum of 50% reimbursement for insured trip costs. Many other insurers cover up to 75%.
Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance plans
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers eight different policies, including three standard plans, a luxury plan and plans tailored to specific methods of travel (i.e, road trips, cruises, and flights). All of these policies come with access to 24/7 travel and medical assistance and a pre-existing medical conditions exclusion waiver. Here’s a breakdown of details — and various levels of protection — that come with each plan:
ExactCare Value
ExactCare Value is the most basic travel plan offered by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. It provides coverage for:
- Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip
- Trip interruption: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip
- Medical expenses: Up to $15,000
- Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $150,000
- Lost baggage: Up to $750
- Trip delay: Up to $500
- Baggage delay: Up to $200
- Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000
ExactCare
Berkshire’s ExactCare plan is a step up from the Value plan.It provides coverage for:
- Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip
- Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip
- Medical expenses: Up to $25,000
- Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $500,000
- Lost baggage: Up to $100
- Trip delay: Up to $1,000
- Baggage delay: Up to $200
- Car rental collision coverage: Up to $35,000
- Missed connection: Up to $500
- Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000
ExactCare Extra
The ExactCare Extra plan is the most comprehensive standard plan offered by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.It provides coverage for:
- Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip
- Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip
- Medical expenses: Up to $50,000
- Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $500,000
- Lost baggage: Up to $500
- Trip delay: Up to $1,000
- Tarmac delay: Up to $1,000
- Flight departure delay: Up to $50
- Baggage delay: Up to $200
- Car rental collision coverage: Up to $35,000
- Missed connection: Up to $100
- Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000
Road Trip travel insurance
Berkshire’s roadtrip-specific plan is called ExactCare Lite. This coverage is only offered for trips that venture more than 100 miles from the policyholder's primary residence, and is designed to help cover costs related to trip cancellations, medical emergencies and travel interruptions. It provides coverage for:
- Trip cancellation: Up to $500
- Trip interruption: Up to $750
- Medical expense: Up to $10,000
- Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $100,000
- Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000
Adventure travel insurance
The company’s AdrenalineCare plan is tailored for travel itineraries that include activities like skiing, scuba diving and expedition trips. It provides coverage for: :
- Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip
- Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip
- Medical expenses: Up to $50,000
- Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $750,000
- Lost baggage: Up to $1,500
- Trip delay: Up to $1,000
- Baggage delay: Up to $200
- Sporting equipment delay: $500
- Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000
Luxury travel insurance
This is the most comprehensive travel insurance offered by Berkshire Hathaway. The plan includes the highest limits out of any of the company’s core plans and an option to purchase a "cancel for any reason" upgrade. It provides coverage for:
- Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip
- Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip
- Missed connection: Up to $500
- Medical expense: Up to $100,000
- Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $1,000,000
- Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $25,000
- Lost baggage: Up to $2,500
- Trip delay: Up to $2,000
- Baggage delay: Up to $500
- Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000
- Cancel for any reason coverage (optional): Up to 50% of insured trip costs
Flight travel insurance
Known as AirCare, this flight-only policy provides coverage for a variety of flight-related inconveniences. It provides coverage for:
- Flight cancellation: $150 (fixed)
- Flight departure delay: $50 (fixed)
- Tarmac delay: $1,000 (fixed)
- Missed connection: $100 (fixed)
- Flight diversion: $150 (fixed)
- Lost baggage: $500 (fixed)
- Baggage delay: $200 (fixed)
- Late night delay: $100 (fixed)
Cruise travel insurance
WaveCare is Berkshire Hathaway's cruise-focused policy. It provides coverage for:
- Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip
- Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip
- Trip delay: Up to $1,000
- Missed connection: Up to $500
- Cruise disablement: $500 (fixed)
- Cruise diversion: $500 (fixed)
- River cruise diversion: $500 (fixed)
- Medical expense: Up to $75,000
- Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $750,000
- Lost baggage: Up to $1,500
- Baggage delay: Up to $200
- Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000
- Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000
Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance pricing
Many factors go into determining the cost of travel insurance, including the destination, the cost of the trip, the ages of covered travelers and other variables. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection says policyholders who are traveling internationally can expect to pay between 5% to 7% of their total trip cost for coverage under one of their plans.
Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance financial stability
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++, a leading independent rating agency that specializes in evaluating the financial strength of insurance companies. An A++ rating is the highest rating available.
Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance accessibility
Availability
Berkshire Hathaway’s travel insurance covers most types of domestic and international trips, including cruises. Some country-specific exclusions may apply (like those on the U.S. State Department’s Do Not Travel Advisory List).
Contact information
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has a 24-Hour Customer Service Center. That includes toll-free numbers for:
- 24/7 travel and medical assistance: 844-411-2487
- General questions: via phone at 844-411-2487, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (assist@bhtp.com).
- Claims questions: via phone at 855-487-1745 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (travel.claims@bhspecialty.com).
User experience
Berkshire’s travel division has a user-friendly website that allows travelers to purchase, manage and access their travel insurance plans quickly and easily. The site also has lots of educational resources for travelers, like how to plan a trip for the first time.
Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance customer satisfaction
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance has mostly positive reviews from customers, who praise the company’s reasonable prices, helpful customer service and painless claims process. There are a few bad reviews, but most involve stoppages and lockdowns caused by COVID-19.The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holds an A+ rating from the organization.
Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance FAQ
Does Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance give you an insurance card?
Who owns Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection?
Is Berkshire Hathaway a good travel insurance company?
How we evaluated Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance
When deciding if a provider's travel insurance is worth it, we use the following criteria:
- Pricing
- Financial stability
- Customer service
- Coverage and benefits
- Claims handling process
- Review ratings
Summary of Money's Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance review
Backed by the financial strength of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers a variety of comprehensive travel insurance plans at competitive rates. While its low medical coverage limits and 50% cancel for any reason policy may turn off some people, its fast claims process and long list of options make it a great choice for most travelers.