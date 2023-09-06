Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance Review

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers a lineup of eight different travel insurance plans that suit a variety of needs (and budgets). It’s also got a stellar reputation among travelers, who praise the company’s quick and easy claims process.

Read on to learn about the company's various travel insurance products, and how it stacks up against its competitors.

Best travel insurance for quick claims processing

One of the factors to consider when searching for the best travel insurance is how quickly you’ll be able to get the money you're owed if you have to make a claim. Berkshire Hathaway says it pays out claims five times faster than the industry average, and there are ample online reviews substantiating that. and holds many positive customer reviews to back up this statement. In many cases, claims for flight-related inconveniences can be filed online with just a few pieces of information.

Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance pros and cons

Pros Fast claims processing

Wide variety of plans

Offers baggage loss coverage of up to $2,500 Cons Low medical coverage limits

Limited coverage with basic plan

Limited "cancel for any reason" coverage

Pros explained

Fast claims processing

Berkshire Hathaway’s lightning-fast claims processing is what draws in the bulk of its customers. For many claims, the process takes just a few mouse clicks.

Wide variety of plans

Berkshire Hathaway offers eight different plans to choose from, so most travelers can find coverage to suit their needs.

Offers baggage loss coverage of up to $2,500

Berkshire’s LuxuryCare plan, a baggage loss add-on, offers a higher level of coverage compared to similar policies at other insurers.

Cons explained

Low medical coverage limits

Berkshire Hathaway’s medical coverage limit ranges from $15,000 to $100,000 per person, which is relatively low compared to other providers.

Limited coverage with basic plan

The company's most basic plan, ExactCare Value, doesn't offer coverage for accidental death and dismemberment or missed flight connections. This could be an issue for travelers seeking comprehensive coverage on a basic plan.

Limited ‘cancel for any reason’ coverage

Berkshire Hathaway offers a cancel for any reason (CFAR) upgrade to its luxury plan, but coverage is limited to a maximum of 50% reimbursement for insured trip costs. Many other insurers cover up to 75%.

Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance plans

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers eight different policies, including three standard plans, a luxury plan and plans tailored to specific methods of travel (i.e, road trips, cruises, and flights). All of these policies come with access to 24/7 travel and medical assistance and a pre-existing medical conditions exclusion waiver. Here’s a breakdown of details — and various levels of protection — that come with each plan:

ExactCare Value

ExactCare Value is the most basic travel plan offered by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. It provides coverage for:

Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip

Up to 100% of the cost of the trip Trip interruption: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip

Up to 100% of the cost of the trip Medical expenses: Up to $15,000

Up to $15,000 Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $150,000

Up to $150,000 Lost baggage: Up to $750

Up to $750 Trip delay : Up to $500

: Up to $500 Baggage delay: Up to $200

Up to $200 Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000

ExactCare

Berkshire’s ExactCare plan is a step up from the Value plan.It provides coverage for:

Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip

Up to 100% of the cost of the trip Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip

Up to 150% of the cost of the trip Medical expenses: Up to $25,000

Up to $25,000 Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $500,000

Up to $500,000 Lost baggage: Up to $100

Up to $100 Trip delay: Up to $1,000

Up to $1,000 Baggage delay: Up to $200

Up to $200 Car rental collision coverage: Up to $35,000

Up to $35,000 Missed connection: Up to $500

Up to $500 Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000

ExactCare Extra

The ExactCare Extra plan is the most comprehensive standard plan offered by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.It provides coverage for:

Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip

Up to 100% of the cost of the trip Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip

Up to 150% of the cost of the trip Medical expenses: Up to $50,000

Up to $50,000 Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $500,000

Up to $500,000 Lost baggage: Up to $500

Up to $500 Trip delay: Up to $1,000

Up to $1,000 Tarmac delay: Up to $1,000

Up to $1,000 Flight departure delay: Up to $50

Up to $50 Baggage delay: Up to $200

Up to $200 Car rental collision coverage: Up to $35,000

Up to $35,000 Missed connection: Up to $100

Up to $100 Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000

Road Trip travel insurance

Berkshire’s roadtrip-specific plan is called ExactCare Lite. This coverage is only offered for trips that venture more than 100 miles from the policyholder's primary residence, and is designed to help cover costs related to trip cancellations, medical emergencies and travel interruptions. It provides coverage for:

Trip cancellation: Up to $500

Up to $500 Trip interruption: Up to $750

Up to $750 Medical expense: Up to $10,000

Up to $10,000 Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $100,000

Up to $100,000 Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000

Adventure travel insurance

The company’s AdrenalineCare plan is tailored for travel itineraries that include activities like skiing, scuba diving and expedition trips. It provides coverage for: :

Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip

Up to 100% of the cost of the trip Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip

Up to 150% of the cost of the trip Medical expenses: Up to $50,000

Up to $50,000 Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $750,000

Up to $750,000 Lost baggage: Up to $1,500

Up to $1,500 Trip delay: Up to $1,000

Up to $1,000 Baggage delay: Up to $200

Up to $200 Sporting equipment delay: $500

$500 Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000

Luxury travel insurance

This is the most comprehensive travel insurance offered by Berkshire Hathaway. The plan includes the highest limits out of any of the company’s core plans and an option to purchase a "cancel for any reason" upgrade. It provides coverage for:

Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip

Up to 100% of the cost of the trip Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip

Up to 150% of the cost of the trip Missed connection: Up to $500

Up to $500 Medical expense: Up to $100,000

Up to $100,000 Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains: Up to $1,000,000

Up to $1,000,000 Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $25,000

Up to $25,000 Lost baggage: Up to $2,500

Up to $2,500 Trip delay: Up to $2,000

Up to $2,000 Baggage delay: Up to $500

Up to $500 Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000

Up to $35,000 Cancel for any reason coverage (optional): Up to 50% of insured trip costs

Flight travel insurance

Known as AirCare, this flight-only policy provides coverage for a variety of flight-related inconveniences. It provides coverage for:

Flight cancellation: $150 (fixed)

$150 (fixed) Flight departure delay: $50 (fixed)

$50 (fixed) Tarmac delay: $1,000 (fixed)

$1,000 (fixed) Missed connection: $100 (fixed)

$100 (fixed) Flight diversion: $150 (fixed)

$150 (fixed) Lost baggage: $500 (fixed)

$500 (fixed) Baggage delay: $200 (fixed)

$200 (fixed) Late night delay: $100 (fixed)

Cruise travel insurance

WaveCare is Berkshire Hathaway's cruise-focused policy. It provides coverage for:

Trip cancellation: Up to 100% of the cost of the trip

Up to 100% of the cost of the trip Trip interruption: Up to 150% of the cost of the trip

Up to 150% of the cost of the trip Trip delay: Up to $1,000

Up to $1,000 Missed connection: Up to $500

Up to $500 Cruise disablement: $500 (fixed)

$500 (fixed) Cruise diversion: $500 (fixed)

$500 (fixed) River cruise diversion: $500 (fixed)

$500 (fixed) Medical expense: Up to $75,000

Up to $75,000 Emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains : Up to $750,000

: Up to $750,000 Lost baggage: Up to $1,500

Up to $1,500 Baggage delay: Up to $200

Up to $200 Accidental death and dismemberment: Up to $10,000

Up to $10,000 Car rental collision coverage (optional): Up to $35,000

Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance pricing

Many factors go into determining the cost of travel insurance, including the destination, the cost of the trip, the ages of covered travelers and other variables. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection says policyholders who are traveling internationally can expect to pay between 5% to 7% of their total trip cost for coverage under one of their plans.

Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance financial stability

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++, a leading independent rating agency that specializes in evaluating the financial strength of insurance companies. An A++ rating is the highest rating available.

Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance accessibility

Availability

Berkshire Hathaway’s travel insurance covers most types of domestic and international trips, including cruises. Some country-specific exclusions may apply (like those on the U.S. State Department’s Do Not Travel Advisory List).

Contact information

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has a 24-Hour Customer Service Center. That includes toll-free numbers for:

24/7 travel and medical assistance: 844-411-2487

General questions: via phone at 844-411-2487, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (assist@bhtp.com).

Claims questions: via phone at 855-487-1745 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (travel.claims@bhspecialty.com).

User experience

Berkshire’s travel division has a user-friendly website that allows travelers to purchase, manage and access their travel insurance plans quickly and easily. The site also has lots of educational resources for travelers, like how to plan a trip for the first time.

Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance customer satisfaction

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance has mostly positive reviews from customers, who praise the company’s reasonable prices, helpful customer service and painless claims process. There are a few bad reviews, but most involve stoppages and lockdowns caused by COVID-19.The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holds an A+ rating from the organization.

Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance FAQ Does Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance give you an insurance card? chevron-down chevron-up No, you do not need a physical insurance card to use Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance. Your policy number and details are accessible through its website at any time. Who owns Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection? chevron-down chevron-up Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection is owned and operated by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Is Berkshire Hathaway a good travel insurance company? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Berkshire Hathaway holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has mostly positive reviews from customers.

How we evaluated Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance

When deciding if a provider's travel insurance is worth it, we use the following criteria:

Pricing

Financial stability

Customer service

Coverage and benefits

Claims handling process

Review ratings

Summary of Money's Berkshire Hathaway travel insurance review

Backed by the financial strength of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers a variety of comprehensive travel insurance plans at competitive rates. While its low medical coverage limits and 50% cancel for any reason policy may turn off some people, its fast claims process and long list of options make it a great choice for most travelers.