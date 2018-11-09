80+ Restaurants Where Veterans Eat Free for Veterans Day 2018

[This is an old story. Click here for an updated post about where veterans can eat for free on Veterans Day.]

Happy Veterans Day 2018! It’s become a tradition on this holiday for restaurants to thank all those who have served in our armed forces in their own special way — with free meals for veterans and active-duty military.

Veterans Day 2018 is loaded with places where veterans eat free. Restaurants like Applebee’s, IHOP, Denny’s, Red Lobster, and Chipotle all have Veterans Day deals. In addition to buy-one-get-one-free specials or simply free meals, veterans might find free coffee, free donuts, free ice cream, and even free beer as the restaurant’s Veterans Day deal this year.

Veterans Day is always Nov. 11, and this year it falls on a Sunday. While the vast majority of restaurants with Veterans Day 2018 freebies are available on Sunday itself, others instead have free meals and other deals when Veterans Day is being widely observed, Monday, Nov. 12. Still, other restaurants are letting veterans eat free or take advantage of special Veterans Day deals on both Sunday and Monday.

We have sifted through all of the Veterans Day 2018 deals and organized them below according to which days veterans and active-duty military eat free. Generally speaking, Veterans Day freebies are available for dine-in customers only (not takeout), and you must show military ID or show up to a restaurant in uniform to get the deal at participating locations.

Where Veterans Eat Free for Veterans Day 2018: Sunday, Nov. 11

The Applebee’s Veterans Day deal is a free entrée on Sunday, Nov. 11. Active-duty military and veterans eat free at Applebee’s, with choices of free entrées like fiesta lime chicken, a 6-ounce sirloin, double crunch shrimp, or bacon cheeseburger.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, the Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day deal provides a free order of wings (boneless or traditional) and free fries to all guests with valid military ID.

Active-duty military and veterans with valid military ID get a free meal at Chevys from 3 p.m. until closing on Sunday for Veterans Day. The deal gives customers a 3-item combo for free, with options like tacos, enchiladas, and tamales.

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free entrée at Chili’s on Sunday for Veterans Day from a menu that includes items like chicken crispers, Cajun chicken pasta, and a bacon burger.

Members of the military and their families can get a free Chipotle burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos with the purchase of one at regular price on Sunday, Nov. 11. The buy-one-get-one-free deal is valid for all veterans, active-duty military, and military spouses with valid ID.

For Veterans Day on Sunday, Dunkin’ locations will give a free donut to each guest with military ID.

Show proof of military service at Red Robin on Sunday, Nov. 11, and you can get a free meal — specifically, a Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless French fries.

Veterans and active military get a free scoop of Shake Shack custard at participating Shake Shack locations on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Customers with military ID get a 3-item combo free on Sunday from 3 p.m. until closing at Acapulco, which has about a dozen locations in California.

Veterans and active-duty military who show valid ID can get a free Back Yard Classic Burger on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Back Yard Burgers.

On Veterans Day 2018, all veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with proper ID can get a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries at Bagger Dave’s, a Michigan-based burger chain.

The Veterans Day deal at Bakers Square gives free breakfast to all customers with military ID on Sunday, Nov. 11.

To celebrate Veterans Day, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse locations will give current and former members of the military with ID a free entrée worth up to $12.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage, anytime on Sunday, Nov. 11. The pub chain also allows veterans and active-duty military to claim a free Pizookie dessert online that can be redeemed anytime in November.

Show military ID at Bonefish Grill on Sunday and you’ll get a free Bang Bang shrimp appetizer for Veterans Day.

Veterans and active-duty military with ID can get a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu at California Pizza Kitchen on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Show proof of military service and you can get a free one-topping pizza at Chuck E. Cheese’s on Sunday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

For Veterans Day 2018 on Sunday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can get a free sandwich, two sides, and a regular beverage at City Barbeque, an Ohio-based chain with roughly three dozen locations.

Customers with valid military ID can select an order of either chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken at Cotton Patch Café locations on Sunday, Nov. 11.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel customers with military ID can pick either a free coffee or espresso, or a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Veterans get a free meal at East Coast Wings on Sunday, Nov. 11. Show military ID and you can pick from a free menu with options like a buffalo chicken sandwich with a side, plus a free fountain drink.

Show valid military ID at El Torito locations on Sunday from 3 p.m. until closing, and you can get a 3-item combo for free, allowing you to mix and match choices like tacos and enchiladas.

Veterans and active-duty military with ID eat free on Veterans Day at 54th Street Grill, which has locations in Kansas City, St. Louis, San Antonio, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Members of the military get up to $12 of food free on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Veterans with ID get 50% off their bill at the Fogo de Chao Brazilian steakhouse from Nov. 9 to 11.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday for Veterans Day, active-duty military and veterans eat free at Friendly’s, with a choice of either a Big Two Do Breakfast or All American Burger.

Show military ID on Sunday, Nov. 11, at Ohio-based Gold Star Chili, and you’ll get a free “3-Way” menu item smothered in chili and cheese, plus a free drink.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, active-duty military and veterans eat free at Green Mill, which has over 20 locations in the Midwest. Guests with valid ID get to choose one menu item for free, such as a one-topping deep dish pizza, for Veterans Day.

Customers with military ID get a free entrée at Grub Burger Bar locations on Sunday, Nov. 11.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, customers with military ID at Hamburger Stand locations get a free hamburger, regular fries, and small Pepsi drink.

You’ll get 50% off the entire table’s bill at Hopdoddy Burger Bar on Sunday when one member of the party is a veteran and active-duty military with ID.

Active-duty military and veterans with ID who purchase a beverage at Hooters on Sunday, Nov. 11, get a free entrée from a special menu for Veterans Day.

All veterans and active-duty military with ID can get a free entrée at Hurricane Grill & Wings locations on Sunday, Nov. 11.

At all 43 Jimboy’s Tacos locations in California and Nevada, veterans eat free with military ID — up to a $10 value — anytime on Sunday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day 2018.

Show military ID on Veterans Day (Sunday, Nov. 11) at LaMar’s Donuts and you’ll get a free donut and free 12-ounce coffee.

Little Caesars customers with military ID get a $5 Lunch Combo for free on Sunday for Veterans Day.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, veterans and military personnel with ID get a free meal from the Logan’s Roadhouse American Roadhouse Meals menu.

For Veterans Day 2018, veterans and active-duty military with ID get a free half-pound cheeseburger, endless fries, and a fountain drink at Max & Erma’s locations —on Sunday, Nov. 11, only.

Show military ID at McCormick & Schmick’s on Sunday, Nov. 11, and you’ll get a free meal. Parents and spouses of those who serve also get free lunch or free dinner at McCormick & Schmick’s on Veterans Day.

Show proof of military service and your first six ounces of frozen yogurt are free at Menchie’s on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Active-duty military and veterans get to select a free entrée at Mimi’s Café on Sunday, November, 11, with the purchase of any beverage. The Veterans Day freebies include choices like breakfast tacos, brioche French toast, slow-roasted turkey, or a brioche cheeseburger.

Current or retired military with ID can get one free menu item (worth up to $11.99) at Native Grill and Wings on Sunday, Nov. 11.

For Veterans Day 2018, 99 Restaurant locations will give you a free lunch from the $9.99 menu when you show valid military ID and order another entrée from the same menu, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, NYC Bagel and Sandwich customers with military ID can get a free bagel and free coffee.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, On the Border customers with military ID get a free Create-Your-Own Combo 2 Meal.

At P.J. Whelihan’s, which has 17 locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, customers with military ID can get a free 10-piece of wings on Sunday, November 11, for Veterans Day.

Veterans and active duty military with ID get a free meal on Veterans Day at Pluckers, which has locations in Texas and Louisiana. Military can select an entrée, side, and non-alcoholic beverage for free (value up to $15) anytime from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Customers with valid military ID can eat free —specifically, it’s a free buffet — at Ponderosa Steakhouse, though some locations offer this Veterans Day deal on Sunday and others are hosting it on Monday. Check with your local Ponderosa Steakhouse for details.

Show military ID at Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Veterans Day, and you’ll get a free cookie with any purchase.

Veterans and active-duty military with ID get a free classic sandwich at Primanti Bros. on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Show military ID at Romano’s Macaroni Grill on Veterans Day and you’ll get a free meal: Veterans and active-duty military with ID get a free order of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti on Sunday, Nov. 11.

On Veterans Day at Ruby Tuesday, guests with military ID get a free appetizer, with choices like bbq pork meatballs, shrimp fondue, and mozzarella sticks.

For Veterans Day 2018, SAJJ Mediterranean restaurants — with eight locations in California — will give a free entrée to everyone with military ID on both Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free 6-inch turkey sub, a free regular fountain drink, and a free car wash at hundreds of Sheetz convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Current and former military with ID get free lunch — with options like a 6-ounce steak or Malibu chicken — at Sizzler restaurants anytime before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Active and retired members of the military get free lunch at Texas Roadhouse locations on Veterans Day 2018. Guests with valid ID can select among options like country fried chicken, pulled pork sandwich, and 6-ounce sirloin steak for free, on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Show military ID at Tijuana Flats on Sunday and you’ll get a free entrée and fountain drink.

With military ID, you’ll get a free chili dog, small fries, and small Pepsi at Wienerschnitzel on Sunday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Wild Wing Café customers with military ID can get a free salad, wrap, burger, or chicken sandwich on Sunday, Nov. 11.

All guests with military ID get one free draught beer or $5 off their check on Sunday, Nov. 11, at World of Beer locations.

Places Where Veterans Eat Free on Sunday AND Monday for Veterans Day

On Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12, Biggby Coffee locations will give a free brewed coffee in 16-, 20-, or 24-ounce cups to active-duty military and veterans with ID, in honor of Veterans Day 2018.

In honor of Veterans Day, current and former military personnel with ID can get a free meal from a special menu at Famous Dave’s on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12.

On Sunday and Monday for Veterans Day 2018, Glory Days Grill customers with military ID can get a free appetizer or free order of wings.

To celebrate Veterans Day, active military and veterans with ID can get a free order of “Sweet Cakes” at Huddle House from Nov. 9 to 12.

On Sunday and Monday, guests with military ID at Iron Hill Brewery — which has 15 locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey — get a free burger or sandwich and a free non-alcoholic drink.

On Sunday, November 11, or Monday, November 12, O’Charley’s customers with military ID are welcome to a free $9.99 entrée as a Veterans Day thank you.

On both Sunday and Monday, White Castle customers with military ID can get a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal.

Where Veterans Eat Free on Veterans Day Observed: Monday, Nov. 12

In observance of Veterans Day 2018, Denny’s will give a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to any guest with military ID from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 12.

More than a dozen Pennsylvania locations of the Arooga’s sports bar chain will give veterans and active-duty military a free meal from a special menu on Monday, Nov. 12.

On Monday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ben’s Soft Pretzels locations will give one free regular jumbo soft pretzel to each customer with military ID.

On Monday, November 12, customers with military ID get 50% off their entire order at the fast-casual burger chain Burgerim.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Claim Jumper restaurants will give customers with military ID a choice of free entrées, including with options like chicken pot pie, meatloaf and mashed potatoes, and grilled shrimp.

Country Kitchen customers with military ID can get a free Country Scramble on Monday, Nov. 12 for Veterans Day.

With proof of military service, you can get a free Big Cheese burger at Farmer Boys locations on Monday, Nov. 12, for Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 12, active-duty military and veterans with ID can get a free calabash chicken basket at Fatz Southern Kitchen locations.

On Monday, Nov. 12, active-duty military and veterans eat free — specifically, they get a free entrée — when another guest at the table purchases a meal at regular price.

For a special military appreciation night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, Golden Corral has a free buffet dinner for all customers who are current or former military personnel with proper ID.

Guests with military ID get a full free combo meal on Monday for Veterans Day at JJ’s Red Hots.

On Monday, Nov. 12, customers with ID at Old Country Buffet or its sister restaurants Ryan’s Buffet and Old Buffet, can get a free buffet meal and a free non-bottle drink.

Customers with valid military ID can get a free appetizer or dessert at Red Lobster on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12.

Veterans eat free at Rock Bottom Brewery locations from Saturday, Nov. 10, to Monday, Nov. 12: Just show proof of military service, and you’ll get a free entrée.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Rock & Brews restaurants will give a free pulled pork sandwich, Strawberry Fields salad, or a similar item to current and former military, and first responders as well.

Shoney’s customers with military ID get free breakfast from the restaurant’s fresh food bar from the time it opens until 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.

Show valid military ID and you can get a free meal on Sunday, Nov. 11, or Monday, Nov. 12, at Zoes Kitchen locations.

The Veterans Day deal at Country Cookin comes a little later than most: From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, guests will military ID can get a free meal.