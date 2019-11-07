Reusable Starbucks Holiday Cups Just Hit Stores. Here's How to Get One for Free and Save Money for Months

Say farewell to fall — it’s officially the holiday season at Starbucks.

The massive coffee chain debuted the 2019 version of its famous red cups on Thursday, November 7, in the U.S. and Canada. To get customers in the spirit, Starbucks is giving away reusable holiday cups to anyone who buys a holiday drink (while supplies last).

Wintry beverages that’ll score you Starbucks holiday cups include the caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte, eggnog latte, peppermint mocha, hot chocolate, peppermint hot chocolate, salted caramel hot chocolate, salted caramel mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha and gingerbread latte. (Psst: If you’re not quite ready to let go of autumn yet, pumpkin spice lattes qualify, too.)

The free red cup says “Merry Coffee.” You can get it no matter whether you order in-store, in the drive-thru or on your phone. While supplies last, of course.

And here’s the best part: The tumbler unlocks months of discounts at Starbucks. Anytime between 2 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 6, people who come in with their 2019 reusable red cups and order grande holiday drinks can get $0.50 off.

You’d better get to your local cafe quick if you’re aiming to take advantage of the deal. Last year, some Starbucks locations ran out of the themed reusable cups within hours, triggering a wave of customer complaints on Twitter. (Starbucks, which is no stranger to red cup controversy, ended up offering the glasses and the subsequent discount for $2.50.)

As a reminder, you don’t technically need the 2019 Starbucks cup to nab a discount on your morning joe. As Starbucks says on its website, “by bringing in any personal cup, you qualify for a $0.10 off cup discount regardless of the size of the beverage.”

Given that it’s year-round and not tied to the purchase of holiday drinks, that’s one sweet deal.