Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Lifestyle
  2. Family

What Is the Great Wealth Transfer? (And How Could You Benefit?)

By: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: Apr 15, 2024 6 min read
Hands passing a stack of cash
Money; Getty Images

The U.S. is currently undergoing what financial experts call "the great wealth transfer," in which a colossal amount of assets is changing hands — and setting off a major chain reaction.

According to a report from Cerulli Associates, over $84 trillion (with a T) will switch ownership through 2045. Though nearly $12 trillion of that will go to charity, the rest will be transferred directly to heirs.

“Coming out of the financial crisis, we've seen an immense amount of wealth be created, and U.S. households are wealthier than ever,” says Chayce Horton, a senior analyst at Cerulli. “There's tens of trillions of dollars floating around, and a majority of that is controlled by households that are over 65 years old.”

But that’s about to change. As older generations die, they're passing along that money to Gen X, millennial and Gen Z households — which tend to have different perspectives on wealth than many baby boomers do. Regardless of how old you are, that means it's never too early to prepare.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Open a High-Yield Savings Account today and start earning interest
Take advantage of an FDIC insured, High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi. Click on your state and find out more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

What is the great wealth transfer?

The great wealth transfer is “the most significant transfer of wealth intergenerationally that we've ever seen in the world,” Horton says. Crucially, it comes with a host of societal implications.

First, of course, is the fact that a whole bunch of young people are on track to come into a whole bunch of money — “a seismic change,” as one expert put it in a recent Knight Frank report.

Those young people have very different ideals than their ancestors did; notably, they’re incredibly focused on sustainability and social responsibility. As a result, they are “likely to direct significant amounts of capital to causes beyond solely maximizing economic growth,” per the report. That's yet another major reversal from what we’re used to.

The great wealth transfer isn’t only going to affect the uber-rich, either. People who own their houses or even just have significant savings in their 401(k)s will likely pass them down, changing the financial equation for their descendants.

“Almost 50% of Americans say that they anticipate some sort of inheritance over the next 10 years,” says Lena Haas, head of wealth management advice and solutions at Edward Jones. “So, clearly, the impact is very, very broad.”

Estimates of the individual amounts vary. One analysis says most millennials expect to inherit at least $350,000 from their relatives, though another says the majority of assets will be eaten up by health care expenses.

But the consensus is that the recipients of these inheritances, gifts, real estate, businesses and family heirlooms will have their financial strategies totally rocked. While young people traditionally have built up their wealth through investing, Horton says there’s going to be a huge section of the population that will now have their financial wellness “staked in how much they get from their parents or grandparents.”

“We see in the next 25 years that inheritances will be a more critical driver of household wealth in younger generations than it ever has been,” he adds.

How to get ready for the great wealth transfer

It's clear how the great wealth transfer may affect young Americans who come into money. But it may have a ripple effect that will impact people who aren’t benefiting from intergenerational wealth, as well.

Say you’ve carefully saved up money for years to buy a home. You could end up in a bidding war against a person who received an immense inheritance, which — combined with their own savings — could allow them to easily outbid you.

Alas, Haas says, research shows neither the givers nor the receivers seem to be ready to deal with the consequences of these wealth transfers. (For instance, 19% of people getting an inheritance say they feel anxious about it.) It’s an inherently emotional, awkward topic, so they avoid talking about it… and that can leave everybody at a disadvantage.

She recommends families make it a priority to sit down, maybe with a financial advisor, and talk transparently about their plans. What are their values as a family? How do they approach charitable contributions? Does one child need more support than others?

“It's so important, regardless where the dollars and cents go, to have the conversations on the values on the legacy and on the fundamental reasons why decisions are made,” Haas says.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Save money the right way with a High-Yield Savings Account
For an easy and effective way of saving money, a High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi is a good bet. Just click below and open your account today.
View Rates

More from Money:

Why You Might Want a Will, Even if You Don’t Have Valuable Assets

Nearly Half of People Think They'll Pass on Debt to Loved Ones When They Die

More Americans Are Leaving Inheritances — and It’s Not Just Wealthy People

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
With a Savings Account from SoFi, you can save money while earning it
View Rates