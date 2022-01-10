3 Moves To Make If You Are Retired Or Retiring In 2022

With a new year before us, now is the perfect time for soon-to-be or retired Americans to take more control of their finances for a richer 2022.

Here are three easy ways to maximize the start of the year to begin saving on expenses and making safe investments.

1. Refinance your mortgage before interest rates increase

This year will be one of the best to refinance your home and save money in the long run. If you have not refinanced yet, you are most likely overpaying your mortgage lender.

There is no reason to take the risk of interest rates increasing this year, especially with the inflation trends going on.

With that in mind, Better is currently offering rates without lender fees. Want to calculate the numbers for yourself?

How to get started: Visit Better and click “refinance” to calculate.

2. Are you not driving as much? Re-shop and request an updated car insurance quote

Your current car insurance company has probably increased your rates over the past few years.

Most retired folks are driving less and are experienced drivers, couple this up with no recent accident — which means you are most likely eligible for cheaper coverage.

Typically, re-shopping and switching providers can save you hundreds on your premium. Re-shopping doesn’t cost anything, so what do you have to lose?

Progressive offers some of the widest-ranging discounts like bundling, multi-vehicle, and teen driver.

Click here and enter your zip code, age range, and answer whether you currently own a home and have insurance to get a quick quote.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Protect yourself and your car with Auto Insurance Get a Free Quote

3. Are your appliances a few years old? Protect your home to avoid costly repair bills

If you have a 6 to 10-year-old (working) appliances — now is a great time to consider buying a home warranty.

Home warranties pay to repair big-ticket appliances like HVAC systems, refrigerators, washer/dryers, etc. Unfortunately, most policies won’t cover claims on appliances that are already broken.

How much does it cost?

We recommend getting a quote from American Home Shield. They’re already trusted by over 2 million Americans! To get started, enter your zip code and email address by clicking here.