3 Moves To Make If You Are Retired Or Retiring In 2022


Updated: January 21, 2022 12:44 PM ET | Originally published: January 10, 2022
Advertising Disclosure
This article was made possible through advertising relationships with one or more of the advertisers listed on this page whose products and services we think our readers will find valuable. This article was written by our Ads team and doesn't necessarily reflect the views of Money's editorial team. Learn more about how we make money.
Senior couple relaxing in swimming pool. Happy people enjoying summer vacation. All inclusive.
Senior couple relaxing in swimming pool. Happy people enjoying summer vacation. All inclusive.
Shutterstock

With a new year before us, now is the perfect time for soon-to-be or retired Americans to take more control of their finances for a richer 2022.

Here are three easy ways to maximize the start of the year to begin saving on expenses and making safe investments.

1. Refinance your mortgage before interest rates increase

This year will be one of the best to refinance your home and save money in the long run. If you have not refinanced yet, you are most likely overpaying your mortgage lender.

There is no reason to take the risk of interest rates increasing this year, especially with the inflation trends going on.

With that in mind, Better is currently offering rates without lender fees. Want to calculate the numbers for yourself?

How to get started: Visit Better and click “refinance” to calculate.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Refinance your mortgage and start saving money now
With interest rates this low, don’t wait to refinance your home. Click on your state and get started today.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
REFINANCE YOUR HOME NOW

2. Are you not driving as much? Re-shop and request an updated car insurance quote

Your current car insurance company has probably increased your rates over the past few years.

Most retired folks are driving less and are experienced drivers, couple this up with no recent accident — which means you are most likely eligible for cheaper coverage.

Typically, re-shopping and switching providers can save you hundreds on your premium. Re-shopping doesn’t cost anything, so what do you have to lose?

Progressive offers some of the widest-ranging discounts like bundling, multi-vehicle, and teen driver.

Click here and enter your zip code, age range, and answer whether you currently own a home and have insurance to get a quick quote.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Protect yourself and your car with Auto Insurance
Get a Free Quote

3. Are your appliances a few years old? Protect your home to avoid costly repair bills

If you have a 6 to 10-year-old (working) appliances — now is a great time to consider buying a home warranty.

Home warranties pay to repair big-ticket appliances like HVAC systems, refrigerators, washer/dryers, etc. Unfortunately, most policies won’t cover claims on appliances that are already broken.

How much does it cost?

We recommend getting a quote from American Home Shield. They’re already trusted by over 2 million Americans! To get started, enter your zip code and email address by clicking here.

Find the #1 Home Warranty in Your State.
From your refrigerator to your AC System, home warranties can help you keep everything covered. Click your state to start protecting your home and appliances today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Plans and Pricing

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
10 Best Pet Insurance Companies of January 2022 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4