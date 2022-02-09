3 Smartest Ways to Spend $30 And Save Lots More This Month

Let’s face it, these days $30 is not a lot of money.

If used properly, though, $30 can make a substantial difference.

Here are 3 ways to spend $30 the smart way that may help you reach the milestones that will solidify your financial future:

1. Invest to protect against inflation for as little as $12 a month

Investing in gold will protect you against inflation because as the dollar goes down, gold has a tendency to increase in value. This increase happens because gold's value is demand-driven.

A Gold IRA is an individual retirement account that allows you to invest in gold and other precious metals such as silver and palladium.

With Oxford Gold Group, you can roll over your current IRA without paying taxes or fees.

Simply click here and enter your information to receive a Free Investment Guide.

2. Protect yourself from unexpected and costly repairs for $30 a month

If you have major appliances in your home, the last thing you want is to get hit with big repair expenses. If any of those appliances are over 6 years old and still working, now is the time to buy a home warranty.

America’s 1st Choice offers warranties that pay to repair HVAC systems, refrigerators, washer/dryers, and other big-ticket appliances that have broken down or malfunctioned due to regular wear and tear.

And in case you didn’t know, home insurance does not cover these items.

Get a quote from America’s 1st Choice in just 30 seconds. Simply enter your home address here.

3. Spend $20 a month to avoid high veterinarian bills

If you’re a pet parent, you know that vet bills can add up quickly.

Common procedures can total upwards of $5,000. Good thing the right pet insurance may reimburse you up to 90% of the cost of going to the vet.

Pumpkin offers easy-to-use insurance plans without add-on fees or breed/age restrictions.

To get started, visit Pumpkin and enter your pet’s name and breed to get a free quote today.