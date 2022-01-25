3 Ways You Are Wasting Money — And Clever Ways To Fix Them

1. Stop overpaying for your mortgage

Last year was one of the best to refinance your home and save money in the long run. If you have not refinanced yet, you are most likely overpaying your mortgage lender.

There is no reason to take the risk of interest rates increasing in 2022, especially with the inflation trends going on.

With that in mind, Better is currently offering rates without lender fees. Want to calculate the numbers for yourself?

How to get started: Visit Better and click “refinance” to calculate.

3. Protect yourself from unexpected car repairs

Having to pay for unexpected car repairs can put a damper on your plans for the new year.

If your car’s manufacturer warranty has already expired, you’ll have to pay for any and all repairs out-of-pocket. That’s why it’s better to safeguard against these potential costs with the help of an extended auto warranty.

Endurance offers several plan options, both for new and used cars. Drivers can even ensure vehicle components such as air conditioning, suspension, brakes, among others.

To get started, click here and provide some basic information about your car to get a free quote.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Protect your car and your pocket with an Extended Auto Warranty FREE QUOTE

3. Cancel Your Current Car Insurance Policy

Your current car insurance company has probably increased your rates over the past few years.

Most retired folks are driving less and are experienced drivers, couple this up with no recent accident - which means you are most likely eligible for cheaper coverage.

Re-shopping doesn’t cost anything, so what do you have to lose?

Progressive offers some of the widest-ranging discounts like bundling, multi-vehicle, and teen driver.

Click here and enter your zip code, age range, and answer whether you currently own a home and have insurance to get a quick quote.