4 Smart and Easy Money Moves To Do in September

Want to see your savings grow? If you want more money 1, 2, or 10 years from now, shorter deadlines will work better.

And every item on your financial to-do list MUST be automatic (set it and forget it).

Here are 4 things to put on your to-do list for this week:

1. Get rid of your mortgage sooner.

Your home is probably the most expensive thing you’ll own or buy this decade, so why not try to pay less using the current low-interest rates. With the money you save on your loan, you can use the cash for your family’s future instead? To see how much you would pay on a shorter timeline, calculate your payment with a 15-year loan on Quicken Loans.

2. Increase the value of your home.

Not only will a home warranty help you protect your home from financial burdens like home repairs and kitchen appliances, but a home warranty will increase the value of your home. Enter your email address here to get started.

3. You are probably overpaying for insurance.

First, re-shop your car and home insurance (which you should be doing on a yearly basis btw!) Are you a dog or cat owner? Get this coverage before your next trip to the vet. Are you a parent? Get $1,000,000 in term life insurance to protect your children. Sh*t unfortunately happens.

4. Refinance and pay down any other big debts like car loans, student loans, and your mortgage.

So you can have an idea of what the new, lower payment is, get a free quote first from these reputable companies: [mortgage, car loan, and student loans].

That’s it. Seems simple right? At the bare minimum, you should do #3. Many of our readers have been getting homeowners’, renters’, and pet insurance quotes from a new company called Lemonade so you may want to check them out.

And finally, we’ll leave you with a thought. Amassing a comfortable financial cushion takes time and patience. But time will pass anyway, so why not start now and see your returns grow as time goes by?

The ball’s in your court.