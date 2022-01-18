Employers Are Boosting 401(k) Benefits to Compete for Workers Amid the Great Resignation

Forget foosball tables, unlimited vacation and free beer on tap. The best work perk in 2022 might be your 401(k) plan — a classic job benefit that's getting even better than usual for many employees.

The retirement vehicle created in 1978 is getting a lot more attention in 2022 as companies scramble to retain workers amid a persistent labor shortage. Americans have been quitting their jobs at record rates month after month in a trend that's been dubbed the "Great Resignation," and employers are being forced to up the ante in the competition for good workers.

A 401(k) is a tax-advantaged retirement plan sponsored by an employer. In a traditional 401(k), employees contribute pre-tax money from their paychecks that is then invested in a mutual fund or funds. Taxes aren’t due until the money is withdrawn in retirement.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Getting a great job in the new year starts with a great resume If getting a new job is a part of your New Year's Resolutions, a Resume Builder can only help improve your resume and match it with your career goals. Click on your state to get started. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Get Started

A major draw of these types of plans is the matching contribution benefit many employers offer, usually up to a certain percentage of what an employee earns. Of 1,000 workers surveyed in September by Betterment’s 401(k) Business, 65% said they could be enticed to leave their current job for one that offers a high-quality 401(k) or other retirement plan.

Facebook parent Meta and consulting giant KPMG are among a slew of companies ramping up their 401(k) benefits in an attempt to hire new workers and retain existing ones, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. At the beginning of the year, Meta upped its 401(k) match to $1 per every $1 contributed by an employee, up to $10,250 or $13,500 for older employees. Meta previously matched half of employee contributions up to 7% of an employee’s pay, the Journal reported. KPMG began contributing between 6% and 8% of employer pay in January, up from a 25% match of up to 5% of employee base pay.

The changes at big companies like Meta and KPMG are one sign that employers are paying attention to the growing importance of financial wellness benefits for workers.

Some 16% of large and midsize employers plan to raise 401(k) contributions or reinstate a contribution match (many of which were suspended in the early days of the pandemic) this year, according to a survey conducted by Callan LLC cited by the Journal. And more than a third of workers surveyed by Betterment said that their employer began offering new financial wellness benefits — including 401(k) programs and matching programs as well as wellness stipends — over the course of the past year.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Make sure that your 401(k) is where you want it to be. Get an Online Stockbroker like Robinhood to optimize your fund selection and meet your retirement goals. Get Started

How to take advantage of 401(k) benefits

A 401(k) account isn’t the flashiest investment opportunity, but these retirement vehicles can pay off big time in the long run. The number of 401(k) millionaires (meaning those whose accounts were worth $1 million or more) hit an all-time high last year, and the average 401(k) balance at the end of the third quarter last year rose to a record high of $135,700, according to Fidelity Investments.

If your workplace is sweetening its 401(k) offerings, now is a great time to take advantage. As always, make sure you’re contributing at least enough to earn a match if one is offered. If you can afford to put away more, it’s a good idea. Experts generally recommend saving somewhere between 10% and 15% of your income in a 401(k) account.

The Internal Revenue Service increased the 401(k) contribution limit to $20,500 (not including employer match dollars) in 2022, up from $19,500 in 2021. Those aged 50 and older can save an additional $6,500 in catch-up contributions.

Newsletter Retire with Money Retire With Money brings the latest retirement news, insights, and advice to your inbox. Elizabeth O'Brien has covered retirement for more than 10 years. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's Retire with Money newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

Workers Value a Good 401(k) So Highly, They're Willing to Quit Their Jobs Over It

Everything You Need to Know About 401(k)s

Forget Something? Americans Have Left More Than $1 Trillion Sitting in Old 401(k)s, a New Study Finds