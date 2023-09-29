7 Red Flags That Could Mean Your Identity has Been Stolen

Your identity is worth a lot to you — and to identity thieves. There’s a huge demand on the dark web for other people’s personal data and criminals today will go to great lengths to get their hands on it. These cybercriminals are then using your confidential information to commit identity theft, steal your hard-earned money, and commit other types of fraud.

The problem with ID theft is that it can take months or even years before you realize you’ve been a victim, and could end up costing you valuable time and money. That’s why it’s important to know the warning signs of identity theft before it’s too late.

Learn about 7 common red flags that could mean your identity has been stolen, and how you can help protect yourself using identity theft protection services like LifeLock.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Identity theft protection plans to fit your needs. Up to 25% off your first year.* Get Started

1. Your financial statements don’t look right

Check your account statements regularly. If you find unexplained charges or withdrawals, it could mean that a thief is using your credit cards to make purchases, opened a new account or loan in your name, and stealing your hard-earned money.

2. You receive unexplained bills or notices — such as:

Bills, collection notices (or calls) about debts you don’t owe

Notifications indicating a change to your address or accounts that you didn’t make

Request of employment verification for a job you didn’t apply to

An IRS notification of an action you didn’t take

3. Your credit score drops unexpectedly

A sudden and unexplained drop in your credit score could mean that a scammer took out a credit card or loan in your name, ran up major charges and never made the monthly payments—causing your credit score to take the hit.

4. Your mailbox is awfully quiet

If you notice that your mailbox is unusually empty, it could be a sign that your mail has been stolen in order to obtain your personal information. Your information can then be used to open new accounts in your name, make fraudulent purchases, or even file for tax refunds.



5. There’s a warrant out for your arrest

Someone who has your Social Security number could use your name and personal information if they are taken in by law enforcement for criminal activity. If someone gives your identity when arrested, this could lead to an arrest warrant for you.

6. Unusual activity in your social media accounts



If you see unusual activity on your social media accounts, such as new friend requests from unfamiliar people or posts you didn't make, someone might be using your identity online.

7. You can’t access your accounts

If you're locked out of your accounts, even with the correct login credentials, it might mean that an identity thief has taken control.

How to get started protecting your identity

While there’s no guaranteed way to avoid identity theft, you can substantially minimize your risk and the damage with advanced identity theft protection services.

LifeLock by Norton helps protect your and your loved ones identity by offering full access to comprehensive protection, including Antivirus, Secure VPN, Password Manager, Identity Theft Protection, and more with Norton 360 plans. And, depending on the level of your plan, they’ll also reimburse you up to $25,000 to $1 million to replace stolen funds.

Start your free* 30-day trial with the level of protection that’s right for you in 3 easy steps: Sign up, connect your devices, and let LifeLock by Norton take care of your devices' security, online privacy, and identity while you sit back and relax.

*Click here for offer details.

† LifeLock does not monitor all transactions at all businesses.

The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice.