The Amazon Outlet Is Super Fun for Browsing Random Deals. Here's What We Just Found on Sale

There’s something about random, unexpected deals that never fails to get shoppers excited. The success of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, with their ever-changing roster of deals, is perhaps the best example that shoppers love the idea of a bargain treasure hunt.

The online equivalent is Amazon Outlet, the overlooked section of the site that, as we pointed out last summer, is always full of random new deals.

As with any flea market or outlet store, the items and prices at Amazon Outlet can be all over the place. In some cases, the “deal” in Amazon Outlet are puzzling because they feature regular prices, with no discounts whatsoever as far as we can tell. But there are genuinely good deals to be had if you’re willing to look around. Which, of course, we’re more than happy to do for you.

Here are the Amazon Outlet deals that jumped out at us lately. Like other outlet store experiences, the items below are generally in limited supply and could sell out, and prices are subject to change without notice. Most items come with free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member, or free standard shipping if your total order is $25 or more.

QiMH Collapsible Colander Set: $8.20 (list price $15.99)

Available at a 50% discount, this colorful colander set is perfect for anyone who decided this is the year they are finally going to start cooking. Their Russian Doll-style collapsibility makes them easy to store.

Shinetrack Gym Towels Set: $6.99 (list price $19.99)

New Year, New You. If you’re looking to tone up this year, these quick-drying towels are perfect for anyone who likes to work out on the go and needs to dry up in a hurry. Even better, if you go with the red towel set (the only color on sale for $6.99), they’re available for more than half off the original price.

First Alert SCO7CN Talking Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $29.99 (list price $37.75)

Not only do you need to replace the batteries in your smoke detector every so often, it’s a good idea to replace the detector itself every seven years or so. After all, you never can be too safe. The First Alert model here is equipped with voice and location, so it will let you know right where the danger is coming from.

If you take your laptop to work (or anywhere else, really), you need to protect it, and your shoulder. Why not look fashionable as well with MOSISO’s sleekly designed bag, which has a super cheap price?

Clarks Women’s Hollis Moon Knee High Boot: From $87.97 (list price $180+)

These chic boots are made out of premium buffalo leather come with an inside zipper for quick removal. The price varies based on size, but some models are available for up to 45% off the normal price.

Rockport Men’s Sp Wing Tip: From $35.98 (list price $120)

The fellas also deserve nice shoes, and this all-leather pair of Rockports comes with a moisture-wicking lining and memory-foam insoles for maximum comfort. The crazy cheap $36 price is available only for select sizes and styles. So cross your fingers and hope the pair you want is deeply discounted.

