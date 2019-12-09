Amazon's Best-Selling Toys List Is Full of Classics You Probably Played With as a Kid

What are the best gifts for kids this year? Well, the answer to that question depends a lot on the kids you need to buy presents for.

If your children’s list-making skills leave something to be desired and you need some great gift ideas for kids, it’s worth looking at what toys other people are buying. The list of the best-selling toys at Amazon right now is full of kids’ gift ideas you might consider.

What you might find surprising is that many the “hottest” toys at the moment are ones that have been around for years. In fact, you probably played with them as a kid.

Amazon’s list is based on sales, and it’s updated hourly. As one would expect in 2019, “Baby Yoda” makes a strong showing. The Funko Pop! version of “The Child” ($8.78), based on the breakout “Baby Yoda” character in the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, is Amazon’s #1 best-seller among action figures, while “The Child” Plush Doll from Disney ($24.99) is the top-selling item in the Amazon category of plush figure toys.

Both of these Baby Yoda gifts rank among Amazon’s top 20 best-selling toys overall — even though you can’t get them in time for Christmas. They’re available for pre-order only right now, and they won’t officially be released until May 2020.

What “hot” holiday toys are in stock and available for delivery for the 2019 holidays? Interestingly enough, many of Amazon’s best-selling toys might also have been, depending on your age, best sellers when you were a kid and your parents didn’t know what to get you.

The classic board game Sorry! (on sale for $6.88), a 10-pack of Play-Doh ($7.99), an old-fashioned yellow Tonka dump truck ($24.88), and good old Jenga ($6.88) are all among Amazon’s hottest sellers.

One explanation for why these classic toys are hot right now is that parents (and friends and grandparents) could want to stick with reliably popular items that the entire family can play together. It certainly doesn’t hurt that they’re on sale at Amazon (Jenga supposedly has a normal “list price” of $14.99).

Here are several more best-selling toys that caught our eyes at Amazon, including several other classic toys and games that have been around for ages:

