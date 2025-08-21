Amazon Is Now Selling... Used Cars?

Months after debuting its new car-buying platform, Amazon is widening its reach in online auto sales. The tech company has teamed up with Hertz to offer certified pre-owned vehicles in four U.S. cities: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle.

On Wednesday, Hertz said in a press release that it will sell some of its used car inventory on Amazon, expanding the e-commerce giant’s budding auto business with a broad range of brands, such as Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet and Nissan. Customers in the four launch markets can browse cars within a 75-mile radius at Hertz Car Sales locations, complete the purchase online and then pick up their vehicle. Hertz noted in its press release that customers will be able to line up financing directly through the platform, streamlining the process online. (If you're considering financing a car, here's what you should know about auto loans.)

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Powered By Top Car Insurance Zipcode Age 25-34 16-20 21-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ Did you serve in the military? Did you serve in the military? Multiple vehicles Do you own multiple vehicles? I own my home Do you own your home? Do you own a Kia or Hyundai? Do you own a Kia or Hyundai? Do you own an Infiniti? Do you own an Infiniti? Refresh Company Description Get Quote MORE LESS



By using our website, you agree that you have read Money’s Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to both the processing of your personal information and the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

“We’re excited for Hertz Car Sales to join the hundreds of franchised dealers in our store, bringing thousands of additional vehicles for customers to choose from,” Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos, said in the press release. “This collaboration allows us to offer an expanded selection of well-maintained vehicles from more dealerships across the country, while maintaining the simplicity that customers expect from Amazon.”

According to the car rental company, it plans to expand the program to 45 locations nationwide, giving Hertz a way to boost visibility in the auto sales market, a business where its brand isn’t as well known as in rentals.

Hertz reported $9 billion in total revenue in 2024, although it does not break down how much comes from car sales versus rentals. Hertz currently operates more than 11,000 rental locations in 160 countries and roughly 75 used car dealerships across the U.S. In a quarterly earnings call in May, Hertz said the first quarter was its strongest ever for retail vehicle sales, according to CNBC.

Amazon’s broader automotive strategy

For Amazon, the latest partnership expands its growing auto business — dubbed Amazon Autos — which launched in December through a collaboration with Hyundai, allowing customers to browse new cars, place orders and arrange delivery entirely via Amazon. Earlier this month, Amazon broadened its offering to include used and certified pre-owned vehicles from Hyundai dealers, initially available in Los Angeles, with plans to add more dealers and locations in the coming months. Now, the Hertz deal allows Amazon users to shop auto brands beyond Hyundai.

The shift toward online car buying is part of a broader industry trend. Automakers have increasingly offered pre-ordering, letting shoppers search and customize vehicles online — though that can mean waiting weeks or months for delivery. Many buyers, however, want the convenience of shopping online without the long wait. Third-party companies like Amazon are experimenting with ways to meet that demand.

Amazon has marketed its platform as an "end-to-end" purchase experience, allowing shoppers to browse available cars in their area, value their trade-in, arrange financing and schedule pickup without leaving the Amazon site. That convenience could be a welcome relief for buyers, especially because surveys show many people hate traditional car buying. Competitors like CarMax and Carvana also sell cars online, but Amazon's advantage may be its familiarity. More than 8 million orders are placed on Amazon daily in the U.S., making the idea of buying a car there feel easier — and perhaps more trustworthy — than starting with a lesser-known site.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad One of the best ways to pay less for Car Insurance is by comparing rates Click below to begin finding your rate today. View Rates

More from Money:

6 Stats That Show How Unaffordable Car Ownership Has Become

New Cars Under $20,000 Are About to 'Go Extinct'

Want to Avoid Auto Tariffs? Here's How to Find Out if a Car Is Made in America