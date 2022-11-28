Here Are Amazon's Best Cyber Monday TV Deals

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, and therefore it's the perfect time to buy a new TV. Today is one of the last days to find some of the best deals Amazon has available.

Overwhelmed by the incredible amount of deals available? Here are some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we've found today. These prices won’t last long, so snag one now!

Hisense 50-inch ULED 4K TV with Built-in Fire TV

Courtesy of Amazon

This 50-inch 4K TV is over 40% off today only. It features exclusive ULED technologies that produce more brilliant colors and more accurate brightness and contrast. It comes with built-in Fire TV and an Alexa Voice Remote, so navigation is super easy.

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Series

Courtesy of Amazon

This TV impressively offers 100% Color Volume and bold detail no matter the lighting of the scene you’re watching, but it also has a unique Art Mode. Fool your friends into thinking you have a collection of fine art and switch on Art Mode to display a collection of your own art or pieces purchased from the Samsung Art Store. You can currently get this TV for over $500 off.

Samsung 75-inch QLED Smart TV with Xbox Game Pass

Courtesy of Amazon

This TV comes with a built-in gaming hub and three free months of Xbox Game Pass, so you won’t need to buy an external console to stream the hottest games. Like all Samsung electronics, it’s built with some of the best tech available, like 4K upscaling to increase the quality of whatever’s on-screen and dual LED backlights to ensure you’re seeing the most natural-looking picture possible. You can buy it now for under $1,000.

Samsung 32-Inch QLED Smart TV with Built-In Alexa

Courtesy of Amazon

This Samsung model is 20% off today only. It goes beyond HDTV with an expanded range of breathtaking colors and dual LED backlights. Its sleek and slim design fits in seamlessly with any decor, and its multiple built-in voice assistants, like Bixby and Alexa, make your entertainment experience convenient and easy.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series

Courtesy of Amazon

You can snag Amazon’s 4k Fire TV for just over $300 today only. It supports 4k Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG technologies to deliver a more vibrant and brighter picture when compared to similar models. The included Alexa Voice Remote allows you to search apps and movies by voice and also gives you access to weather and sports scores.

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series HD TV

Courtesy of Amazon

This $100 32-inch HD TV by Insignia supports favorites like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Instant Video, as well as Apple AirPlay, so you can broadcast videos, photos, and more from any Apple device with the click of a button. Built-in Fire TV with integrated Alexa Voice Remote makes scrolling through hours of content a breeze, and even allows for easy switching between traditional cable and streaming TV. It's on sale today only so pick one up today!

Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Compensation may determine where and how they appear. This content was created by a third party and not by Money.