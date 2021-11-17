Are You a Retired Homeowner? Here Are 3 Moves You Should Consider

Being a homeowner is usually a sign of financial stability.

That’s why the value of your home equity is an asset that must be protected and maintained — especially after retirement.

With that in mind, here are three products and services that can ensure your home remains both functional and safe:

1. Home Warranty

Every home faces unexpected challenges.

The good news is that a home warranty protects your appliances and systems. If anything is broken or malfunctioning, your warranty takes care of repairs and even replacements.

The warranty is separate from homeowners insurance, which won’t cover things like dishwashers. Consider it an added layer of insurance for the things you rely on every day.

Get started by requesting a free quote from Liberty Home Guard. With a home warranty, you can protect your property and your peace of mind.

2. Home Security

These days, modern home security systems may include everything from in-home motion and heat sensors to doorbell cameras and mobile app integration.

In short, you can keep an eye on your home from any location with just a few taps on your phone.

Get started today with Frontpoint, offering a low base cost and simple, do-it-yourself installation.

3. Replacement Windows

Replacing windows in your home is a worthwhile investment. Not only will your home look better, but it will also be safer.

Save time with easier cleaning options or save money by eliminating the need for storm reinforcement.

The best part? With The Home Depot, a wide range of financing options are available and the work is guaranteed.