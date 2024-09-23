Staff Writer personal finance and lifestyle-related topics

Joined November 2019

Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a staff writer for Money that covers personal finance and lifestyle-related topics. She's been a contributing writer at the Hyde Park Herald, a community newspaper based in Chicago, where she wrote about K-12 education, business, and politics. During her time there, she was awarded the Tribune McCormick Diversity Writer’s scholarship and graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a master’s degree in public affairs journalism in 2018.