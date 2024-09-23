Avatar

Gabriella Cruz-Martínez

personal finance and lifestyle-related topics
Joined November 2019

Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a staff writer for Money that covers personal finance and lifestyle-related topics. She's been a contributing writer at the Hyde Park Herald, a community newspaper based in Chicago, where she wrote about K-12 education, business, and politics. During her time there, she was awarded the Tribune McCormick Diversity Writer’s scholarship and graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a master’s degree in public affairs journalism in 2018.

GABRIELLA’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Good credit and managing your money responsibly go hand-in-hand. You can't have one without the other.

Best Online Will Maker

Retirement
Published: Sep 23, 202418 min read

