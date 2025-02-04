Avatar

Maddy Simpson

Joined July 2023

Maddy Simpson is a journalist based in St. Louis. She covers a variety of topics in business and personal finance, including insurance, wealth management, venture capital, credit cards and more. She's worked on projects at the Columbia Journalism Review, the Detroit Free Press and Insider, and is currently a fact-checker and reporter at various publications. She holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and finance from Bethel University as well as a master’s in journalism from Columbia Journalism School.

MADDY’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Create a budget and stick to it, but give yourself grace when you don't.

The latest from Maddy

11 Best Crypto Wallets of February 2025

11 Best Crypto Wallets of February 2025

Everyday Money
Published: Feb 4, 202540 min read
How to Find Affordable Homeowners Insurance in 2024

How to Find Affordable Homeowners Insurance in 2024

InsuranceReal Estate
Published: Feb 4, 202512 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Gold ETFs

Everything You Need to Know About Gold ETFs

Everyday Money
Published: Feb 4, 202512 min read
What Can Hurt Your Credit Score?

What Can Hurt Your Credit Score?

BankingEveryday Money
Published: Feb 4, 202513 min read

MADDY’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Create a budget and stick to it, but give yourself grace when you don't.