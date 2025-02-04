Joined July 2023

Maddy Simpson is a journalist based in St. Louis. She covers a variety of topics in business and personal finance, including insurance, wealth management, venture capital, credit cards and more. She's worked on projects at the Columbia Journalism Review, the Detroit Free Press and Insider, and is currently a fact-checker and reporter at various publications. She holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and finance from Bethel University as well as a master’s in journalism from Columbia Journalism School.