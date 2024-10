Joined October 2022

Rachael Paul-Heinz is a copywriter, editor, marketer, and consultant with more than 15 years of experience. Her background includes technical writing (RFPs, documentation, articles on tech/insurance/business) to blogs, web and social media copy, white papers, business plans, and more. She prides herself on quickly learning new topics, finding the 'a-ha' in complex concepts and delivering clean, engaging, and inspiring work.