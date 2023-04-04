The Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2023

Say goodbye to bland and unevenly cooked meals, and hello to the handy kitchen tool known as an air fryer toaster oven! This amazing appliance brings you the best of both worlds, toasting and air frying, in one convenient package. Whether you're a fan of crispy French fries, perfectly toasted bread, or roasted veggies, this device can transform the way you cook.

But with so many options on the market, finding the right one can be a bit of a hassle. That's where we come in! We've done the research for you and handpicked the finest air fryer toaster ovens of 2023 to make your search simple. No matter what size or features you need, we've got you covered with this buying guide.

Best Overall: Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven

Best Smart Features: COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Most Functions: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Best Features: Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster

Most Affordable: Black+Decker Extra Wide Air Fry Toaster

Comparing the Leading Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2023

Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven – Best Overall

As the best overall product on this list, the Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven is the ultimate all-in-one kitchen appliance when it comes to ease of use and cooking functionality! With its impressive eight cooking functions, this 1800-watt model is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. Thanks to its digital crisp control technology that precisely controls temperature, heat source, and airflow, you can enjoy your favorite dishes with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying. You can also cook foods up to 60% faster when using the air roast setting; plus, it only takes a minute to pre-heat. With a large capacity of 169 cubic inches, this air fryer toaster oven is perfect for families, capable of accommodating a 13-inch pizza or up to six chicken breasts at a time! The included accessories like the air fry basket, sheet pan, wire rack, and removable crumb tray make cooking a range of dishes easy.

This air fry countertop oven is not only fast and versatile, but it's also incredibly convenient. The digital display and control panel make it easy to choose the right function for your dish, and the oven even alerts you when your food is ready. This model is also designed with flip-away functionality so you can simply fold it up to clean underneath or store it when not in use. Combined with its thin, compact design, it won’t take up much space on your kitchen countertop. The back panel also opens up for deeper cleaning of the appliance’s interior. This air fryer toaster oven is the top option on its list thanks to its range of cooking modes, user-friendly design, and large capacity.

Pros

Pre-heats and cooks quickly

Cooks with up to 75% less fat

Saves counter space with its foldable design

Includes multiple functions and accessories

Cons

Higher price compared to traditional toaster ovens

Digital controls may take time to learn

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven – Best Smart Features

Curious about adding a smart appliance to your kitchen? The COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven can connect to your Wi-Fi and be controlled through the VeSync smartphone app, making cooking even more convenient! You can even use it hands-free with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This oven features 12 distinct functions, and can easily accommodate a 12-inch pizza, six slices of bread, or a whole 5-pound chicken thanks to its extra-large 26-quart capacity, which provides plenty of room for large meals. It uses six heating elements and a powerful two-speed fan to cook your food up to 30% faster than a traditional convection oven. The temperature can reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure that your food is cooked evenly and thoroughly every time.

This air fry countertop oven has a non-stick food tray for quick and easy cleaning, as well as an external removable crumb tray that prevents your countertops and the product’s interior from getting messy. It comes with a few accessories to allow you to start cooking immediately, such as a wire rack, food tray, and fry basket. This model also includes a book of 30 chef-made recipes as well as access to a digital recipe library. It may take a bit to get used to the digital controls, so be prepared to invest some time in learning how to use this appliance. Overall, though, this innovative air fryer toaster oven is perfect for those who want to cook delicious meals quickly and easily.

Pros

Easy-to-clean design with removable tray

Super versatile unit and highly efficient

Precise temperature control to heat food evenly

Recipe book and smartphone app

Cons

Steep learning curve for some users

Timer has a maximum of 25 minutes

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro – Most Functions

In search of a premium model that can do it all? The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro comes with plenty of accessories, an extra-large capacity and 13 cooking functions so you can prepare any kind of meal. With its advanced features, you can expect perfectly cooked meals every time. The Element iQ system and smart algorithms ensure even cooking by adjusting the power distribution where it's needed the most. The super convection technology allows for simultaneous air frying and dehydrating, giving you the ability to prepare multiple dishes at once. With its extra-large 30-quart capacity, you can fit up to nine slices of bread or a 14-pound turkey, making it perfect for large family dinners and gatherings.

For your convenience, the interior oven light turns on automatically when cooking is complete and can be manually turned on at any time during cooking cycles. The LCD display provides easy access to the cooking functions and indicates when preheating is complete. This model comes with an impressive set of accessories, including a 13-inch pizza pan, two oven racks, a broil rack, a mesh basket rack, and an enamel roasting pan. The brushed stainless steel material and two-year limited product warranty exemplify the oven's durability and quality. With an output of 1800 watts and an input of 110-120 volts, this powerful kitchen appliance can handle even the toughest cooking challenges. Between its powerful motor and impressive number of cooking functions, this air fryer toaster oven is a worthwhile and versatile investment.

Pros

Easy to clean and use

Ideal for large dishes and meal prep

Auto-eject middle rack feature

Digital precision temperature control

Smart app with voice control

Cons

No manual convection fan control option

Not suitable for small portions

Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster – Best Features

Designed with safety and user-friendliness in mind, the Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster is an innovative and convenient kitchen appliance that can help simplify your cooking process while limiting cooking hazards. This 7-in-1 appliance offers air frying, broiling, baking, roasting, toasting, warming, and convection capabilities, making it a versatile option for your cooking needs. It features even-crisp technology, which provides top-down airflow for golden and crispy results every time. With its large 19-quart capacity, it's easy to cook meals for the whole family, whether you’re making a 12-inch pizza, six slices of toast, or a whole chicken. You can also choose from three different toasting levels, ensuring that bread, bagels, and other items achieve the ideal color and texture.

This air fryer toaster oven includes safety features like overheating protection and automatic shut-off to add peace of mind when using it. This model also comes with several accessories, including a durable enamel baking tray, stainless-steel oven rack, and air fry basket, all of which are dishwasher safe for ease of cleaning. Additionally, the Instant Pot app, which is available on both iOS and Android, provides access to an array of recipes and cooking tips. Boasting a temperature range of 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This air fryer toaster oven combo is a highly versatile and convenient appliance that can help simplify your cooking process with its numerous accessories while offering a crispy finish to your food.

Pros

Dishwasher-safe accessories for easy cleaning

Accurate time and temperature settings

Safety features to protect users

App provides access to over 100 recipes

Cons

The timer only shows whole minutes

Manual is unclear and lacks detailed instructions

Black+Decker Extra Wide Air Fry Toaster – Most Affordable

Looking for a budget-friendly option? Check out the Black+Decker Extra Wide Air Fry Toaster, a reliable kitchen appliance that is sure to reduce your meal cooking time without breaking the bank. With five different cooking functions, this product is capable of preparing a range of meals. The air fry technology circulates hot air around your food, creating browned and crisped bites comparable to deep frying but without as much oil. Not only does it pack a punch with its technology, but it also offers ample space for your cooking needs due to its 18-quart capacity. This model can fit a 9x13-inch pan, which can hold eight slices of bread as well as a 12-inch pizza with ease.

Ideal for both quick and time-consuming dishes, the 60-minute precision timer also makes it convenient to track how long your food needs to cook. This appliance comes with a built-in crumb tray for easy cleaning and several accessories, including an air fry basket, bake/broil rack, and pan. With its innovative technology, ample space and versatile cooking functions and tools, this air fryer toaster oven is available at an affordable price without sacrificing quality or ease of use.

Pros

Efficient and easy to use

Wide design for countertop baking

Precise 60-minute timer

No toxic Teflon coating

Cons

Timer knob is unidirectional

Motor could be more powerful

Buying Guide: Air Fryer Toaster Ovens

With so many options available, choosing the right air fryer toaster oven can be overwhelming. But don't fret, because we're here to make the process a little easier for you. This comprehensive guide will go over all the important features to consider when looking for the right air fryer toaster oven for your specific needs and cooking style. Whether you're looking for a high-capacity appliance or one with special cooking functions, this buyer’s guide will provide all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Size

Before you get your hands on an air fryer toaster oven, it's important to make sure it's the right size for your kitchen. Keep in mind both its dimensions and depth to ensure it will fit comfortably in the space you've allocated for it. Don't forget to consider the additional room needed to store any accessories that may come with it.

Controls

Ease of use should be a top priority. Look for intuitive controls and adjustable settings that allow for the smooth operation of the appliance. Familiarizing yourself with all the features and functions will also ensure you achieve successful cooking results every time.

Capacity

When shopping for an air fryer toaster oven, it's important to pay attention to its capacity. You want to make sure it can hold enough food for your needs. Not all models have the same capacity, so be sure to check and choose one that suits your cooking style and household size. You don't want to end up with an air fryer that's too small or large for your meals!

Wattage

One of the key factors to keep in mind when it comes to air fryer toaster ovens is wattage. A higher wattage often means more power, resulting in faster cooking times. While a higher wattage may also lead to energy savings, other factors like insulation, frequency of use, and type of food cooked also play a role. Consider all these factors when choosing an air fryer toaster oven.

Temperature range

When shopping for an air fryer toaster oven, don't forget to take a closer look at its temperature range. Doing so will ensure that it can handle all your cooking needs, regardless of whether you're roasting a chicken, grilling some steak, or baking a cake. With a wider temperature range, you'll be able to prepare more dishes and have better control over your cooking results.

Safety features

Consider the added peace of mind that comes with built-in safety features like auto shut-off and cool-down time in an air fryer toaster oven. These smart features protect against overheating and burns, making your cooking experience safer and worry-free. Don't settle for an air fryer without these essential safety measures.

Accessory options

Take a look at what accessories come with the appliance or if additional ones are available for purchase. These may include handy extras like shelves or racks for multi-dish cooking and specially designed trays or pans made for air frying. Having these added tools can enhance your cooking experience and make meal prep a breeze.

Brand reputation

The power of brand reputation shouldn’t be underestimated. A reputable brand can be a sign of quality and customer satisfaction and could come in handy if you encounter any issues with your machine. With an air fryer toaster oven manufactured by a trustworthy brand, you can rest easy knowing that your investment is likely backed by a warranty and that you'll receive top-notch customer service, should you need it. So, be sure to do your research and choose a brand that has a solid track record of delivering excellent products and support.

Warranty coverage

Check out the warranty options available when choosing an air fryer toaster oven as well. It's always a good idea to have some kind of coverage, just in case something goes wrong down the line. Make sure to carefully read through the warranty, so you know exactly what's covered and for how long. This can give you peace of mind and ensure you're fully protected in the event of any malfunctions or defects.

Price range

As you shop for an air fryer toaster oven, keep in mind that you don't have to break the bank to get a great appliance! There are plenty of affordable options available that offer solid power and functionality. By weighing the price range and functionality of different models and brands, you'll be able to find the ideal air fryer toaster oven that meets all your cooking needs and still fits within your budget.

People Also Ask

What is the ideal size of an air fryer toaster oven?

The ideal size for an air fryer toaster oven depends on your household needs. A larger size of around 20x15 inches is ideal for cooking in bulk, while a compact size of 15x10 inches is better for small kitchens or if you’re only planning to cook for one or two people. Consider the size of your countertop, the amount of food you want to cook, and your storage space before deciding on a model.

What features should I look for in a good air fryer toaster oven?

When looking for a good air fryer toaster oven, it's important to shop for several key features to ensure it meets your cooking needs. Look for an appliance with precise temperature control, multiple cooking functions, and a large capacity. Additionally, features like digital controls, a timer, and safety features like auto shut-off can enhance your overall user experience.

Does an air fryer toaster oven require a lot of maintenance?

Air fryer toaster ovens don't require much maintenance, though regular cleaning and proper storage can keep the appliance in good condition for longer. Typically, they have removable parts that can be cleaned easily in a dishwasher and the exterior surfaces can be wiped clean.

Is it easy to use an air fryer toaster oven?

Using an air fryer toaster oven is generally considered easy. The appliance usually has intuitive controls and a digital display, making it simple to set cooking temperatures and times. Some models also come with recipe guides or access to recipe databases, making it even easier to get started with cooking a variety of dishes.

What types of food can I cook with an air fryer toaster oven?

An air fryer toaster oven can be used to cook a wide range of dishes, including but not limited to fried foods, roasted meats and vegetables, baked goods, and toasted bread. Depending on its size, the versatility of an air fryer toaster oven can allow you to cook anything from a 12-inch pizza to a whole chicken.

How long does it take to cook food in an air fryer toaster oven?

On average, it takes about 10 to 20 minutes to cook most foods in an air fryer toaster oven. The cooking time varies depending on the type of food and the desired level of doneness. Generally, however, cooking times in an air fryer toaster oven are faster than in conventional ovens due to the rapid circulation of hot air. The exact cooking time can be determined through experimentation or by referring to cookbooks and recipes specifically designed for air fryer toaster ovens.

How much power does an air fryer toaster oven use?

The power consumption of an air fryer toaster oven varies depending on the size and model. On average, they use between 1,200 and 1,800 watts. It's important to check the specifications before purchasing to make sure it fits your energy needs.

Does an air fryer toaster oven come with safety features?

Yes, air fryer toaster ovens typically come with safety features. These may include automatic shut-off, overheat protection, and cool-touch handles to prevent burns. It’s also important to read the manufacturer's instructions and safety guidelines before using the appliance to ensure safe operation.

Do air fryer toaster ovens come with any accessories?

Yes, air fryer toaster ovens often come with accessories, including baking trays, racks, and air fry baskets. Some models may also come with additional accessories such as rotisserie attachments and drip pans. These can all be used to enhance the cooking capabilities of the appliance and make it easier to use.

Do I need any special cookware for an air fryer toaster oven?

Air fryer toaster ovens usually come with cooking accessories like trays and rack to place food on while it bakes or toasts. Some models may have specialized attachments, like a rotisserie, but this varies. When cooking with your air fryer toaster oven, use heat-resistant, non-abrasive utensils to avoid damaging the cooking basket or tray; wooden or silicone utensils are a good alternative as well to prevent the non-stick coating from getting scratched.

Why Trust Us

Our commitment to the consumer begins with product selection and ends with the last word we write in each article. Each air fryer toaster oven is carefully vetted quantitatively through star ratings and a number of reviews qualitatively through careful examination of reviews and the features each one has to offer. Leveraging our team of bargain hunters, we’re also always sure to keep your budget in mind while we find the best air fryer toaster ovens on the market. Our team of experts is dedicated to accurately depicting the pros and cons of each air fryer toaster oven, translating technical product specifications into information you can understand. Our goal is to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.