Blitz Up Nutritional Magic With the Best Blenders for Smoothies

Smoothies aren’t just nutritious, they’re also delicious (and hard to get enough of). Whether you’re in the mood for healthy greens or a rich and chocolatey indulgence, there’s a smoothie out there that’s perfect for you. Want to know the secret to making dreamy drinks? Great blending power.

Below, you’ll find a carefully curated list of the leading blenders for smoothies in 2023. We’ve taken design, build materials, and blending power all into account to pinpoint our top recommendations just for you. Here are our winning picks, followed by an in-depth guide to choosing the ultimate match for your smoothie needs.

Best Overall: Ninja Countertop Blender for Smoothies

Multipurpose Appliance: Hamilton Beach Blender for Smoothies

High Powered: Oster Blender for Smoothies

Compact Design: Nutribullet Superfood Blender for Smoothies

Budget-friendly: Black and Decker Blender for Smoothies

Detailing Our Favorite Blenders for Smoothies of 2023

Ninja Countertop Blender for Smoothies — Best Overall

List Price: $99.99 - $111.58

Courtesy of Amazon

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, your eyes will light up (just like ours did) when you see this appliance. With a large 72-ounce pitcher and robust 1,100-watt blending power, it’s really no wonder why the Ninja BL660 blender for smoothies is our number one pick. This big and bold unit features three pre-programmed functions that you can use for frozen drinks, smoothies or sauces, and there’s also a single-serve mode and a pulse setting to boot.

Not only is it powerful enough to blend ice like a pro, but its stainless steel pro extractor blades ensure even mixing from top to bottom. In addition to all that, you also get two 16-ounce to-go cups with leakproof sipping lids. Thanks to its large capacity and wide range of features, this blender for smoothies earns the top spot on our list.

Pros

Mince, chop, grind and blend effortlessly

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe

Non-slip feet under its base

Comes with a recipe booklet

Cons

Pitcher is made from plastic

Can be noisy during use

Hamilton Beach Blender for Smoothies — Multipurpose Appliance

List Price: $44.99

Courtesy of Amazon

While the Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender for smoothies is not quite as large or powerful as our top pick, it offers a remarkable range of pre-programmed functions for everything from crushing ice and making smoothies to chopping, grating, grinding and more. Plus, its impressive design boasts a thick glass pitcher paired with some handy cord storage beneath its base.

Another great feature of this multipurpose blender for smoothies is its wave-action blending motion. With this, ingredients are always being pushed down into the blades and moving around the pitcher, which makes it easier to crush frozen items and facilitates smooth blending.

Pros

Offers 12 blending functions

Glass pitcher features a pouring spout

Stainless steel Ice Sabre blades

Dishwasher-friendly pitcher, lid and blades

Cons

No extra to-go cups included

May create a burning smell during use

Oster Blender for Smoothies — High Powered

List Price: $89.99 - $115.31

Courtesy of Amazon

The Oster Pro Blender for Smoothies is packed full of 1,200 watts of power. It features seven speed settings, which include pre-programmed functions for common blender creations and a pulse action for when you want a little extra control. It also has a wide base that allows ingredients to move down to the blade, so no matter what you’re blending, results are consistently smooth and fast.

This blender for smoothies’ dual-direction crush blade is designed to pulverize frozen fruits, nuts and ice, which is all thanks to its forward and reverse blending action. With excellent power and durable construction, this appliance is great for any blending task, from cocktails and smoothies to dips, soups, purees and salsa.

Pros

High-powered for all kinds of blending

Dishwasher-safe glass pitcher

Dual-direction blending system

Comes with a to-go cup

Cons

Does not come with a tamper

Can be noisy on high-speed settings

Nutribullet Superfood Blender for Smoothies — Compact Design

List Price: $61.75 - $69.99

Courtesy of Amazon

This stylish and compact Nutribullet blender for smoothies can be the ideal addition to your kitchen if you only plan on making smoothies for one or two people for the most part. Although it’s mid-range in terms of its power, its smaller capacity and cyclonic blending action mean that it can really pack a punch when it comes to preparing ingredients for a delicious blended treat.

This blender for smoothies boasts a high-quality stainless steel extractor blade that’s built to last and can tackle all kinds of ingredients. Plus, its base features non-slip feet to make sure it stays in place while it’s blending. It comes with one cup, but you can order more as needed as an add-on to your initial purchase.

Pros

Parts are dishwasher-safe

Comes with a to-go cup

Recipe book included

Cons

Not suitable for bulk blending

Only one speed setting

List Price: $48.49

Courtesy of Amazon

This blender for smoothies from Black and Decker is super lightweight compared to most other countertop blenders, not to mention affordable. With 10 speed settings and a pulse function, you can blend a lot more than just smoothies: experiment by making veggie purees, pancake batter, dips, dressings, ice cream, and pudding, all in this one handy appliance.

This blender for smoothies’ large-capacity pitcher features a pouring spout and a center cap, which doubles as a small measuring cup for blending cocktails. This means you can conveniently add ingredients to the mix while it’s blending without having to worry about any messy spills or splatters, which is a win in our book any day of the week.

Pros

Features 10 speeds for versatile blending

Pitcher is dishwasher-friendly

Non-slip feet below the base

Cons

Not for crushing large blocks of ice

Its design is a bit basic

Buying Guide: Blenders for Smoothies

Top-of-the-line blenders come with all kinds of settings to chop, grate, whisk and slice ingredients. However, if what you’re really after is making tasty smoothies, you don’t necessarily need to splurge on all these functions and extra accessories. The leading blenders for smoothies are designed with features to ensure they can do an excellent job tackling the one thing they’re made for, but having said that, there are plenty of other tasty treats you can whip up in them as well.

The machine you choose will depend on how many people you’re catering to as well as the type of smoothies you want to make. So without further ado, here’s everything you need to consider when shopping for a blender for smoothies in 2023.

Blending capacity

Countertop smoothie makers usually range in capacity from 20 to 72 ounces. In most cases, bigger blenders require more power and therefore end up costing more. If you generally only make smoothies for one or two people, a 20-ounce unit will suit you well. If you plan on using your smoothie blender for large batches of soup, batter or ice cream, we recommend going for a bigger size.

For those who enjoy making smaller batches of multiple flavors, look for a unit that comes with at least two blending jugs or cups. Alternatively, check whether you can purchase additional containers separately so that you don’t need to clean the one cup you have before you can start your next blend.

Appliance size and weight

Countertop blenders for smoothies can be surprisingly heavy. When using one daily (or even just a couple of times a week), you’ll want something you can leave out, as opposed to hauling it out of the cupboard every time you want to blitz up breakfast or a snack.

Think about how much space you have available, as well as where the power outlets in your kitchen are located. Blenders with more power, buttons and features often have a wider base that necessitates more counter space.

You’ll also need to consider how tall it is. You’ll need enough space above the blender to open the lid and add ingredients or occasionally give your mix a stir.

Ease of use

We’re firm believers that adding gadgets to your kitchen should make your job easier, not harder. You’ll need a device that’s easy to set up and use; struggling every time you want to make a smoothie takes the pleasure out of mixing up your favorite flavors. To prevent smoothie making from feeling like a chore, make sure you get an appliance that’s easy to set up and take apart for more convenient cleaning.

Wattage

The wattage of a blender for smoothies is the top indicator of how powerful of an appliance it is. To blend ice, nuts and frozen fruits, we recommend a 1,000-watt blender at the very least. Using a low-power blender to blitz frozen items can damage the blades, cause the motor mechanism to get stuck and even result in overheating.

If you mostly blend finely chopped pieces of frozen fruit, fresh fruit or cooked vegetables, something a little less powerful will do. We don’t recommend anything under 700 watts when it comes to large-capacity countertop blenders, regardless of what you’re making.

Cable length

While this might be more of a frustration than a dealbreaker, ensuring that the power cord is long enough to reach the power outlet is pretty important. You can, of course, use an extension cord if needed, but any kitchen professional will tell you that doing so can be pretty hazardous.

Construction materials

You might assume that all the parts of a blender for smoothies are food-grade and BPA-free, but it’s a good idea to check just in case. This is especially true if you’re using the blender for baby food or purees.

We highly recommend choosing a unit with stainless steel blades. Why? Because they last long, offer impressive blending and won’t rust.

Blending pitchers or cups are generally either plastic or glass. Glass is preferable if you’re blending hot foods or liquids, however, it’s also heavier and can chip. Plastic, on the other hand, is lightweight and convenient to work with. Plastic containers do lose their shine, get scratched, and become a little dull looking after a while, and they’re also not entirely resistant to cracking or leaks.

Design

When it comes to design, the most suitable option comes down to your personal preference. From retro style to ultra-mod, there are a wide variety of colors, shapes and styles to choose from. Although we love aesthetically pleasing kitchen appliances, functionality should be your top priority.

When shopping for a smoothie maker, pick one that has all the features you need, then look at the designs and colors you can pick from.

One thing that’s essential regardless of the unit you choose is making sure that it’s leakproof, as there are few things more frustrating than finding your smoothie has leaked out of the machine before you’ve even started blending it. To avoid this, read customer reviews, check the product description and always make sure that your first blend is a small one.

Another minor but noteworthy design element to consider is whether the base has non-slip feet. This will keep the blender in place while it’s blending, as opposed to walking off the counter the minute you turn your back.

Also, opt for a blender that has a pitcher with a pouring spout. This makes pouring drinks easier and can help you avoid messy spills.

Functions and features

When looking for the most suitable smoothie maker for your needs, check the number of speed settings it has and whether there are pulse and crush functions. Your options will range from manual, dial-type speed settings to buttons pre-programmed for blending different types of foods. Programmed settings often include things like general blending, crushing ice, grinding nuts, a chopping function for salsa and more.

If you like automated appliances, look for a blender for smoothies with an auto-off feature that will automatically stop blending once your drink is done.

Additionally, safety features such as a lock-in mechanism and overheating prevention are always good to have.

Accessories

Don’t assume that your purchase will include everything pictured in the product page’s images. Always check what comes with the model you choose before buying, but for the most part, you’ll receive the motor base (with a power cord), a blending pitcher and a lid. Some lids have a removable center cap that can double as a small measuring cup, which is handy for letting steam out while blending soup.

Things that may or may not be included are a tamper, an extra pitcher, a travel cup with a lid and a recipe booklet. Blenders that offer extra functions, such as grating and chopping, should also include the accessories required for these tasks.

Noise

There’s really no way to get around the fact that blenders are pretty noisy appliances, regardless of what you’re blending. If this is a significant concern for you, look specifically for low-noise blenders that offer noise-suppression technology. These generally feature a specially designed cooling system that will reduce the noise, but not eliminate it entirely.

Cleaning

You won’t be able to clean your blender’s electronic components in the dishwasher, but you most likely will be able to toss its other parts in for hassle-free cleaning. No matter which appliance you’re talking about, there’s no doubt that whether or not it’s dishwasher-safe makes a big difference when it comes to cleaning.

Warranty

Make sure to check the warranty that accompanies your blender for smoothies. Not only will this help you out if something goes wrong, but it’s also a sign that the manufacturer stands behind its product’s quality. Appliance warranties usually range from one to three years.

The basics of smoothies

Smoothies generally consist of a mixture of all or some of the below components:

Liquid

You need some sort of liquid to act as a base for your smoothie and help with blending. This can be milk or a non-dairy milk alternative (such as almond or oat milk), but it can also be coconut water or juice. Water-rich fruits, such as watermelon, can also be used as a liquid component.

Creamy element

Bananas (especially small chunks of frozen banana) are a great natural way to add some creaminess to a smoothie. Yogurt, frozen yogurt and avocado are other popular options.

Green vegetables

Many smoothies include some kind of green vegetable, but not enough of it to overpower the other flavors present. A handful of kale or spinach is great and pairs well with bananas and dates, which will tone down any bitterness.

Fruit

Although you can add almost any fruit to a smoothie, some of the most popular options are strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, apples, dates and mango.

Nuts, nut butter or seeds

While liquid and fruit components are smoothie staples, some smoothies also contain additional nuts or seeds. To add some healthy fats, fiber or protein to your drink, drop in a teaspoon of nut butter, chia seeds, oats or flaxseed. You can also add a scoop of protein powder, raw cashews or almonds depending on what you prefer.

Other ways to use your smoothie maker

Blenders for smoothies are not just for helping you get your fruity fix. Here are just a few more convenient ways to use your smoothie maker:

Batters

Using a blender to mix up batter for crepes, pancakes or waffles can help you achieve a smooth, lump-free consistency. Be careful not to overmix your ingredients; start on a low speed and blend all your ingredients until they’re combined evenly and without lumps. Then, pour the mixture straight from the jug into your pan or waffle maker for a quick and easy breakfast.

It’s recommended to only use your blender for thin to medium-consistency batters. Do not use it to mix dough, as this will damage the machine.

Soup

Using a hand blender to make thick soups can be pretty time-consuming. Blenders, on the other hand, are more effective, as they can blend large quantities at once and combine all the ingredients evenly. You can also control how chunky or smooth you want your soup to be: some pulse actions allow you to leave cooked veggies somewhat chunky, while a steady blending motion can give you creamy butternut soup in no time flat.

Dips

Whether you’re making hummus, guacamole or blue cheese dip, using your blender to get the job done is a great way to make large quantities of dip with ease.

Ice cream

Blend up your own homemade ice cream in your blender for a well-combined, creamy mixture.

Pie filling

It doesn’t matter if you’re making a sweet potato, lemon or pumpkin pie filling, you can simplify your job by achieving a perfectly smooth consistency in your blender. You can also use your blender to quickly blend puddings and mousse.

Cocktails

Cocktail parties, happy hour, after-dinner drinks, no matter what the occasion is, a blender can blitz up delicious icy cocktails in no time at all. The process is mess-free and everyone can enjoy their drink at the same time, as opposed to having to wait for individual servings to be blended.

People also ask

Q: What ingredients go in first when making a smoothie?

A: When making your smoothie, pour the liquids into the blender first. Follow this up with any fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, nuts and other ingredients. Lastly, add the ice.

Q: What liquids are best for making smoothies?

A: You can add pretty much any liquid to your smoothies. Juices, milk, yogurt, vegan milk alternatives and coconut water are all popular options. We don’t recommend using carbonated or hot liquids, but if you’re using coffee or tea, let it cool before adding it.

Q: Do I need a special blender for smoothies?

A: If you’re making smoothies with ice, nuts or frozen fruit, you need something powerful enough to break down your ingredients into a smooth blend. Getting a blender that’s specifically designed to make smoothies offers optimal ingredient blending, ensuring you’re able to enjoy a delicious and nutritious drink.

Q: Can I put hot liquid in my blender?

A: It’s never a good idea to place hot liquids in a blender. The heat and steam of the liquid will cause pressure inside the blender, which can result in the lid blowing off and a big (and possibly painful) mess.

If you have a blender with multiple speed settings and a lid with a small center opening at the top, you can use it to blend lukewarm foods or liquids. In this case, start on the lowest speed setting and keep the center cap of the blender lid open. Position a dish towel over the gap, which will allow hot steam to escape without any liquid spilling out the top.

Q: How long will a smoothie blender last?

A: While blenders can last up to 10 years, this period will depend on several factors. How often you use your blender and what you use it for has a big impact on its lifespan; if you’re constantly blending ice cubes in a lower-power unit, don’t expect it to last too long. High-powered blenders, with glass or thick plastic pitchers, are more robust and will likely last the longest.

Why trust us

Our commitment to the consumer begins with product selection and ends with the last word we write in each article. Each blender for smoothies is carefully vetted quantitatively through star ratings and number of reviews qualitatively through careful examination of reviews and the features each one has to offer. Leveraging our team of bargain hunters, we’re also always sure to keep your budget in mind while we find the best blenders on the market. Our team of experts is dedicated to accurately depicting the pros and cons of each blender for smoothies, translating technical product specifications into information you can understand. Our mission is to make sure you get the most bang for your buck…or in this case the most blend for your buck.