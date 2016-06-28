This Week's Best Deals: Sales on Lowe's Goods, Nike Gear, Dell Tech

We've got all the deals you need to take advantage of the warm summer weather, from athletic apparel to home improvement goods. These and more are part of this week's best bargains roundup.

Nike Clearance Sale at Kohl's

Kohl's cuts up to 70% off a selection of Nike men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories right now. (Most prices are as marked, although select items only show the discount in cart.) Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. (Select items are available for in-store pickup.) That beats our mention from a week ago (which saw up to 60% off), with many items seeing significant price drops. A couple of best bets include the Nike Women's Pure Dri-Fit Racerback Tennis Tank for $16 (low by $11), and the Nike Men's Racer Performance Pullover for $22 (price in cart, low by $6, though most stores charge $50+).

Dell Home Laptop and Desktop Sale

Normally, the best computer deals don't come until late August. But if you need a new laptop right now, head over to Dell Home. Via its Member Purchase Program, it is discounting a selection of laptops and desktops. Plus, take an extra $50 select PCs of $499 or more via coupon code "50OFF499" or $100 off select PCs of $999 or more via "100OFF999." Even better, all orders receive free shipping. Deal ends July 1.

Some choice discounts include the Dell Inspiron 5568 Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with 256GB SSD for $685.99 via "50OFF499" ($134 off), and the Dell Inspiron 7459 Skylake i5 2.3GHz 23.8" 1080p Touchscreen AIO PC for $979.99 via "100OFF999" ($120 off)

Lowe's July 4th Deals

Whether you need storm windows or a new AC, now is a great time to take care of maintenance on your home. Lowe's takes up to 50% off select appliances, lighting, tools, home improvement items, and more< as part of its July 4th sale. Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping. (Many items are available for in-store pickup, and some larger items may have additional surcharges.)

Outdoor Clearance Items at Walmart

4th of July sales often focus on outdoor items, and Walmart is discounting a selection of outdoor clearance items. Shipping adds $4.97, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping. (Select items may be available for in-store pickup.)

We have our eye on deals like this Campbell Hausfeld 12V 2-in-1 Inflator with Flashlight for $15 (low by $15), and this Ozark Trail Nylon Transom 2-Blade Trolling Motor for $68.52 ($30 off).

Amazing bargains pop up at any given moment, so consider signing up for a daily email digest from DealNews to have the best offers sent directly to your inbox.