Best Free VPN For Gaming
Gamers often rack up a lot of expenses between buying the newest consoles and accessories, upgrading their computer and, of course, getting new games. Using a VPN can enhance your gaming experience, but who wants to pay for a service when there are free versions of it available? After all, any money you save can be reallocated to support your passion.
To help you in your quest to find the best free VPN for gaming, we created a list of the top five solutions and a comprehensive guide on what they do and how to install them.
Our Top Pick For Best Free Gaming VPN
- Windscribe Free: Best Free VPN For Mobile Games
- PrivadoVPN: Best Free VPN For Online Security
- Proton VPN: Best Free Gaming VPN For High Speeds
- Speedify: Best Free VPN For Reduced Lagging
- Radmin VPN: Best Free VPN For LAN Gaming
Pros
Cons
- Up to 10 GB of data per month
- Eleven free server locations
- Numerous advanced security features
- Need to confirm email for full data allowance
- Limited customer support options
Why we chose it: With eleven free servers across the globe, Windscribe is an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers who refuse to sacrifice performance for cost.
Windscribe's geographically dispersed network of servers allows users to enjoy their favorite mobile games with minimal interruptions. This is particularly valuable for those who crave a competitive edge in multiplayer games or seamless exploration in their RPG adventures. It has servers in 10 countries including Canada, the USA, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Germany.
As a free VPN, Windscribe strikes a fair balance between cost and value. Its free version comes with a monthly allowance of up to 10 GB — higher than many other data capped VPNs — unlimited device connections and advanced security features. The VPN also boasts a user-friendly interface and a seamless setup process on multiple mobile platforms, making it accessible to gamers of all levels of technical expertise.
It's important to note that if you sign up for Windscribe without confirming your email address, you'll only get 2 GB of data per month, which isn't a lot of playing time (even for mobile games). Moreover, there are no options to contact a Windscribe representative by phone, email or live chat.
Pros
Cons
- Strict no-logs policy
- 10 GB of data per month
- Servers in more than 50 locations
- Potential connectivity issues
- Limited customer support
Why we chose it: PrivadoVPN is based in Switzerland, which has some of the most stringent privacy laws in the world, and must abide by a no-logs policy that ensures your personal information remains confidential.
Privado is an excellent choice for gamers looking to level up their gaming experience without compromising on security, as it offers one of the best combinations of server locations, data allowance and privacy among all free VPNs. In addition to the policy restrictions it must follow, it also supports several VPN protocols, has an automatic kill switch and comes with an ad blocker.
Privado's server network includes 48 countries and 65 cities — a large number among free VPNs. Moreover, it lets users connect an unlimited number of devices and is available on various platforms, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. Setting up and using the software is remarkably straightforward, which makes it accessible even to those new to VPN technology.
Despite its advantages, some customers have mentioned frequent connectivity issues in online reviews. Others have also complained about inefficient customer support. Privado claims to provide customer support around the clock, but this is limited to filling out a ticket on its website and waiting for a response from its customer support team.
Pros
Cons
- No speed, duration or bandwidth limitations
- Available on all major operating systems
- No speed, duration or bandwidth limitations
- Only three server locations
- Cannot access geo-blocked content
Why we chose it: Proton VPN offers a free version of its software that doesn't impose any bandwidth, duration or speed limits.
Proton VPN stands out for its remarkable performance, which can minimize lag and latency for an optimal gaming experience. This is essential in the fast-paced world of online gaming, where speed is often the difference between victory and defeat. Moreover, setting up and using the VPN is straightforward, even for those new to this technology
The VPN is available on various platforms, including on PC, consoles and mobile devices. As a Swiss company, Proton must abide by strict data privacy laws and boasts a comprehensive no-logs policy. Its software is also free of ads thanks to their paid versions, which cover the cost of the free versions.
Although the free version of Proton VPN doesn't enforce a data cap, it's quite restricted when it comes to servers. Free users can only connect to the US, the Netherlands and Japan. You'll need to subscribe to Proton VPN if you want to use P2P for torrenting or downloading files. You'll also need to pay if you want to access content that's restricted because of your location.
Pros
Cons
- Supports all major operating systems
- Email not needed to sign up
- Channel bonding technology
- Only 2 GB per month available
- Email-only customer support
Why we chose it: Speedify effectively reduces lag by minimizing latency, which makes for a smoother gaming experience overall.
Speedify uses a unique approach known as channel bonding, which combines multiple internet connections to lower your ping. Channel bonding combines multiple internet sources like Wi-Fi and 4G to keep your connection stable and maximize speed. Essentially, you shouldn't have to worry that you'll die mid-game because your Wi-Fi connection slowed down significantly.
Speedify also doesn't compromise on security. Its free version employs strong encryption to protect your data, and it ensures your personal information remains confidential — new users don't even need to provide their email address to sign up. The VPN also uses AES-256 encryption and has a strict no-logs policy.
The free version of Speedify comes with access to its global server network of 57 cities and 36 countries. This is a considerable advantage over free VPNs with smaller networks, though Speedify only comes with 2 GB a month, which doesn't amount to much time online for hardcore gamers. Another downside is that users are limited to email if they want to get in touch with a customer representative.
Pros
Cons
- No ads or paid features
- No-logs policy
- Specialized LAN VPN
- Only available on Windows
- Limited customer support options
Why we chose it: Radmin VPN specializes in securely connecting remote computers to a single local network.
Famatech launched Radmin VPN in 2016 as a free solution for protecting your local area network (LAN) with a VPN. A LAN is a number of devices connected to one central location, usually an office or someone's home. It allows those connected to use a single internet connection, share printers and files and, yes, play games.
You can use Radmin VPN to connect users to a single virtual network behind a firewall. This not only works great for gaming on a LAN but also protects your data if you need to work remotely and want a protected network. The VPN uses top-of-the-line AES-256 encryption, doesn't show ads or have any paid features, and boasts a no-logs policy.
One of Radmin's biggest limitations is that it's only compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11. Additionally, if you have issues and want to speak with a customer support representative, your only option is to fill out a form on its site with the details of your problem and then wait for a response. There is no alternative for phone, email or live chat support.
Best Free VPN For Gaming FAQs
What Does A VPN Do For Gaming?VPNs enhance your privacy and security online, mainly by hiding your Internet Protocol (IP) address. Since your IP address marks your identity online, it also reveals your location and shows your internet activity. Cybercriminals can use this information to perform phishing attacks, pretend to be you or attempt to steal sensitive information like credit card numbers.
VPNs can also prevent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS attacks are coordinated efforts where a hacker controls one or multiple internet networks, usually infected by malware, and targets specific IP addresses. These attacks can cause a website to stop functioning or a server to become unusable because of the overwhelming amount of traffic.
This is particularly important for gamers to keep in mind, as DDoS attacks can slow your connection drastically or shut it down completely. Because VPNs hide your actual IP address and encrypt your data, you won't have to worry about being a hacker's next target just because they lost a game to you.
Why Use A VPN For Gaming?Besides general safety and privacy, a common reason for using a VPN for gaming is to switch locations. Your IP address lets others online know your location, which can be convenient. For example, if you play multiplayer games online, you'll connect to a nearby server instead of a server in Brazil where everyone is speaking Portuguese.
On the other hand, you may actually want to connect to a server in Brazil. Some games aren't available everywhere or even have different release dates in different countries. If you're trying to play a game before it's officially released in your region or that is geo-blocked and unavailable in your region, a VPN can help you get around these restrictions.
You might also want to use a VPN for gaming if you play games on public or shared Wi-Fi networks. VPNs encrypt the data that is sent and received from the VPN server, so only someone with the decryption key will be able to understand what this data means. If a hacker got ahold of this information, it would just look like gibberish.
What Is The Best VPN For Gaming?The best VPN for gaming will depend on your personal preferences. There are a lot of free VPNs to choose from, but nearly all of these come with limitations. To get the best performance while gaming as well as the most security and privacy, you'll want to look for a paid VPN service.
Do VPNs Reduce Ping In Games?Ping is the amount of time it takes to send and receive data from one device to another. We measure ping in milliseconds. In the context of online gaming, a lower ping is better as it means the devices are communicating faster.
In some cases, using a VPN can help lower ping. VPNs can create a direct tunnel to a network that is closer to your game's servers. If your internet service provider (ISP) is routing your data through an indirect or inefficient path, a VPN may also be a better option.
What Is The Best VPN Location For Gaming?There isn't any set location that is the best for gaming. The best location for you may just be whichever server is working faster than the others. If you're interested in playing games only accessible in Europe and you're geo-blocked from that region, connecting to a server in Europe can help you get around the restrictions.
Accessing different VPN locations also allows you to play on servers in different regions. Want to play online against Japanese gamers? Connect to a server in Tokyo and get going!
How We Chose The Best Free VPN For Gaming
To choose the best free VPNs for gaming, we made an extensive list and considered a variety of factors. Here's what we looked at when we considered each VPN:
- Locations: We considered how many servers and server locations are available on each VPN.
- Features: We looked into the features that the VPN had, such as the types of tunneling protocols available, split tunneling, kill switches, number of simultaneous connections and more.
- Speeds: We checked upload and download speeds to see how much the VPN would affect your gaming experience.
- Customer ratings: We took a look at online ratings from other users to see what their experience with the VPN was like.
- Customer service: We considered how easy it is to contact each company's customer service representatives, and how helpful they were.
