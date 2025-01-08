Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Imagine you're trying to get to a website and are suddenly hit with a big red triangle with an exclamation mark or a lock with a line through it. The error message looks serious, and now you can't access the page you were looking for.

You may have come across this error message before. Don't worry, though, you can still get through and see the page. But first, you should understand why this is happening, so you can learn how to fix "your connection is not private" alerts.

What Does 'Your Connection Is Not Private' Mean?

It may seem obvious what "your connection is not private" means, but there's more to this message than meets the eye. What your browser is telling you when you try to access a website and this warning pops up is that your destination might not be safe. It could even be a trick webpage where your personal information will be harvested and used against you.

Websites generally have a security certificate which assures they will protect you and your information while you're visiting their site. A "your connection is not private" message is your browser telling you that the security certificate for the site you're trying to visit is suspicious or not up to date. If you push on through and use the site anyway, there's a good chance the site won't encrypt your data, and a third party could snatch it.

How To Fix 'Your Connection Is Not Private' Error

One option for protecting your data is to simply exit the page and never return to that website again. However, if you really want or need to visit said page, there are ways to check if it has a security issue and get onto the site.

1. Refresh The Page

Refreshing the page is a good first step for any error codes, browser timeouts or warnings. It never hurts to make sure there's actually a problem before trying to solve it. If that doesn't work, it might be worth exiting your browser and trying again. You can also load up the website through a different browser to determine if it genuinely is a certificate error.

2. Check Your Wi-Fi Connection

It's always a good idea to make sure the problem isn't some sort of connection error on your end. Check and see if other websites are loading on your browser without any errors. You can also try turning your Wi-Fi connection on and off or restarting your router.

3. If You're On A Public Wi-Fi Network, Use A VPN

There's a chance that the website you want to access isn't to blame for this warning. If you're on a public Wi-Fi network, like one at an airport, cafe or restaurant, it might be misconfigured and not running on HTTPS (a protocol used to securely send data between your browser and a website). If this is the case, you'll just see HTTP in the URL.

Sometimes, this is just an honest mistake on the network manager's end, but it can still harm your privacy as others can monitor the location's internet traffic. Hackers may also set up this security mishap on purpose, which will definitely lead to an invasion of your privacy.

One easy fix is to protect your online activity through a virtual private network (VPN). There are many benefits of using a VPN. VPNs encrypt your data and hide your Internet Protocol (IP) address, so you can browse the internet with greater security and privacy. Even if you think the public Wi-Fi network you're on is secure, a VPN will make sure that it is. Better safe than sorry!

4. Clear Your Browser Cache And Cookies

Your browser cache and cookies hold a lot of information about you and your online activity. These can be helpful for websites to get an idea of how to personalize your online experience, for example, by showing ads and offers that are more relevant to you. You may also have stored information like passwords and credit card numbers so you can autofill a form with a click.

This convenience can come at a cost, though. If you're on a website that doesn't have a secure connection, hackers could gain access to all of that data. Clearing it might be inconvenient, but if you're going to be looking at websites with security problems, you're better off with nothing in your browser cache.

5. Browse In Incognito Mode

Incognito mode allows you to access online content through a private window that won't allow websites to bombard your computer with cookies.

If you're having trouble getting onto a website because it says your connection isn't private but can get through on incognito mode, the problem is most likely your browser extensions or cache. If you still can't get onto the website in Incognito Mode, there's a good chance that your browser is fine and the culprit is the website's invalid security certificate.

6. Check The Date And Time On Your Computer

It may sound strange, but if the time on your computer doesn't match the actual time in your region of the world, that might be causing the 'your connection is not private' error. Your computer's time needs to match the time on your browser, or it might not be able to check a website's security certificate.

Fortunately, this is an easy fix. You can even set up your date and time to automatically update.

Here's how to do it on a PC:

Right-click the clock in the lower right corner.

Click on "Adjust date/time."

Click on "Date & time."

Flip on the automatic settings for time and time zone.

To do this on a Mac:

Click the Apple Icon.

Select "System Preferences."

Choose "Date & Time."

Set up the date and time.

Go over to the next tab, "Time Zone."

Check the box that says "Set time zone automatically using current location."

7. Ensure That Your Antivirus Software Doesn't Need To Be Renewed

Your antivirus software or VPN can get in the way when trying to access certain sites. Try disabling them and see if you can get on the site without any issues. If you can, you should restart the software you're using or check if there are any updates available for it.

8. Update Your Operating System

Sometimes, you'll need to update more than just your antivirus software, browser or VPN — you might need to update your whole operating system. If you're not running its latest version, your device might not be syncing up with your browser the right way.

To update your Windows operating system:

Go to "Settings."

Click on "Update & Security."

Select "Windows Update."

Click "Check for Updates."

See if there are any updates for you.

If there are, update your operating system.

To update your MacOS device:

Click on the Apple icon in the top corner.

Select "System Preferences."

Choose the icon that says "Software Update."

If there is an update available, click "Update Now."

You might want to turn on automatic updates for your device to avoid the hassle of having to check for new updates all the time. However, you should still do so manually every so often just in case to make sure your operating system is always good to go.

9. Access The Website Via A Proxy Server

A proxy server is like a VPN, but your data isn't encrypted in transit. What's happening behind the scenes is that you're connecting to a distant server, which then sends your data to whichever website or application you're trying to connect to. This process hides your actual IP address so others can't see your location or any other personal data.

Just like with Incognito Mode, a proxy server can help you determine where the problem is coming from. If you can get onto the website without any problem by using a proxy, the problem lies with your browser.

10. Make Sure You're Attempting To Access A Trusted Website

A good rule of thumb is not to go on shady websites. A URL that starts with HTTPS rather than HTTP can be a sign of a trustworthy site, but sometimes hackers can fake this. You can also click on the lock icon next to the URL to make sure your connection is secure.

Be on the lookout for common tricks that hackers might use to make you think you're going to a certain website when they're actually leading you to a fake replica. Bad grammar, misspelled words and a zero in place of a capital "O" are signs of an untrustworthy website.

11. Understand The Risks Of Bypassing The Error

If you decide that you're going to bypass the privacy error, you should know what you're getting into.

As the error says, your connection is not private. You should expect the worst-case scenario, which is that other parties or hackers will be checking out your internet activity and potentially snatching your personal information or other sensitive data. It's definitely not a recommended option.

Tips For Protecting Your Online Privacy While Browsing

Securing your connection isn't just good for getting onto websites. It also protects against hackers trying to steal your personal and financial information for profit.

So, you might as well find a way to get your connection secured. Here are a few of the most common methods.

Use A Secure VPN And Antivirus Solution

Investing in a VPN and antivirus software is a great way to protect yourself. VPNs encrypt the data you send and receive online, making it impossible for hackers to access and make sense of it. They also hide your IP address, which enhances your privacy while you surf the Web and won't allow any third parties to find out your location.

Antivirus software scans incoming files and emails for viruses and malware. A good antivirus solution will delete anything fishy attempting to access or get on your computer instantly. These are both great options to protect your online security and privacy.

Create Strong Passwords And Set Up Two-Factor Authentication

Obviously, "password" isn't a strong password — "strongpassword" isn't ideal either. Strong passwords should be complicated to figure out, so the longer and more nonsensical they are, the better. Make sure to include uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers, and leave out obvious words like your name or dog's name.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) uses two different methods to prove that it's really you trying to log into an account or app. In addition to inputting your password, you might choose to receive a code via text or use a fingerprint to verify your identity. Two-factor authentication might be a little inconvenient, but it's extremely inconvenient for anyone trying to steal your information.

Keep Your Operating System Up To Date

If you're still using Windows 95, kudos, but it's time to transport yourself to the modern age. Newer operating systems don't just run smoother and fix existing bugs, but also offer added protection.

Keeping your system up to date ensures you have the latest security protocols, which can ward off cybercriminals. An updated system will also have newer measures in place to prevent system crashes and data breaches. It's best to simply turn on automatic updates and check every once in a while to make sure your operating system is as fresh as it can be.

Summary Of Money's How To Fix 'Your Connection Is Not Private' Error

If you end up getting a warning message that your connection is not private, there are a number of things that you can do to figure out whether it's a real security issue or not. No matter what error codes and messages you get, the most important thing is to secure your connection, privacy and anonymity online. This will enable you to forgo many of the issues you'll encounter otherwise.