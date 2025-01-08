What Is A Good VPN?

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

If you're concerned about hackers, trackers and your online privacy, it might be time to join the club and get a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN service reroutes your internet traffic through its servers before sending it to your destination and back, encrypting it in the process. This shields your data from the eyes of other third parties and conceals your actual location.

But picking the right VPN can be tricky if you don't understand how they work and are unfamiliar with their features. Read on to learn what makes a good VPN and how to find one that suits your needs.

What Makes a Good VPN?

VPN services come with many different security features, including different encryption and VPN protocols — such as WireGuard, IKEv2 and OpenVPN — DNS protection, kill switches and split tunneling. While no VPN can claim to be the top pick for every single use case, a good one should have strong results and positive customer feedback across the board.

Here are some features you should consider when choosing between VPN providers.

Strong Encryption

VPN providers use encryption to protect your personal data and safeguard your privacy online. Encryption encodes your information, making it impossible for anyone else to decipher unless they have the encryption key. This keeps you safe from hackers or other unwanted third parties trying to get information like your social security number, birth date or financials.

VPNs with the strongest encryption use the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Encryption keys come in the form of 128-bit, 192-bit and 256-bit — the higher the bit rate, the longer the encryption key. AES-256 is military-grade encryption, and the U.S. government uses it to secure confidential documents related to national security.

Extensive Server Network

The bigger the number of servers in your VPN provider's network, the better. You'll have a higher likelihood of finding a quick and stable VPN connection when you have the option to connect to a range of servers across different cities or countries.

A server network that spreads across the globe also means you'll have greater access to geo-blocked content. Geo-blocking is when an online platform — a streaming service, for example — limits the content you can access because of your location. The best example of this is Netflix.

Netflix determines your location and then provides you with a limited number of movies and shows that are viewable in your location. If you're interested in watching a documentary from Japan on the Anime industry, it might not be available where you live due to geo-blocking. With a VPN, however, you can do so easily by switching your location to Tokyo or Osaka.

Keep in mind that using a VPN to unblock content might breach your user agreement. If Netflix detects you are using a VPN connection, your connection will be blocked and you won't be able to watch anything.

No-Logs Policy

Having a no-logs policy means the VPN company won't collect any data on the websites you're visiting, which files you're downloading or what you're searching for. Because of this, you don't have to worry about your internet activity falling into the wrong hands and being used against you, for example, as a result of a data breach.

VPNs should protect you from having your data logged and stored by third parties, including your internet service provider (ISP) and your VPN provider. Make sure to thoroughly read any no-logs policy to ensure that your data is being handled accordingly.

High-Speed Performance

No one wants a slow internet connection. In some cases, a VPN can slow your connection speed by up to 77 percent. If speed is a priority, you may have to bite the bullet and subscribe to a VPN that has performed well on speed tests from trustworthy third parties. Most paid VPNs sport high speeds and allow you to stream 4K video or play videogames with minimal lag.

Automatic Kill Switch

If your VPN connection suddenly drops, you risk having an unencrypted connection until the service reconnects. This is most relevant for those using unsecured or public Wi-Fi. The whole point of getting a VPN for many is to have their identity and connection protected at all times, so a good VPN should be able to prevent this from happening.

An automatic kill switch only allows your device to send and receive data over the internet when connected through your VPN. If the VPN stops working, so does your internet connection. The kill switch feature won't allow websites to load, emails to go out or any other online activity to take place until the VPN is back up and running.

Split Tunneling

Split tunneling lets you fork your connection between encrypted and unencrypted internet access. For example, you could use split tunneling to get a faster, unencrypted connection for trivial online activities, like streaming content or torrenting, while keeping the connection to your bank account encrypted to hide any sensitive information.

Let's say you're living in a country whose government censors the internet like China or Russia. You won't be able to reach a local website that can't be accessed from outside the country while your VPN service is active. But with split tunneling, you can use a local IP address to access content inside of the country while filtering other parts of your internet traffic through the VPN.

DNS Leak Protection

Domain Name System (DNS) is the service that matches a website's IP address with a hostname. This makes it possible for you to remember your favorite website with words rather than having to memorize a string of numbers. Without a VPN, you will use a DNS server administered by your ISP, which means they will be able to see all of your online activity.

Rerouting your internet activity through VPN servers ensures your ISP doesn't get that information. However, if there is a DNS leak, your private data and activity can still be exposed. The top VPN services offer DNS leak protection, which verifies that none of your data finds its way to your Internet service provider or any other third party.

User-Friendly Interface

An easy-to-use user interface will save you time and effort when using a VPN, especially if you're not familiar with the technical side of this software. You'll want to choose a VPN that offers ease of use, with a stable, encrypted connection with just a click or a tap. The interface should also allow you to select a specific server location through a search or scroll feature.

Compatibility with a Range of Operating Systems

Good VPN services will work on Windows, Linux and MacOS as well as iOS and Android devices ranging from smartphones to tablets to smart TVs. For instance, if you're interested in running your iPhone through a VPN, make sure that the VPN you're considering can do so.

Make sure the VPN you choose is compatible with a variety of operating systems, especially if the VPN provider allows you to use your subscription on multiple devices.

Reliable Customer Support

It's always possible to run into a problem that a quick Google search won't be able to solve. If that happens, you'll be at the mercy of your VPN provider's customer support representatives.

A VPN provider with multiple lines of communication, such as via phone, website forum, email and social media, can be highly beneficial when you're stuck. Choosing a VPN that only communicates through a website ticketing system may leave you pulling your hair out after not hearing back from them for two weeks.

Transparency About Data Handling

Transparency is essential for a good VPN. Many VPNs regularly release transparency reports that are available to the public. Transparency reports should detail any warrants, subpoenas or requests by government agencies for data and information from the VPN provider. You'll also find out if the provider complied with any requests.

Looking into these reports is a good way to judge the trustworthiness of a VPN provider. If a VPN provider doesn't release any transparency report, you may want to investigate further before or scratch it off your list altogether.

Good Value for Your Money

Although there are adequate free VPNs out there, they often have very limited bandwidth or slow speeds. Good VPNs come at different subscription costs and tiers, and no VPN provider will provide equally high value in every regard.

To determine what the best VPN service is in your case, first decide what is most essential to you. Then, compare multiple providers. Many VPNs offer a free version of their software or a free plan that you can use to try out the service before committing to it. If a trial isn't available, you could pay to test it out for a month and then decide.

Once you find a provider you like, you can get a better bang for your buck by purchasing a one- or two-year subscription. The main benefit of this approach is not having to worry about renewing your VPN for the next year or two. On the other hand, this is a big upfront commitment that you should seriously evaluate before making your decision.

Regular Updates and Security Audits

There are two types of audits that a VPN can undergo: privacy audits and security audits. Privacy audits inspect if the VPN provider logs user data and information or abides by a no-logs policy. Security audits look at how well the provider protects information against hackers and the stability of its network infrastructure.

Independent third-party firms conduct security audits. The four most known firms are:

Deloitte

KPMG

PwC

EY

Checking if a VPN has undergone independent audits for privacy and security can help you determine its trustworthiness. VPN providers don't need to make these audits public, but the most reliable ones will.

As technology improves, a good VPN will improve, too. Those that regularly update their software are good picks for reliable services.

Is It Good To Have a VPN?

Purchasing a reliable VPN will ensure that no one is taking a peek into your internet traffic. You won't have to worry about cybercriminals stealing your data and using it to trick your friends and family with a phishing scam the next time you rely on public Wi-Fi.

A VPN will also be able to change your geographic location online to unlock geo-blocked content in your area. Some VPNs even have unlimited simultaneous connections, so your whole family can use the software at the same time.

Summary Of Money's What Is a Good VPN

Good VPNs come with strong encryption, high-speed connections, a no-logs policy, a kill switch, split tunneling and are transparent about how they handle data. This may seem like a lot, but you should ensure the VPN you choose has all the privacy features you need.

If you're looking for a solid VPN, take a look at our list of the best VPN services, which includes well-known solutions such as Norton, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, SurfShark, CyberGhost and IPVanish.