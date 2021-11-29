The Best Instant Pot Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

With Black Friday behind us, Cyber Monday could be your best chance for great deals on Instant Pots.

Though the big Thanksgiving day meal may be taken care of, it’s still a good time to grab ever-popular Instant Pot multi-cookers to help keep large meals warm through the coming winter months.

There are excellent deals all around the web, such as the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, which normally goes for $199.99, but is currently 40% off at Amazon ($119.95). This 8-quart model is perfect for anyone looking to save kitchen space while being able to cook large family meals with ease.

If you’re feeling a little more festive and want to show off your love for Star Wars, Amazon is offering several Instant Pot Duo models with a variety of fan-favorite character prints on display. You can choose from models based on BB-8 (3-Quart model), Darth Vader (6-Quart model), Little Bounty (6-quart model), and R2-D2 (6-quart model). These models are on sale from $59.99 to $69.99, which is $30 to $40 off their regular selling price.

Target is currently offering the Instant Pot 6qt Air Fryer Lid accessory for $49.99, which is $40 off its usual price. If you already own an Instant Pot and are looking to upgrade, this is a deal worth considering.

Meanwhile, Walmart is offering the high-power, high-performance Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker for $149.99 — a whopping $100 savings from its usual $249.99 price. The Ninja brand is well-known for its line of top-performing cooking implements, and its Foodi models are solid competitors to Instant Pot’s higher-end models.

Best Instant Pot deals for Cyber Monday 2021

While these are the most notable models on sale for Cyber Monday, make sure to check out these other deals on Instant Pots and other multi-cooker appliances:

Amazon's best deals

• Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $114.99 or $45 off retail price

Courtesy of Amazon

• Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill: $164.99 or $75 off retail price

Courtesy of Amazon

• Ninja OL701 Foodi SMART XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid & Thermometer + Auto-Steam Release: $251.99 or $98 off retail price

Courtesy of Amazon

Target's best deals

• Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System: $129.99 or $50 off retail price

Courtesy of Target

• Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle: $59.99 or $70 off retail price

Courtesy of Target

• Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven: $229.99 or $70 off retail price

Courtesy of Target

Walmart's best deals

• Instant Pot 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker:$59 or $40 off retail price

Courtesy of Walmart

• Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker:$149 (list price $229)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Instant Pot Vortex 10 Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $79 (list price $129)

Courtesy of Walmart

More from Money:

Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

The Best Deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday 2021

The Best Instant Pot Deals for Black Friday 2021