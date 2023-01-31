There are a number of important factors to consider when you're looking for a junk removal company to haul away your unwanted items, from cost to customer satisfaction ratings.

In this guide, we present and review our top choices for the best junk removal companies based on affordability, availability, services offered and customer satisfaction. You'll also learn everything you need about junk removal services and how to choose the best one for your needs. Read on for more.

Our Top Picks for Junk Removal Companies

Best Junk Removal Companies Reviews

Why we chose it: Junk King provides free no-obligation quotes and guarantees it will beat the prices of any competitor. It also offers a $20 discount for booking online.

Pros Guarantees it will beat competitor quotes

Multiple ways to get quotes

High customer satisfaction ratings

Trucks are 20% bigger than average Cons Not available in all states

Junk King offers four ways to get a quote for hauling your junk. You can use the Online Pricing Estimator tool, get an on-site quote, text the local franchise a picture of your junk or speak with a technician via phone or live chat.

The company offers full-service removal including full home cleanouts, light demolition or single-item removal. You choose the day and a two-hour window for the service and the technicians will call you 15 minutes before arrival. Junk King also offers self-service dumpster rentals with flexible pricing, so you only pay for the space you use.

Junk King handles most types of junk — including e-waste — except hazardous materials. It also claims to recycle, reuse or donate about 60% of all the junk it removes.

The company has high customer satisfaction ratings. On Verified-Reviews.com, Junk King has 9.9 out of 10 stars based on more than 2,700 customer reviews. Google Reviews for Junk King vary by location, yet all its franchises appear to have excellent ratings. Service is available in 32 states and Canada.

Why we chose it: Dump Squad is open seven days a week and offers 24/7 customer service. It also offers bookings for same-day junk removal and next-day dumpster rentals.

Pros Available in 48 states

Affordable rates

High customer satisfaction ratings

24/7 customer service Cons Website is difficult to navigate

No online estimates

Dump Squad provides most types of junk removal services, from single-item contactless pickup to full-property or hoarder cleanout and community collection events. It also offers self-service dumpster rentals with four dumpster sizes available. You can book dumpster rentals online, over the phone or by text.

Dump Squad has high customer satisfaction ratings. It has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Yelp based on 20 customer reviews and features positive customer testimonials on its own website.

You can obtain a quote for full-service junk removal by scheduling an on-site estimate. Online quotes are unavailable, but you can book a same-day appointment online or over the phone.

One potential drawback of Dump Squad is that its website is difficult to navigate, with broken links and tools that don't work. Nevertheless, you can get your questions answered anytime using the 24/7 customer service phone number. Dump Squad is also widely available, serving all but two states.

Why we chose it: JDog is a mission-driven company with high customer satisfaction ratings across many franchises. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars on its Facebook page based on hundreds of reviews and high ratings on Yelp and Home Advisor for multiple locations. It also has no customer complaints through the Better Business Bureau.

Pros High customer satisfaction ratings

Mission-driven company

Up to 80% of items are donated or recycled

Many price points for different volumes of junk Cons Only available in 33 states

No online quotes or pricing information

JDog was founded by an Army veteran dedicated to serving other veterans and their communities. It prioritizes hiring veterans, and all its franchises are owned by veterans or their families.

JDog recycles and donates 60% to 80% of all items it hauls away. You can choose where you want your items donated, or JDog will donate them to a community charity in need and send you a tax-deductible receipt.

JDog performs junk pickup for residential and commercial jobs of any size. In addition to junk hauling, it offers an array of services including demolition, yard cleanup, furniture and swing set disassembly, packing of storage containers and moving trucks, and more.

You can call or book online to get a free estimate. Prices are based on the volume and weight of the junk you want to be removed, including single-item pickup. Service is currently only available in 33 states.

Why we chose it: College HUNKS offers full-service junk removal ranging from single-item pickup to full property cleanout, hoarding cleanup and storm recovery. It also provides local and long-distance moving services, furniture moving, packing, home staging, light demolition, truck loading and donation pickup.

Pros Offers many services, including packing, moving and home staging

High percentage of items donated and recycled

Same-day and next-day services when available

13 different price points for junk removal Cons Only available in 38 states

Mixed customer satisfaction ratings

College HUNKS bases pricing for junk removal on the volume of items to be hauled away, your location and additional fees for extra labor or disposal. You can obtain a free no-obligation quote by calling or booking through its website.

College HUNKS recycles or donates about 70% of items and performs fee-based donation pickup in partnership with Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. It also donates two meals to children in need for every service it provides.

College HUNKS features over 3,000 positive reviews on its website, but reviews on third-party sites vary. It has a rating of 2.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, but many locations have excellent ratings on Google Reviews. The company has a reputation for providing professional and friendly junk removal and moving services and offers same- and next-day service when available.

Why we chose it: Unlike some other companies, LoadUp provides junk removal services in all 50 states through its network of independent haulers.

Pros Available in all 50 states

High customer satisfaction ratings

Online price generator with guaranteed quotes

Prices based on item count rather than volume Cons Recycling not available in all locations

LoadUp is available nationwide and offers guaranteed up-front pricing. You just have to enter your location and the items you want to have removed on its website to receive an instant quote. LoadUp will even match a written quote from any legitimate junk hauling company. It bases pricing on the number of items to be removed rather than volume and offers same-day service.

Customer reviews of LoadUp are mainly positive. The company has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, and all of its locations on Google Reviews have good to excellent ratings.

In addition to junk removal, LoadUp also performs product assembly for many types of items including furniture, exercise equipment and swing sets. For a fee, it will also pick up donations and deliver them to local charities.

For every junk hauling service performed, LoadUp plants one tree through its partnership with One Tree Planted. It also claims that it recycles and donates items as often as possible, although its website states that recycling isn't available in all locations.

Why we chose it: The Junkluggers attempts to donate or recycle as many items as possible, including e-waste. Items that are too worn or damaged to be donated are brought to The Junkluggers' sister company, Remix Market, where they are cleaned and fixed so they can be resold and kept out of landfills. The Junkluggers has set a goal to keep 100% of reusable items out of landfills by 2025.

Pros Quoted price is guaranteed

Discount for booking same-day or next-day

Attempts to keep all reusable items out of landfills

Discounts for late appointments Cons Not available in all states

Quotes only available on-site

The Junkluggers provides residential and commercial junk pickup as well as property cleanouts and storm cleanup. It also offers home staging, packing and unpacking and moving services in some locations. It can remove all items except hazardous materials.

The Junkluggers' website features many 5-star reviews, and it has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating plus many positive testimonials on its Facebook page. Service is available in 32 states plus the District of Columbia.

You can schedule services online or by phone, selecting a two-hour service window. You will receive a call about 15 minutes before arrival. And if your junk haulers are late, you'll automatically receive a discount on your service. There are often same-day and next-day appointments available, and you'll receive a discount for booking one as well.

Quotes are only available on-site but are always guaranteed. You will never pay more than quoted but could pay less if your items take up less space than anticipated.

Why we chose it: Dumpsters.com operates in all 50 states and has five different sizes of dumpsters to choose from. Rental length is flexible, and experts will help determine which dumpster best suits your needs. For commercial use, you can choose between temporary, ongoing or permanent dumpster service.

Pros Available nationwide

High customer satisfaction ratings

Five dumpster sizes available

Offers online quotes Cons No full-service removal available

Overage fees if your waste is over the weight limit

Dumpsters.com specializes in residential and commercial dumpster rentals, and you can easily get a quote online. If you need help selecting the right dumpster size, you can call to speak with an expert who can also book a rental on your behalf. You also don't need to be present for dumpster drop-off or pickup.

With Dumpsters.com, pricing is straightforward and based on the size of the dumpster size and the length of the rental. However, there are additional fees if your waste exceeds the weight limit or your local landfill charges more to dispose of certain items.

You can rent a residential dumpster for one or two weeks, but the company can usually accommodate longer rental times if necessary. Just be sure to call and schedule a pickup of the dumpster before your rental period is over to avoid extension fees.

Dumpsters.com has good customer satisfaction ratings on Trustpilot, receiving 4.2 out of 5 stars based on over 500 customer reviews.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Organize a seamless move around the country with a Moving Company! Moving is a hassle. Make sure to get the assistance you need to move all of your belongings safely into your new home by clicking below! Get Started

Other junk removal companies we considered

When selecting the top junk removal companies, we also looked at 1-800-Got-Junk?, Waste Management, and Two Men and a Truck. Each of these companies offers useful junk removal services but didn't make it into our list of the top junk removal companies based on factors such as customer satisfaction, pricing and consistency across locations.

Pros Same-day service available

24/7 customer service

Available in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. Cons On-site quotes only

Higher-than-average rates

1-800-Got-Junk? is widely available, operating in all but five states. It offers full-service junk pickup and same-day service with a discount. It's easy to book an estimate online, but quotes are only performed on-site. Pricing is based on junk volume and rates are reported to be higher than those of many other companies reviewed in this guide.

Pros Hazardous waste disposal

Wide selection of dumpster sizes

Available in 47 states plus Washington, D.C. Cons Poor customer satisfaction

No full-service junk removal available

Waste Management offers multiple self-service junk removal options including dumpster rentals, Bagster (dumpster in a bag) rentals, curbside trash and recycling pickup and hazardous waste pickup. And with six dumpster sizes plus smaller Bagsters available, Waste Management offers a great range of options.

Nevertheless, Waste Management's customer satisfaction ratings are consistently low across third-party review sites, including Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau and Sitejabber. It also doesn't offer full-service junk removal services.

Pros Available in 47 states

Additional services including moving and storage

Quotes available online, over the phone or by text Cons Prices differ by franchise

Services are limited in some areas

Two Men And A Truck offers full-service junk removal in addition to local and long-distance moving services, packing, home staging and storage solutions. However, service availability varies widely by location, as do prices and customer satisfaction ratings.

Junk Removal Companies Guide

In this guide you'll learn about junk removal services and how they work, the criteria to consider when selecting a junk removal company and the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about junk removal.

What are junk removal services?

Junk removal services help you get rid of the unwanted junk in your home or business, whether it's one or two bulky items or an entire property's worth of junk.

Junk removal services differ from moving services in that movers are responsible for carefully packing and protecting your belongings, delivering them to a residential or commercial location and, oftentimes, setting them up at the destination. If this aligns with your requirements, check out our article on the best moving companies.

Junk removal companies can remove a wide range of items, including furniture and appliances, yard debris, bags of trash, electronics, old carpets and construction waste. Most companies don't take vehicles, and many don't handle hazardous waste such as paint, asbestos, batteries or medical waste.

The best junk removal companies will sort your junk after removal and divert as much of it as possible from landfills by recycling and donating items. Many have partnerships with national charities and donation centers, and you can often get a tax deduction receipt for donated items. Removal costs generally include disposal and environmental fees.

Types of junk removal services

Removal options range from dumpster drop-off and removal to curbside pickup and full-service removal, where the junk removal team comes into your home and removes the items you want to dispose of. This last option can save you time and effort, and if any damage occurs to your home in the removal process, fully licensed and insured companies will reimburse you for the cost of repairs.

Some junk removal companies offer additional services such as packing and unpacking, moving, storage, home staging, product assembly and in-house furniture rearrangement.

How does junk removal work?

The junk removal process varies by company and the type of removal you request. The process starts when you request a quote either online, over the phone, via text message or on-site, depending on what the company offers and your preference. Some companies offer guaranteed quotes while others may charge more than originally quoted based on the weight of the junk or the number of items to be removed.

When you book a full-service pickup or on-site estimate, you will often receive a window of time during which to expect the junk removal team to arrive. Some companies will call ahead to let you know when they're on their way.

If you choose contactless pickup, you'll have to place the items you want to be hauled away outside before the team arrives. If you choose full-service pickup, someone will have to be on the property at the scheduled time to let the team into your home and show them which items you want to be removed. They will then do all the work of getting them out of the house, into the truck and to their destination.

If you prefer to use a dumpster for self-service junk removal, you'll choose a dumpster size and schedule times for dumpster drop-off and pickup. Depending on the company you use, you may be able to do this online or over the phone. There are often weight limits when renting a dumpster, so verify those ahead of time to avoid unexpected fees.

If you rent a dumpster, you'll do most of the work yourself. However, this allows you to work at your own pace and may save money. You are also more likely to receive guaranteed pricing upfront when renting a dumpster, which can be helpful if you keep a budget.

How to choose a junk removal company

There are many junk removal companies to choose from and the best one will depend on your specific needs and preferences. Some things to consider when selecting a company are the types of items you want to get rid of and the company's rates and customer reviews.

1. Have a clear idea of what you want to get rid of

The first step when deciding on a junk removal company is to determine which items you need to get rid of. It may be helpful to go around your property and make a list, noting the locations of the items.

Knowing exactly what you need to be removed will help you choose a company that can accommodate your needs. A detailed list will also allow you to get a more accurate quote and avoid unexpected costs.

2. Check for a solid reputation

When you use a full-service junk removal company, you trust workers to come into your home, so it is critical that the company you choose has a solid reputation.

Some ways you can confirm a positive reputation are by talking to others who have used the company in the past, checking for Better Business Bureau accreditation and looking at ratings online.

3. Compare rates from several companies

Junk removal pricing structures and actual costs vary by company, so it is always a good idea to compare rates from several companies rather than accepting the first quote you receive.

Some junk removal services post their rates online or offer online quotes, which can help you get a good idea of costs without having a full on-site junk removal estimate performed. However, on-site estimates are usually the most accurate.

If you are looking for cheap junk removal, consider companies that offer discounts and price matching. You might also want to get quotes from small, locally-owned junk removal companies in your area. Make sure that any company you work with is fully licensed and insured.

4. Read their online reviews

To learn about real experiences that customers have with a company, check out online reviews. You can often learn more about a company's customer service and responsiveness from customer reviews than you can from the company website.

Many junk removal companies are franchised, so you will need to find reviews for the specific location you will utilize to get accurate reviews. Reviews on a company website will have been cherry-picked, so you should also check reviews on third-party sites whenever possible.

Junk Removal Companies FAQ How much does junk removal cost? chevron-down chevron-up You can generally expect to pay a few hundred dollars for an average-sized residential junk removal. Some companies charge by volume, usually based on how much space the junk takes up in a truck, while others charge by the number of items. Other factors that affect the cost of junk removal include local disposal fees, the location of your items within your property, the types of items being removed, and specific obstacles such as stairs or narrow hallways. Other factors that affect the cost of junk removal include local disposal fees, the location of your items within your property, the types of items being removed, and specific obstacles such as stairs or narrow hallways. Some junk removal companies offer discounts for booking services online or for the same day. Others guarantee they will match or beat competitor quotes. These options can help keep costs more affordable. Some junk removal companies offer discounts for booking services online or for the same day. Others guarantee they will match or beat competitor quotes. These options can help keep costs more affordable. The best way to find out how much it will cost to have your junk picked up is to call a few companies for estimates or use their online quote tools. The best way to find out how much it will cost to have your junk picked up is to call a few companies for estimates or use their online quote tools. Why use a junk removal company? chevron-down chevron-up Disposing of unwanted junk can be challenging. Bulky and heavy items are difficult to move, and you risk injuring yourself or damaging your property without proper equipment. In some places, it is illegal to throw away certain types of junk such as electronic waste. Plus, finding new homes for reusable items can be time-consuming. In some places, it is illegal to throw away certain types of junk such as electronic waste. Plus, finding new homes for reusable items can be time-consuming. If you want to get rid of your junk quickly without the risk and hassle of hauling it away yourself, a junk removal company can do the heavy lifting for you. They provide the labor and the trucks and will figure out the best ways to dispose of your items so that you don't have to. If you want to get rid of your junk quickly without the risk and hassle of hauling it away yourself, a junk removal company can do the heavy lifting for you. They provide the labor and the trucks and will figure out the best ways to dispose of your items so that you don't have to. Junk removal companies are also insured, so you won't be liable if there's any damage to your home or if anyone is injured on your property. Junk removal companies are also insured, so you won't be liable if there's any damage to your home or if anyone is injured on your property. What do junk removal companies do with your unwanted items? chevron-down chevron-up A lot of junk ends up in landfills, but most junk removal companies try to recycle or donate your unwanted items whenever possible. Many have ambitious goals to divert most of the junk they pick up from going to landfills, and some work with other businesses to fix and resell items that are too worn or damaged to be donated as-is. If you want more information about what a company will do with your unwanted items, just ask. Most are proud of their diversion efforts and will be happy to share information about them with you. If you want more information about what a company will do with your unwanted items, just ask. Most are proud of their diversion efforts and will be happy to share information about them with you. Are junk removal services worth it? chevron-down chevron-up Whether or not junk removal services are worth it will depend on your specific needs. For many, paying to have professionals safely remove and dispose of their unwanted junk rather than do it themselves is worth it, but that's a decision you have to make for yourself. Before you decide if it is worth it, know exactly what you need to get rid of and get a few different quotes. Shopping around can get you the lowest price for the service you require. Before you decide if it is worth it, know exactly what you need to get rid of and get a few different quotes. Shopping around can get you the lowest price for the service you require. If you only have a few small items to get rid of, you may be able to do so without risking injury to yourself or renting a truck. However, if you have heavy or bulky items or a lot of unwanted junk, a junk removal service will often be worth the cost. If you only have a few small items to get rid of, you may be able to do so without risking injury to yourself or renting a truck. However, if you have heavy or bulky items or a lot of unwanted junk, a junk removal service will often be worth the cost.

How We Chose the Best Junk Removal Companies

When choosing the best junk removal companies, we looked at many factors, including:

Price, discounts and guarantees

Ease of getting a quote

Variety of services offered

Location and availability of services

Customer satisfaction ratings

Waste diversion efforts

Summary of Money's Best Junk Removal Companies