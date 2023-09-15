Norton Secure VPN Review

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Norton Secure VPN protects your personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers. Start enjoying secure access to the internet today.

Protecting your online privacy is like protecting your home against burglars. A substantial, forbidding lock and home security system safeguard your physical belongings the same way a solid virtual private network (VPN) protects you against hacking, identity theft and other cybersecurity threats. The best VPN services keep your online activities private by encrypting your connections and hiding your IP address.

Deciding whether you need a VPN is the first step. Today we’ll help you decide if Norton Secure — one of the big names in the VPN market — is the right choice for you along the road to digital safety.

Best VPN and Antivirus Combo

A VPN and antivirus combo package can help keep your online identity and devices safe. Norton is a trusted name in internet security, and its VPN and antivirus packages are one way of protecting your devices from viruses, malware, ransomware and other online threats while keeping your online activity private. Norton 360 plans provide VPN protection and antivirus solutions for up to 10 devices.

Norton Secure VPN pros and cons

Pros Flexible pricing

Split tunneling

No-log policy Cons Not compatible with Linux

Only available in 29 countries

Prices increase after the first year

Pros explained

Flexible pricing

Many VPN services include a set number of covered devices in all plans. This means you might not be able to protect all your devices, or you could be stuck paying for device protection you'll never use.

Norton VPN lets customers choose between plans that cover one, five or ten devices. In addition to these device-specific plans, Norton offers combo plans that include VPN and antivirus protection on up to 10 devices.

Split tunneling

Norton Secure VPN allows split tunneling for Windows and Android operating systems. Split tunneling means you can have two simultaneous connections: one that runs through the VPN and another that connects directly to the internet. This lets you protect your sensitive data without slowing down the rest of your internet activity.

No-log policy

If you're considering using a VPN, you're probably worried about being tracked online. Using a VPN means your internet service provider (ISP) can't track you, but some VPNs keep their own activity logs. Norton Secure VPN has a no-log policy, so you never have to worry that your VPN keeps tabs on your online life.

Cons explained

Not compatible with Linux

Norton Secure VPN is available on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. But if you're one of the millions of people who use Linux, you'll need to find a different VPN provider.

Only available in 29 countries

Norton VPN has servers in 29 countries around the world, whereas other leading VPN services have servers in 100 countries or more. For example, NordVPN and Surfshark have servers in 60 and 100 countries, respectively.

If you live in — or frequently travel to — a country that's not near one of Norton's servers, you may want to consider a different VPN service for the fastest internet experience. Norton VPN might not be the right choice for you either if you wish to access content from regions where Norton doesn't have servers.

Prices increase after the first year

Norton offers discounted first-year pricing to attract new customers, but the prices jump significantly after the first year. For example, when you renew for a second year, Norton 360 Deluxe more than doubles in cost, from $49.99 to $114.99. If you plan to use the service for a year and then look around for better pricing, set a reminder in your calendar because all plans auto-renew.

Norton Secure VPN plans

One-device plan

Norton Secure VPN's one-device plan is the most affordable way to use Norton VPN. As the name implies, the plan covers one device. It includes the company’s VPN software plus an ad tracking blocker.

All Norton Secure VPN plans come with split tunneling for Windows and Android systems. They also include a kill switch that automatically disconnects your device from the internet if the VPN connection is interrupted.

Five-device plan

Norton's five-device plan provides VPN protection and an ad tracking blocker for up to five of your devices.

Ten-device plan

Norton's 10-device plan provides VPN protection and an ad tracking blocker for up to 10 of your devices.

VPN + antivirus plan

The following three Norton 360 plans include Norton Secure VPN. All plans include protection against viruses, malware and ransomware, a password manager and dark web monitoring.

360 Standard: Up to three devices, 2 GB cloud backup

360 Deluxe: Up to five devices, 50 GB cloud backup, privacy monitor and parental control

Select + LifeLock: Up to 10 devices, 250 GB cloud backup, privacy monitor, parental control and LifeLock identity theft protection

Norton Secure VPN pricing

Norton VPN prices vary by plan and billing frequency. Prices are discounted for the first year and then increase for the following years. All plans auto-renew unless you cancel your subscription 35 days before it expires.

Norton VPN costs shown below are for annual plans. Prices are higher with month-to-month subscriptions.

Plan Year 1 Years 2+ One-device plan $29.99 $49.99 Five-device plan $39.99 $79.99 10-device plan $59.99 $99.99 Norton 360 Deluxe VPN + Antivirus $49.99 $114.99

Norton offers a seven-day free trial on all plans. This means the company won't charge you if you cancel within the seven-day trial period. Norton also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for annual plans, and a 14-day money-back guarantee for monthly plans.

Norton Secure VPN financial security

Gen Digital, Norton's parent company, has a Fitch credit rating of BB+ as of February 2023. The BB+ rating means that Norton is positioned to make good on its financial obligations currently but could be at risk if business or economic conditions change.

According to NortonLifeLock's 2022 Annual Report, the company saw a 10% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP earnings are measured using alternative accounting methods that may portray a more accurate picture of a company's financial health than traditional ones. Norton also grew its international revenue by 16% in 2022.

Norton Secure VPN accessibility

Availability

Norton Secure VPN is available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. It is available in 29 countries, including:

United States

Canada

Brazil

Hong Kong

Japan

South Africa

Switzerland

Germany

United Kingdom

New Zealand

Australia

Israel

Contact information

Norton lists its contact information on its website. Live chat and phone support are available 24/7. You can call customer service at 888-681-1964. For faster service, fill out a form on Norton's website explaining your issue.

User experience

Norton's website is easy to navigate, and the same can be said for its mobile app. Most customers report that the VPN is easy to set up and use: Users have to create an account, choose a plan, download the program or app and toggle on the VPN connection.

Norton has a collection of support articles on its site to help you troubleshoot if you experience a problem with the VPN. Furthermore, the company’s customer support team is available around the clock.

The Norton VPN app has 4.4 out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store and 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Apple App Store. One unique feature of the app is a tab that lets you see how many ad trackers it's blocked over the past week, over the last 30 days and throughout the entire time you've had the Norton VPN installed.

Norton Secure VPN customer satisfaction

Users report high satisfaction with Norton Secure VPN across third-party customer review sites. They report that setup is fast and easy, and that the Norton VPN interface is user-friendly. Users also appear overwhelmingly happy with Norton VPN’s customer service.

Norton Secure VPN FAQs What is Norton VPN? chevron-down chevron-up Norton VPN is a service that keeps your online activity hidden from your internet service provider (ISP), mobile provider and online hackers. Even when using public Wi-Fi, everything you do will remain hidden to those in your network. VPN software runs in the background while you go about your usual online activities. It helps keep your passwords and other sensitive information secure. Moreover, all Norton VPN plans come with ad tracker blocking, which limits the amount of data companies can gather about your digital presence. How does Norton VPN work? chevron-down chevron-up Norton VPN routes your internet connection through its private servers, masking your IP address. It also encrypts your data so hackers and snoopers can't intercept it, even when accessing the internet through public Wi-Fi. Is Norton VPN good? chevron-down chevron-up Norton Secure is a good VPN service backed by one of the most established and trusted names in internet security. It may not be the best VPN option for every user, but it's an effective service with flexible, affordable pricing that can meet many users' needs. Most customers who use Norton VPN report that they are satisfied with the service. Does Norton 360 include VPN? chevron-down chevron-up Norton VPN is included in the Norton 360 Standard, Deluxe and Select + LifeLock packages. Norton 360 packages include Norton VPN, protection against viruses, ransomware and malware, dark web monitoring, a password manager and more. Is Norton VPN safe? chevron-down chevron-up Norton VPN is safe, featuring bank-grade encryption and security features like a kill switch, which automatically disconnects your device from the internet if your VPN connection is lost. Norton's no-log policy also ensures that the company never tracks or saves your data. How do I use Norton VPN? chevron-down chevron-up To use Norton VPN, you must first create an account and select a plan — you can start with a seven-day free trial. Then, download the program to your computer or from your device's app store. Once Norton Secure VPN is downloaded and installed, toggle the VPN connection on and your device's internet traffic will be rerouted. Is Norton VPN free? chevron-down chevron-up Norton VPN requires a paid subscription, but you can test it out for free with a seven-day trial.

How we evaluated Norton Secure VPN

When evaluating Norton Secure VPN, we considered many factors, including:

Security: We evaluated Norton VPN's level of encryption and other security features.This was one of our top considerations.

Features: We looked at Norton VPN’s features, including split tunneling, its no-log policy and its kill switch.

Plan selection: We looked at the number of plans offered by Norton Secure VPN and assessed their flexibility to meet the needs of diverse users and budgets.

Cost: We considered the price points of Norton Secure VPN plans, the availability of free trials and its money-back guarantee.

Customer support: We evaluated the different methods available for contacting Norton customer service and its hours of operation. We also read users' reviews regarding their experience with customer support.

Accessibility: We considered the accessibility of Norton Secure VPN, including contact methods, geographic availability and operating system compatibility.

User satisfaction: We read through customer reviews across multiple third-party review sites to learn about real users' experiences with Norton VPN.

Summary of Money's Norton Secure VPN Review

Norton Secure VPN lets you browse the internet with greater privacy and security, but without a noticeable impact to your connection speed. Although prices increase significantly after the first year, the VPN offers flexible plans and pricing, accommodating one, five or ten devices. It also includes highly sought out features like a kill switch and split tunneling.

Norton doesn't track or store your personal information and uses bank-level encryption to keep your data secure. It's easy to set up and use and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. Customer satisfaction with Norton Secure VPN is consistently high across third-party review sites, and customer support is available around the clock, seven days a week.

