AngelList Job Search Sites Review

AngelList, currently transitioning to its new name, Wellfound, connects job seekers and startup companies. We review AngelList to help you understand the pros and cons of using job search sites. You'll also learn about the plans offered by AngelList and customer satisfaction with the site.

Best for Startup Positions

AngelList is a job search board dedicated entirely to startup companies. As a recruiter, you'll have access to millions of candidate profiles and know that the candidates on AngelList have a strong desire to work for a startup.

If you're looking for a job, AngelList can help you find positions you might not find listed on traditional job search boards. Whether you're an entry-level meta front-end engineer or an experienced full stack engineer, you'll find unique opportunities by exploring startup companies.

AngelList lets you apply for positions with startups worldwide, with over 100,000 job postings available, and you can even see salary ranges for jobs before you apply. The majority of the positions listed are in IT, with a large number of them classified as remote jobs.

AngelList Job Search Sites Pros and Cons

Pros Great for startup listings

User-friendly interface

Companies can create customized profiles Cons Fewer features than other sites

Majority of jobs in the technology space

Candidates may receive spam messages

Pros explained

Great for startup listings

AngelList specializes in connecting job seekers who want to work for startups and startup companies looking for new talent. Every job listed on AngelList is for a position in a startup. Candidates can search for remote jobs in startup companies across 160 countries in addition to more traditional on-site jobs.

User-friendly interface

AngelList's platform is straightforward and intuitive. Applicants can complete their profile and upload their resume, then apply to jobs with one click, rather than filling out individual applications for each job. Recruiters can filter and organize applicants and track candidates through the hiring process.

Companies can create customized profiles

AngelList lets companies customize their profiles with photos, videos and more. This gives you extra insight into the hiring companies before deciding whether to apply.

Cons explained

Doesn't have as many features as other sites

AngelList lacks some features that are available on other job boards. It lacks filters for a salary range and experience level, so you may have to sift through more listings to find the jobs you're interested in. It also lacks a feature allowing recruiters to directly set up phone calls with job candidates. This means you'll need to spend time and effort arranging calls, and it adds an extra step to the hiring process.

Majority of jobs in the technology space

AngelList focuses on connecting startup companies with applicants who specifically want to work for a startup. If you prefer to work for a well-established business, you won't find this job search site helpful. Similarly, if you are looking for a job outside the IT industry, you'll want to use another job search site, as the majority of jobs on AngelList jobs are for IT positions.

For recruiters, AngelList is a great place to find IT workers, but if you are hiring for other types of positions, you may have better luck on other job posting sites.

Candidates may receive spam messages

Across multiple online review sites such as Sitejabber and Trustpilot, users complain of receiving spam messages when using AngelList, though it is worth noting that many online job boards experience this pitfall. Some users have claimed to receive messages that appear to be from potential employers asking for bank account numbers and other personal information.

According to reviews, users who have contacted AngelList regarding spam messages received through the platform often got no response. When using AngelList, or any job search site, always be aware of the possibility that not every message is legitimate, and be cautious about sharing information.

AngelList Job Search Sites Plans and Offerings

Three plans are available for AngelList startups looking to hire through the platform. Recruiters can select from the Starter, Pro and Team plan.

Starter

AngelList allows companies to create company profiles and post jobs for free. To create free job postings, you need to include salary information for the position. You'll also be able to use Track, AngelList's applicant tracking system (ATS), or sync to your own ATS if you already have one. AngelList integrates with Greenhouse, Workable, Lever and Ashby applicant tracking systems. With the free plan, you'll also get five free technical assessments using CSPA.io. This can help you narrow down the applicant pool before you move candidates to the next hiring process step.

Pro

Recruit Pro is AngelList's paid subscription plan. It gives recruiters access to company profiles and branding, recruiting pitch templates and advanced filters. Filters that you'll be able to access with Pro include:

Remote work preferences such as locations and time zones

Skills such as programming languages

Work experience, including education and work history

With the Pro plan, you can source from eight million candidate profiles with unlimited profile views. You can see candidate resumes and salary expectations upfront. You'll also be able to post unlimited jobs and have unlimited messaging with candidates. AngelList lets you schedule interviews directly through your messages.

Another feature that comes with the Pro plan is called Source. Source helps you find and hire applicants faster. It uses candidate job searches to determine who is actively looking for work right now. Using this and other information from the applicant profile, Source determines which applicants are qualified for your position and ready to interview immediately, so you don't waste time reaching out to candidates who never get back to you. It also includes one-click scheduling that lets interested candidates schedule time directly on your calendar.

The Pro plan also allows you to add the Curated feature for an additional cost. Curated sends you a list of your top candidates twice a week. These candidates are pre-vetted and ready to interview, so you can hire the talent your company needs even faster. You'll receive candidate information not available to other recruiters, including:

Desired job preferences

Culture and value preferences

Career path insight

Tech stack specializations

Team

Recruit Team includes all of the features in the Pro plan, plus:

A dedicated account manager

Discounted recruiter seats

One free Curated hire

A discount for the Curated add-on

AngelList Job Search Sites Pricing

AngelList is free for job seekers. Recruiters can also post jobs for free, although they won't have access to many of AngelList's helpful features.

Recruit Pro has three tier options, each with a different price point. Prices include one recruiter seat only with additional seats costing extra. Tiers are based on which market locations you'll have access to.

India: For $249 a month, you'll get access to markets in India.

Worldwide: For $349 a month, you'll get access to all markets across the world except top-tier locations.

Top-tier: For $599 a month, you'll get access to 30 exclusive markets, including:

- San Francisco Bay area

- San Francisco

- New York City

- Los Angeles

- London

- Seattle

- Austin

- Boston

- Chicago

- Toronto

- Washington, D.C.

- San Diego

- Oakland

- Atlanta

- Dallas

- Denver

- Portland

- Vancouver

- Philadelphia

- Miami

- Boulder

- Irvine

Recruit Team is a customized plan. Reach out to AngelList directly to learn how much it will cost your company to use Team. Curated is a paid add-on. Using any plan, you can promote jobs for an additional fee.

AngelList Job Search Sites Financial Stability

As of 2022, AngelList was worth $4.1 billion.

AngelList Job Search Sites Accessibility

We evaluated AngelList Job Search Sites accessibility based on availability, the contact information on its site and actual user experiences.

Availability

AngelList is headquartered in San Francisco, California and its services are available worldwide. Companies around the globe can create profiles and post positions looking for local or remote workers.

Contact information

There are several ways you can contact the AngelList team. Under Help resources, email addresses are listed for general questions, questions about hiring, and press and media inquiries.

You can reach out to AngelList at team@angel.co with general questions or send a message through a form on the website. AngelList says that it will respond to most messages within a few hours. There is a phone number listed in AngelList’s privacy policy.

User experience

According to online testimonials, most users are happy with their experience on AngelList. An easy-to-use platform, a large selection of authentic jobs and an extensive community of startups make the site appealing to recruiters and applicants.

If you need help with your AngelList job search, the website has an extensive library of useful how-to articles. You can find help searching for jobs, applying to jobs, becoming a featured candidate, creating your applicant profile and more. If you cannot find the answer to your question, you can contact the AngelList team using a chatbot. You should receive an answer within minutes.

AngelList Job Search Sites Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction with AngelList is mixed. Applicants like that they can see company and job information upfront. This includes the salary range for each position, which is not a standard feature on most other job boards. Recruiters like the large AngelList talent pool and the ease of tracking candidates throughout the hiring process.

Other users report lower satisfaction levels with AngelList. According to online user reviews, applicants appear to have three main complaints. Many complain that their accounts were closed with no warning or explanation from AngelList. Another common complaint is that old company profiles aren't taken down, so applicants sometimes apply for inactive positions and never hear back from companies. Applicants also report receiving phishing and scam messages that appear to be from potential employers but ask for bank account numbers and other personal information.

AngelList Job Search Sites FAQ Is AngelList legit? chevron-down chevron-up AngelList is a legitimate site used by tens of thousands of startup companies and millions of job applicants. There is no guarantee, though, that every listing on the site is legitimate. Who can use AngelList? chevron-down chevron-up Startup companies of any size can use AngelList to hire. Any applicant interested in working for a startup company can use AngelList to search for jobs. Most job postings are for tech positions like software engineers and web developers. How does AngelList make money? chevron-down chevron-up AngelList makes money in two ways. Recruiters can subscribe to the Pro or Team plans. Both of these are fee-based subscriptions that provide revenue for AngelList. Recruiters can also pay for Curated and job promotion features. The company also makes money through its AngelList Syndicates platform, where AngelList investors are matched with startups looking for funding. The company receives 5% interest from these AngelList venture transactions. The company also makes money through its AngelList Syndicates platform, where AngelList investors are matched with startups looking for funding. The company receives 5% interest from these AngelList venture transactions.

How We Evaluated AngelList Job Search Site

We evaluated AngelList Job Search Sites based on

Ease of use: We evaluated how easily applicants and recruiters can navigate AngelList. We looked at both the platform itself and at online user reviews.

Features: We reviewed the features available on AngelList to see how they stack up against the features on other job search sites.

Customer satisfaction: We used user ratings and testimonials on multiple review sites to gauge customer satisfaction with AngelList.

Plan selection and pricing: When evaluating AngelList Job Search Sites, we considered the number of plans offered and the cost of each.

Availability: We considered the availability of AngelList in the U.S. and worldwide.

Summary of Money's AngelList Job Search Site Review

You can use AngelList, now known as Wellfound, whether you're a job seeker wondering how to jump-start your job search, or a recruiter wondering how to find employees.

Advantages of the job site include an easy-to-use interface and a large community of startup companies and talent. There is a free basic option for recruiters, and companies are able to customize their profiles. Job seekers can use the platform for free and are able to get up-front salary information before applying for jobs.

While there are some complaints about scam companies and phishing messages on AngelList, most users report having a positive experience on the job board. If you're a startup needing new talent, or a candidate trying to find a job at a startup company, visit AngelList to learn more.